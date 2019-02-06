Byzen Digital Inc. Issues Shareholder Update on M&A Activity

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today issued a shareholder update with details of potential M&A targets.



Chris Percy, President of Byzen Digital, commented, “In 2018, we restructured our business plan, added new management and continued to focus on our long-term goals and aspirations. As we execute our plans and strategies for 2019, we are advancing in various stages of negotiation with four outstanding potential acquisition targets.

“One of our initial targets is a software development and digital solutions provider which we expect to contribute a robust technological infrastructure that can be readily integrated with our additional acquisitions. This target also has excellent prospects for generating significant revenue. We are also assessing a deal within the digital asset management niche which will form the basis for Byzen Digital’s provision of services within this emerging sector. Finally, we have identified two early stage companies which we believe can disrupt the UK’s housing market, their current technological demands form excellent synergy with the capabilities of the two other targets already mentioned.

“Byzen Digital expects to proceed with a letter of intent to one or more of these companies in Q1 2019.

“This corporate activity marks the launch of an aggressive acquisition plan that has the potential to propel Byzen Digital into a multi-talented, one-stop technology agency with many subsidiaries and large opportunities for cross-selling or production,” concluded Mr. Percy.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the tech space.

Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contacts: Chris Percy President Byzen Digital INC chris.p@byzendigital.com Investors: Jeff Ramson / Stephanie Prince PCG Advisory Group 646-762-4518 sprince@pcgadvisory.com