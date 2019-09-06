China Water Affairs : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2019 for details of the above resolutions. Tricor Tengis Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of the vote-taking at the AGM. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 1,604,028,859 shares. The total number of shares entitling the shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions was 1,604,028,859 shares. No shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any of the resolutions at the AGM.

