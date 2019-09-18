China Vanadium Titan Mgntte Mng : INSIDE INFORMATION UPDATES ON DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS OF MINE IN WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE, SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited
中 國 釩 鈦 磁 鐵 礦 業 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00893)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UPDATES ON DISRUPTION OF
OPERATIONS OF MINE IN
WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE,
SICHUAN PROVINCE
DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS
This announcement is made by China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 23 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the disruptive impacts of the Mudslides on the operations of the Group. Terms defined in the Announcement bear the same meanings in this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.
As disclosed in the Announcement, the Mudslides posed a major threat to workplace safety of the Group and caused significant disruptions to the Group's operations in Wenchuan County. The Group wishes to provide the following updates:
-
based on the technical assessment recently conducted by the Group, the Mudslides had not caused major damage to the Group's assets at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine; and
-
whilst access to Wenchuan County has partially resumed after the severe flooding, many parts of the road network remains disrupted by sporadic flooding and mudslides. Given limited access to affected roads due to traffic control, the Group is and has not been able to resume its supply chain and operations. The Group emphasizes on workplace safety as well.