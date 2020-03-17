Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Vanke Co., Ltd.    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Vanke : 2019 Net Profit Rose 15%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:59pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

China Vanke Co., one of the country's largest developers, said its 2019 net profit rose 15% driven by revenue growth, especially from its property services business.

Net profit was 38.87 billion yuan (US$5.55 billion), compared with CNY33.77 billion in 2018, it said late Tuesday.

Revenue grew 24% to CNY367.89 billion, it added. Among all segments, revenue from property services rose the most with a 30% increase.

For 2020, the company said that the market would become "extremely complicated with uncertainties" given the coronavirus epidemic.

In the longer run, the firm also expects industry competition to intensify, as China's property sector transitions into a buyer's market from a seller's market.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
08:59pCHINA VANKE : 2019 Net Profit Rose 15%
DJ
07:50aCHINA VANKE : Announcement of resolutions approved at the twenty-seventh meeting..
PU
07:50aCHINA VANKE : Announcement regarding the appointment of ms. han huihua as an exe..
PU
03/13CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
03/10CHINA VANKE : Announcement regarding video webcast of 2019 annual results presen..
PU
03/03China Developers Report Plunge in February Sales on Virus Epidemic
DJ
03/03CHINA VANKE : Update regarding sales and newly added development projects for th..
PU
02/05CHINA VANKE : Contracted Property Sales Rose in January
DJ
02/05CHINA VANKE : Update regarding sales and newly added development projects for th..
PU
01/31CHINA VANKE : to Cut February Rent by Half for Southern China Tenants
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 466 B
EBIT 2020 106 B
Net income 2020 48 902 M
Debt 2020 103 B
Yield 2020 5,30%
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,79x
Capitalization 312 B
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 33,31  CNY
Last Close Price 28,11  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xu Zhang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Wen Jin Wang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.12%45 290
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.27%24 167
VONOVIA SE-19.42%23 407
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.07%18 756
VINGROUP JSC--.--%12 799
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-17.71%11 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group