CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD

(0855)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/05
6.37 HKD   +0.47%
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
2018CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2017CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
China Water Affairs : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 855)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

China Water Affairs Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 6 September 2019 as follows :

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the Audited Financial

760,095,372

0

Statements and the Reports of the Directors

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

and the Auditors of the Company for the year

ended 31 March 2019.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To declare a final dividend.

760,095,372

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(i).

To re - elect Ms . Ding Bin as executive

716,351,258

43,744,114

director.

(94.24%)

(5.76%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(ii).

To re-elect Mr. Zhao Hai Hu as non-executive

716,766,287

43,329,085

director.

(94.30%)

(5.70%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(iii).

T o r e - e l e c t M r . O n g K i n g K e u n g a s

702,958,639

57,136,733

independent non-executive director.

(92.48%)

(7.52%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

For

Against

3(iv).

To re-elect Mr. Siu Chi Ming as independent

689,793,757

70,301,615

non-executive director.

(90.75%)

(9.25%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(v).

To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the

759,573,343

354,029

Directors' remunerations.

(99.95%)

(0.05%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

4.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as

760,073,372

22,000

auditors and to authorise the Board of

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

Directors to fix their remuneration.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

To give a general mandate to the Board of

540,525,928

219,401,444

Directors to issue and allot shares.

(71.13%)

(28.87%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6.

To give a general mandate to the Board of

759,905,372

22,000

Directors to repurchase the Company's own

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

shares.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate given to the

549,983,253

210,112,119

Board of Directors to issue, allot and deal with

(72.36%)

(27.64%)

additional shares in the capital of the Company

by the number of shares repurchased by the

Company.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions. Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking at the AGM. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,604,028,859 shares. The total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions was 1,604,028,859 shares. No shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any of the resolutions at the AGM.

By order of the Board

China Water Affairs Group Limited

Duan Chuan Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Duan Chuan Liang, Ms. Ding Bin, Ms. Liu Yu Jie and Mr. Li Zhong, four non-executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Hai Hu, Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi, Mr. Makoto Inoue and Ms. Wang Xiaoqin, and four independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Chau Kam Wing, Mr. Ong King Keung, Mr. Siu Chi Ming and Ms. Ho Ping.

  • For identification purposes only

China Water Affairs Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:09 UTC
