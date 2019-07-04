China Vanguard You Champion : CHANGE OF NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME, LOGO AND WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited

國藥科技股份有限公司

(Formerly known as China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited

眾彩羽翔股份有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8156)

CHANGE OF NAME, STOCK SHORT NAME,

LOGO AND WEBSITE OF THE COMPANY

References are made to the announcements of Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited (formerly known as China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited) (the "Company") dated 14 May 2019 and 11 June 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 24 May 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to, inter alia, the Proposed Change of Company Name. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Proposed Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the EGM held on 11 June 2019, the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands approved the registration of the new name of the Company on 13 June 2019 and issued the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name on 14 June 2019. Hence, the English name of the Company has been changed from "China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited" to "Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited" and the dual foreign name in Chinese "國藥科技股份有限公司" has been adopted to replace its existing name in Chinese "眾彩羽翔股份有限公司" with effect from 13 June 2019. The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 27 June 2019 confirming the registration of the new English name "Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited" also known as "國藥 科技股份有限公司" in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of