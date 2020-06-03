Log in
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke Seeks to Raise HK$7.87 Billion via Share Placement

06/03/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

China Vanke Co. is planning to raise 7.87 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.02 billion) through placement of H-Shares, proceeds of which will be used to repay overseas debt and meet working capital needs.

The property developer is planning to sell 315.59 million shares at a price of HK$25.00 each, China Vanke said Thursday.

Shares are being sold at a 4.76% discount to Wednesday's closing price of HK$26.25 a piece.

UBS, Citic Securities are among the banks advising China Vanke on the share placement.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -1.47% 26.84 End-of-day quote.-16.59%
CITIC LIMITED 1.54% 7.9 End-of-day quote.-24.18%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.52% 22.9 End-of-day quote.-9.49%
UBS GROUP AG 4.69% 11.17 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 442 B 62 187 M 62 187 M
Net income 2020 44 961 M 6 321 M 6 321 M
Net Debt 2020 23 950 M 3 367 M 3 367 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,74x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 299 B 42 027 M 42 037 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 131 505
Free-Float 62,1%
