MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Vanke Co., Ltd.    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/15
25.49 CNY   0.00%
08:41aChina's New Hope sees hog output recover in 2021, prices to fall
RE
04/27CHINA VANKE : 1Q Net Profit Rose 11% On Year
DJ
04/23CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's New Hope sees hog output recover in 2021, prices to fall

05/18/2020 | 08:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pigs are seen at a family farm in Fuyang, Anhui

By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton

New Hope Group, one of China's biggest pig breeders, expects the country's hog output to recover from last year's disease epidemic by 2021, while prices will start to fall after a rush of new entrants into pig farming, chairman Liu Yonghao said on Monday.

The fatal pig disease African swine fever reduced China's huge hog herd by around half last year, but the government has offered incentives to farmers to spur a recovery.

Liu said prices for pork, China's favourite meat, will remain relatively high this year, but could fall below production costs in the coming years as new players, including real estate and internet companies, turn to farming.

"These companies, with big money, usually invest a lot. On the one hand, they can push the development of pig farming rapidly," Liu said in an online briefing with reporters. "On the other hand, it will definitely lead to oversupply and finally, push prices below production cost."

Liu did not name any of the new players.

China Vanke Co Ltd, one of China's top real estate companies, has advertised for managers for a pig farming unit on its recruitment application.

It has not made public its plans for the business and could not be reached for immediate comment.

Established pig producers are also expanding rapidly, including New Hope's pig breeding business New Hope Liuhe.

The company sold 3.6 million pigs in 2019 and plans to produce 15 million by 2021 and 25 million in 2022. It will slaughter 8 million this year, a company official said on Monday.

Liu said Liuhe is well-positioned to cope with low prices as its production costs are as little as 11 yuan per kilogramme for some of its farms.

Liu said pork prices, which have been in steady decline since early February, will fall until later this year, pressured by increased production and a surge in imports.

Retail prices for pork touched nearly 60 yuan in early November 2019 and again in February when slaughterhouses closed during the peak of China's COVID-19 epidemic.

But live hog prices have dropped 30% in the last three months. Last week, they dipped below 30 yuan per kg for the first time since October, as pigs that had been raised to heavier weights than normal when processors were shut during February and March went to slaughter.

Weak consumption is also pressuring prices, analysts say, as many school and workplace canteens are still closed.

Liu also said New Hope will continue to invest in food and farming in Australia, despite a souring of ties between the two.

China has suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors, one of which New Hope owns.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Louise Heavens, Jane Merriman and Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. 0.00% 25.49 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 124.725 End-of-day quote.-14.18%
HAND ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS CO., LTD. 0.33% 9.12 End-of-day quote.0.11%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 97 End-of-day quote.-22.21%
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO., LTD. 0.17% 30.15 End-of-day quote.-0.53%
THE LEAD CO., INC. 2.22% 323 End-of-day quote.0.94%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 7.13273 Delayed Quote.2.46%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 442 B
EBIT 2020 89 508 M
Net income 2020 45 057 M
Debt 2020 119 B
Yield 2020 4,83%
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 283 B
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 31,46 CNY
Last Close Price 25,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hai Wu Wang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Hua Han Finance Principal & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.47%39 830
VONOVIA SE-1.38%27 783
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.66%27 074
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.12%17 848
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.57%14 231
VINGROUP1.04%13 408
