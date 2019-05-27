Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  China Vanke Co., Ltd.    000002   CNE0000000T2

CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.

(000002)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Germany's Metro to expect at least eight second-round bids for China unit: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 07:16am EDT
German retailer Metro AG sign is seen on the steps of their headquarters in Duesseldorf

HONG KONG (Reuters) - At least eight suitors are preparing second-round bids to buy a majority stake in German wholesaler Metro AG's Chinese operations, Reuters learned from people directly involved in the matter, as suitors vie for heft in a changing offline landscape.

A deal could see Metro's China business valued at $1.5 billion to $2 billion, Reuters previously reported.

Interest in Metro comes as a maturing e-commerce market and big-data capabilities transform China's traditional wholesale and retail sectors, with technology majors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd aggressively expanding offline.

Teaming up with such a wholesaler could also bring synergy to the business-focused strategies that some e-commerce firms are pursuing, said some of the people. Moreover, Metro's supply chain overseas is attractive as it offers premium imported products that its rivals do not have access to, they said.

Metro has asked a shortlist of bidders to submit non-binding offers by June 10, said two of the people, who all declined to be identified as the information is confidential. The whole process is likely to conclude in September, the two added.

Bidders include the consortia of private equity firm Boyu Capital with property developer China Vanke Co Ltd, Hopu Investments with fresh food delivery firm Meicai, and Hillhouse Capital Group with supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd, the people said.

Two people said gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is considering joining the race with Yonghui, of which it is a minority shareholder.

Alibaba is also working on a bid with Taiwan's RT-Mart International Ltd, a portfolio firm, one of the people said. U.S. retailer Walmart Inc, which runs 400 hypermarkets in China, is also on the list, three of the people said.

Other bidders include Chinese electronics retailer Suning Holdings Group, supermarket operator Wumart Stores Inc and private equity firm Primavera Capital Group, the people said.

Boyu Capital, Vanke and Alibaba declined to comment. Walmart could not provide comment outside regular U.S. business hours. Reuters could not reach Meicai or Wumart for comment. The other bidders did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

Metro told Reuters it aimed for a strategic partnership to maximise the growth potential of its Chinese business. It said it is speaking with potential partners and will narrow its list of suitors for further talks. It declined to provide further details such as time frame or the identity of suitors.

The German wholesaler opened its first China store in Shanghai in 1996. It now employs 11,000 people across the country, and had sales of 2.7 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in the financial year ended September 2018, its website showed.

Property makes up the bulk of the value of Metro's China business, people with direct knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

Once a sprawling retail conglomerate, Metro has been restructuring in recent years to focus on its core cash-and-carry business, selling Kaufhof department stores and then splitting from consumer electronics group Ceconomy AG.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Dusseldorf, Pei Li in Beijing and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.64% 155 Delayed Quote.13.08%
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
METRO 1.30% 14.08 Delayed Quote.3.70%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.37% 324.8 End-of-day quote.3.18%
WAL-MART STORES 0.80% 102.67 Delayed Quote.10.22%
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD 0.91% 10 End-of-day quote.25.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
07:16aGERMANY'S METRO TO EXPECT AT LEAST E : sources
RE
05/16China's home prices remain stable in April
AQ
05/07CHINA VANKE : Apr contract sales amount up 44%
AQ
04/17Upward tick in nation's property prices on track for April
AQ
04/16CHINA VANKE : March property investment grows most in eight months on looser pol..
RE
04/15HSI ends up 174 pts at 30,084 midday; turnover at HK$64.4bn
AQ
04/03CHINA VANKE : Mar contract sales amount up 13.2%
AQ
03/28CHINA VANKE : Placing of new h shares under general mandate
PU
03/27CHINA VANKE : plans $995 million share sale to repay overseas debt
RE
03/26CHINA VANKE : year net up 20% to RMB33.77 billion
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 386 B
EBIT 2019 91 645 M
Net income 2019 41 257 M
Debt 2019 77 024 M
Yield 2019 4,76%
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 300 B
Chart CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Vanke Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 31,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jiu Sheng Zhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Liang Yu Chairman
Dong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xu Zhang Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director & EVP
Jia Sun Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.43 456
VONOVIA20.79%28 636
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 390
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE7.03%17 121
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 546
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.82%11 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About