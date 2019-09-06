China Water Affairs : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 855)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
China Water Affairs Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the poll results of the resolutions proposed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 6 September 2019 as follows :
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the Audited Financial
760,095,372
0
Statements and the Reports of the Directors
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
and the Auditors of the Company for the year
ended 31 March 2019.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2.
To declare a final dividend.
760,095,372
0
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(i).
To re - elect Ms . Ding Bin as executive
716,351,258
43,744,114
director.
(94.24%)
(5.76%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(ii).
To re-elect Mr. Zhao Hai Hu as non-executive
716,766,287
43,329,085
director.
(94.30%)
(5.70%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(iii).
T o r e - e l e c t M r . O n g K i n g K e u n g a s
702,958,639
57,136,733
independent non-executive director.
(92.48%)
(7.52%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of votes (%)
For
Against
3(iv).
To re-elect Mr. Siu Chi Ming as independent
689,793,757
70,301,615
non-executive director.
(90.75%)
(9.25%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(v).
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the
759,573,343
354,029
Directors' remunerations.
(99.95%)
(0.05%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
4.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as
760,073,372
22,000
auditors and to authorise the Board of
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
Directors to fix their remuneration.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
5.
To give a general mandate to the Board of
540,525,928
219,401,444
Directors to issue and allot shares.
(71.13%)
(28.87%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
6.
To give a general mandate to the Board of
759,905,372
22,000
Directors to repurchase the Company's own
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
shares.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
7.
To extend the general mandate given to the
549,983,253
210,112,119
Board of Directors to issue, allot and deal with
(72.36%)
(27.64%)
additional shares in the capital of the Company
by the number of shares repurchased by the
Company.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions. Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking at the AGM. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,604,028,859 shares. The total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions was 1,604,028,859 shares. No shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any of the resolutions at the AGM.
By order of the Board
China Water Affairs Group Limited
Duan Chuan Liang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 6 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, being Mr. Duan Chuan Liang, Ms. Ding Bin, Ms. Liu Yu Jie and Mr. Li Zhong, four non-executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Hai Hu, Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi, Mr. Makoto Inoue and Ms. Wang Xiaoqin, and four independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Chau Kam Wing, Mr. Ong King Keung, Mr. Siu Chi Ming and Ms. Ho Ping.
