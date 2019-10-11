China Vanadium Titano Magnetite Mining : INSIDE INFORMATION FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS OF MINE IN WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE, SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited

中 國 釩 鈦 磁 鐵 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00893)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING DISRUPTION OF

OPERATIONS OF MINE IN

WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE,

SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

This announcement is made by China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 August 2019 and 18 September 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the disruptive impacts of the Mudslides on the operations of the Group. Terms defined in the Announcements bear the same meanings in this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board wishes to update that the Group has progressively resumed its operations at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine as the access to Wenchuan County has been substantially restored. Following the resumption of the operations, safety inspections may more frequently be conducted at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine by both the local authority and the Group's internal technical team for operations and workplace safety.