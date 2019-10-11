Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited    0893   KYG211321081

CHINA VANADIUM TITANO-MAGNETITE MINING C

(0893)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Vanadium Titano Magnetite Mining : INSIDE INFORMATION FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS OF MINE IN WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE, SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited

中 國 釩 鈦 磁 鐵 礦 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00893)

INSIDE INFORMATION

FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING DISRUPTION OF

OPERATIONS OF MINE IN

WENCHUAN COUNTY, ABA PREFECTURE,

SICHUAN PROVINCE DUE TO NATURAL DISASTERS

This announcement is made by China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong). Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 August 2019 and 18 September 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to the disruptive impacts of the Mudslides on the operations of the Group. Terms defined in the Announcements bear the same meanings in this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board wishes to update that the Group has progressively resumed its operations at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine as the access to Wenchuan County has been substantially restored. Following the resumption of the operations, safety inspections may more frequently be conducted at the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine by both the local authority and the Group's internal technical team for operations and workplace safety.

1

The information contained in this announcement is an interim assessment recently conducted by the management of the Company based on currently available information relating to the impacts of the Mudslides on the situation of the Maoling-Yanglongshan Mine. The Board will provide necessary updates if there is any material development regarding this matter.

By order of the Board

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited

Teh Wing Kwan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Teh Wing Kwan (Chairman) as non-executive Director; Mr. Jiang Zhong Ping (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Hao Xiemin (Financial Controller) and Mr. Wang Hu as executive Directors; Mr. Yu Haizong, Mr. Wu Wen and Mr. Liu Yi as independent non-executive Directors.

Website: www.chinavtmmining.com

2

Disclaimer

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA VANADIUM TITANO-MAGN
07:26aCHINA VANADIUM TITANO MAGNETITE MINI : Inside information further developments r..
PU
09/18CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Inside information updates on disruption of op..
PU
09/06CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-re..
PU
09/06CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to..
PU
01/30CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : VTM to sell iron ore mining unit at RMB550m
AQ
2018CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : VTM Mining Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
2018CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Profit Warning and Business Update
PU
2018CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Hel..
PU
2018CHINA VANADIUM TITAN MGNTTE MNG : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 450 M
Chart CHINA VANADIUM TITANO-MAGNETITE MINING COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANADIUM TITANO-MAGN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhong Ping Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wing Kwan Teh Chairman
Hai Zong Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yi Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANADIUM TITANO-MAGNETITE MINING COMPANY LIMITED-37.50%57
NUCOR-3.09%15 222
POSCO--.--%14 835
ARCELORMITTAL-29.96%14 155
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-19.92%12 650
THYSSENKRUPP AG-16.76%8 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group