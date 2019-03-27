Log in
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
China Vanke : plans $995 million share sale to repay overseas debt

03/27/2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell HK$7.81 billion ($995 million) worth of new H-shares to raise capital to repay its outstanding overseas debt financing.

China's No. 2 property developer by sales reported a 22.8 percent rise in 2018 core profit on Monday, highlighting the current profitability of the sector even though analysts expect rising land costs to slow profit growth in the second half.

China Vanke said it had agreed to sell 262.991 million new H-shares at HK$29.68 apiece in a share placement. The issue price represents a 5.02 percent discount to the previous close.

The new H-shares represent 16.67 percent of the company's enlarged issued share capital of H-shares and 2.33 percent of the total issued share capital as enlarged by the new issue.

The net proceeds would not be used for the development of residential properties, it added.

Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd's stake in Vanke would fall to 28.69 percent on completion of the deal, down from 29.38 percent. Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd's stake would be diluted to 14.33 percent from 14.67 percent.

As of Wednesday's close, Vanke's Hong Kong-listed stock had risen 17.5 percent so far this year.

CLSA, China International Capital Corp, UBS, and CMB International are the placing agents.

($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 400 B
EBIT 2019 93 866 M
Net income 2019 42 572 M
Finance 2019 63 671 M
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 7,38
P/E ratio 2020 6,34
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 309 B
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xu Zhang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Jia Sun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.46 017
VONOVIA18.51%27 375
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%26 097
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN11.13%17 872
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 604
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION19.15%13 193
