China Vanke to Recover CNY39.04 Billion Lent to Unit Via Stake-Sale Deal

06/30/2020 | 06:43am EDT

By Martin Mou

China Vanke Co. said Tuesday it will recover a total of 39.04 billion yuan ($5.51 billion) lent to a unit via a stake-sale deal.

China Vanke, one of China's largest developers, has agreed to transfer its 50% equity stake in Guangzhou Wanxi to CITIC Trust.

Guangzhou Wanxi will use a shareholder loan of CNY7.04 billion from CITIC Trust and seek another loan from financial institutions to repay Vanke.

In a separate filing, Vanke said it has agreed to set up a joint venture with Shenzhen Metro Group Co. to invest in new-infrastructure and rail projects in Shenzhen, China's tech hub that borders Hong Kong.

Vanke and SZMC, Shenzhen's subway operator and also a major Vanke shareholder, will each contribute CNY500 million to establish the joint venture, Vanke said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY 0.90% 3.134 Delayed Quote.-42.66%
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -1.82% 25.92 End-of-day quote.-19.45%
CITIC LIMITED -1.09% 7.28 End-of-day quote.-30.13%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -3.09% 23.5 End-of-day quote.-7.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.07613 Delayed Quote.1.79%
Financials
Sales 2020 447 B 63 090 M 63 090 M
Net income 2020 43 998 M 6 217 M 6 217 M
Net Debt 2020 85 053 M 12 017 M 12 017 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 252 B 35 601 M 35 613 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 131 505
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,48 CNY
Last Close Price 25,92 CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.45%35 601
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.41%33 689
VONOVIA SE12.21%32 850
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-17.56%17 903
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE7.41%15 323
VINGROUP-22.61%12 374
Categories
