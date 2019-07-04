Log in
CHINA VANGUARD YOU CHAMPION HOLDINGS LTD
(8156)

(8156)
China Vanguard You Champion : CHANGE OF NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, LOGO AND WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

07/04/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited

國藥科技股份有限公司

(Formerly known as China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited

眾彩羽翔股份有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8156)

CHANGE OF NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME,

LOGO AND WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

References are made to the announcements of Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 14 May 2019 and 11 June 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Change of Company Name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 11 June 2019, the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands approved the registration of the new name of the Company on 13 June 2019 and issued the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name on 14 June 2019. Hence, the English name of the Company has been changed from "China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited" to "Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese "國藥科技股份有限公司" has been adopted to replace its existing name in Chinese "眾彩羽翔股份有限公司" with effect from 13 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 27 June 2019 confirming the registration of the new English name "Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited" also known as "國藥 科技股份有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of

the Laws of Hong Kong).

CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The English stock short name of the Company will be changed from "CHINA VANGUARD" to "SINOPHARM TECH", while the Chinese stock short name of the Company will be changed from "眾彩股份" to "國藥科技股份", for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 July 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "8156".

CHANGE OF LOGO AND WEBSITE

The logo of the Company has been changed to with effect from the date of this announcement and the website of the Company will be changed to www.sinopharmtech.com.hk with effect from 9 July 2019.

EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The change of the name of the Company will not affect any right of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates bearing the existing name of "China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited" shall continue to be evidence of title to the Shares and valid for trading, settlement, delivery and registration purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates. New share certificates will be issued under the new name of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited

國藥科技股份有限公司

CHAN Ting

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 4 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Madam CHEUNG Kwai Lan, Mr. CHAN Ting as executive Directors, Mr. CHAN Tung Mei as non-executive Director and Mr. TO Yan Ming Edmond, Mr. YANG Qing Cai and Dr. LIU Ta-pei as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all

reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for a minimum period of 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company at www.sinopharmtech.com.hk.

