Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  China Vitup Health Care Holdings Inc    

CHINA VITUP HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS INC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byzen Digital Inc. Issues Shareholder Update on M&A Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 09:26am EST

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today issued a shareholder update with details of potential M&A targets.  

Chris Percy, President of Byzen Digital, commented, “In 2018, we restructured our business plan, added new management and continued to focus on our long-term goals and aspirations. As we execute our plans and strategies for 2019, we are advancing in various stages of negotiation with four outstanding potential acquisition targets.

“One of our initial targets is a software development and digital solutions provider which we expect to contribute a robust technological infrastructure that can be readily integrated with our additional acquisitions. This target also has excellent prospects for generating significant revenue. We are also assessing a deal within the digital asset management niche which will form the basis for Byzen Digital’s provision of services within this emerging sector. Finally, we have identified two early stage companies which we believe can disrupt the UK’s housing market, their current technological demands form excellent synergy with the capabilities of the two other targets already mentioned. 

“Byzen Digital expects to proceed with a letter of intent to one or more of these companies in Q1 2019. 

“This corporate activity marks the launch of an aggressive acquisition plan that has the potential to propel Byzen Digital into a multi-talented, one-stop technology agency with many subsidiaries and large opportunities for cross-selling or production,” concluded Mr. Percy. 

About Byzen Digital Inc. 

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the tech space.

Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.  

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success. 

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:
Chris Percy
President Byzen Digital INC
chris.p@byzendigital.com

Investors:
Jeff Ramson / Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory Group
646-762-4518
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

byzen_logo_final.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA VITUP HEALTH CARE HO
09:26aByzen Digital Inc. Issues Shareholder Update on M&A Activity
GL
01/31Uptick Newswire Hosts Byzen Digital Inc. on the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss ..
GL
01/23Byzen Digital Inc. Announces Plan to Apply for Listing on OTCQB
GL
2018Byzen Digital Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Precision Projects fo..
GL
2018Byzen Digital Inc. Launches New Corporate Website
GL
2018Byzen Digital Inc. Completes Sale of UK Blockchain Subsidiary, Telecoin, to X..
GL
2018Byzen Digital Announces Appointment of Tom Beckett to Board of Directors
GL
2018Byzen Digital Announces Commercial Relationship with Strategic Long-Term Inve..
GL
2018EMERGENCY PEST SERVICES : Byzen Digital Inc. Receives Approval for Name Change a..
AQ
2018Byzen Digital Inc. Subsidiary, TeleCoin, Completes White Paper
GL
More news
Chart CHINA VITUP HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
China Vitup Health Care Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Percy Chief Executive Officer
ShuBin Wang Chairman & President
Chaobo Guo Chief Operating Officer
Chunxiang Li Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Feng Gu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA VITUP HEALTH CARE HOLDINGS INC0
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.25%123 187
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.00%107 192
ACCENTURE11.57%100 283
VMWARE, INC.13.91%64 025
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING10.81%63 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.