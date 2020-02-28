China Water Affairs : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CAPITAL INJECTION INTO A WATER SUPPLY COMPANY IN LEIZHOU

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 855)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL INJECTION INTO A WATER SUPPLY COMPANY

IN LEIZHOU

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 28 February 2020, Chongqing Jinjun, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Capital Injection Agreement with Leizhou Company and Hong Kong Huasheng relating to the injection of capital into the Target by Chongqing Jinjun.

The Target is currently owned as 60% by Leizhou Company, 35% by Hong Kong Huasheng and 5% by Chongqing Jinjun. Pursuant to the Capital Injection Agreement, Chongqing Jinjun will inject RMB58 million in cash into the Target. After the Capital Injection, the Target will be owned as to 42.86% by Leizhou Company, 25% by Hong Kong Huasheng and 32.14% by Chongqing Jinjun. The Target will therefore become a subsidiary of the Company.

The Target is principally engaged in water supply business in Leizhou, Guangdong province, the PRC. After the Capital Injection, the Leizhou Government will grant a water supply concession to the Target for 30 years. The Target currently has a daily water supply capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes. The Target will further expand its water supply capacity by constructing a second waterwork and related network in Leizhou with a daily water supply capacity of approximately 100,000 tonnes.

The Group is currently the water supply operators in multiple locations in Guangdong province. The Capital Injection Agreement represents a further expansion of the Group's water supply business in Guangdong province and strengthen the synergy effect in the region and province.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and after making all reasonable enquiries, Leizhou Company is an Independent Third Party.