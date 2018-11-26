Byzen Digital Inc. Launches New Corporate Website

New Strategic Direction Detailed at www.byzendigital.com

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology M&A company, today announced the launch of a new corporate website that reflects the Company’s repositioning and new strategic direction in the technology mergers and acquisitions arena.

The new website sets out the company’s vision to emerge as a market leader in technology mergers and acquisitions over the next half decade and is accompanied by a bold new rebranding of the company. The launch of the new website follows the recent news that Byzen Digital appointed the Axiom Partnership as its investment partner to provide strategic guidance for the merger and acquisitions campaign.

Byzen Digital CEO Chris Percy said: “We are excited to finally reveal the design of Byzen Digital’s new website, which better communicates the company’s bold ambitions to shareholders and stakeholders. The new site, along with the company’s rebranding, represents a fresh platform from which we plan to launch a major acquisition campaign beginning in Q1 2019. The management team has already identified a potential portfolio of exciting prospects and due diligence is underway.”

Axiom Partnership CEO and Byzen Digital COO Tom Beckett commented, “We felt it was important to make a statement that reflects Byzen Digital’s new strategic direction and cements the Company’s position as a growing technology mergers and acquisitions organization. The new website is expected to support Byzen Digital’s ambition over the long-term. We look forward to witnessing the growth and development of the site in parallel to the company itself.”

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organisation focused on mergers and acquisitions in the tech space.

Originally set up to service the growing blockchain sector, Byzen’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and SMEs from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications.

The Byzen family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. he company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

