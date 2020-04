By Justina Lee



China Vanke Co. Ltd. reported a 11% rise in its first-quarter net profit, helped by higher growth in construction contracts.

Net profit rose to 1.25 billion Chinese yuan (US$176.4 million) from CNY1.12 billion a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late Monday.

Revenue was at CNY47.77 billion, down 1.2% on year.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com