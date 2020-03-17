China Vanke : 2019 Net Profit Rose 15%

By Yifan Wang



China Vanke Co., one of the country's largest developers, said its 2019 net profit rose 15% driven by revenue growth, especially from its property services business.

Net profit was 38.87 billion yuan (US$5.55 billion), compared with CNY33.77 billion in 2018, it said late Tuesday.

Revenue grew 24% to CNY367.89 billion, it added. Among all segments, revenue from property services rose the most with a 30% increase.

For 2020, the company said that the market would become "extremely complicated with uncertainties" given the coronavirus epidemic.

In the longer run, the firm also expects industry competition to intensify, as China's property sector transitions into a buyer's market from a seller's market.

