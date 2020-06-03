China Vanke Seeks to Raise HK$7.87 Billion via Share Placement

By P.R. Venkat



China Vanke Co. is planning to raise 7.87 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.02 billion) through placement of H-Shares, proceeds of which will be used to repay overseas debt and meet working capital needs.

The property developer is planning to sell 315.59 million shares at a price of HK$25.00 each, China Vanke said Thursday.

Shares are being sold at a 4.76% discount to Wednesday's closing price of HK$26.25 a piece.

UBS, Citic Securities are among the banks advising China Vanke on the share placement.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com