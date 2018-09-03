China Wah Yan Healthcare : Delay in publication of interim results and despatch of interim report for the six months ended 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS

AND DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

This announcement is made by China Wah Yan Healthcare Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcements") of the Company dated 29 March 2018 and 31 July 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company announces that as the publication of the 2017 Annual Results and the despatch of the 2017 Annual Report are still pending, it is expected that the announcement of its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results") and the despatch of its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Report") will not be ready by 31 August 2018 and 30 September 2018 respectively as required under the Listing Rules.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform its shareholders relating to the publication of the 2018 Interim Results and the despatch of the 2018 Interim Report as and when appropriate.

GENERAL

Trading in the shares of the Company will continue to be suspended until, among others, fulfillment of the Resumption Conditions. The Company will publish further announcement(s) to update its shareholders and potential investors on any material development relating to the resumption of trading in its shares as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

