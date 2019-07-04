China Vanguard You Champion : CHANGE OF NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, LOGO AND WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

the Laws of Hong Kong).
CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
The English stock short name of the Company will be changed from "CHINA VANGUARD" to "SINOPHARM TECH", while the Chinese stock short name of the Company will be changed from "眾彩股份" to "國藥科技股份", for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 9 July 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "8156".
CHANGE OF LOGO AND WEBSITE
The logo of the Company has been changed to with effect from the date of this announcement and the website of the Company will be changed to www.sinopharmtech.com.hk with effect from 9 July 2019.
EFFECT OF THE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
The change of the name of the Company will not affect any right of the Shareholders or the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing share certificates bearing the existing name of "China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited" shall continue to be evidence of title to the Shares and valid for trading, settlement, delivery and registration purposes. There will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates. New share certificates will be issued under the new name of the Company.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Madam CHEUNG Kwai Lan, Mr. CHAN Ting as executive Directors, Mr. CHAN Tung Mei as non-executive Director and Mr. TO Yan Ming Edmond, Mr. YANG Qing Cai and Dr. LIU Ta-pei as independent non-executive Directors.
