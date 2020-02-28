China Water Affairs : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CAPITAL INJECTION INTO A WATER SUPPLY COMPANY IN LEIZHOU

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CAPITAL INJECTION INTO A WATER SUPPLY COMPANY IN LEIZHOU

02/28/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 855)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL INJECTION INTO A WATER SUPPLY COMPANY

IN LEIZHOU

This is a voluntary announcement made by the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 28 February 2020, Chongqing Jinjun, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Capital Injection Agreement with Leizhou Company and Hong Kong Huasheng relating to the injection of capital into the Target by Chongqing Jinjun.

The Target is currently owned as 60% by Leizhou Company, 35% by Hong Kong Huasheng and 5% by Chongqing Jinjun. Pursuant to the Capital Injection Agreement, Chongqing Jinjun will inject RMB58 million in cash into the Target. After the Capital Injection, the Target will be owned as to 42.86% by Leizhou Company, 25% by Hong Kong Huasheng and 32.14% by Chongqing Jinjun. The Target will therefore become a subsidiary of the Company.

The Target is principally engaged in water supply business in Leizhou, Guangdong province, the PRC. After the Capital Injection, the Leizhou Government will grant a water supply concession to the Target for 30 years. The Target currently has a daily water supply capacity of approximately 50,000 tonnes. The Target will further expand its water supply capacity by constructing a second waterwork and related network in Leizhou with a daily water supply capacity of approximately 100,000 tonnes.

The Group is currently the water supply operators in multiple locations in Guangdong province. The Capital Injection Agreement represents a further expansion of the Group's water supply business in Guangdong province and strengthen the synergy effect in the region and province.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and after making all reasonable enquiries, Leizhou Company is an Independent Third Party.

1

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following words and phrases have the following meanings:

"Board"

the Board of directors of the Company

"Capital Injection"

the proposed capital injection by Chongqing Jinjun into

the Target pursuant to the Capital Injection Agreement

"Company"

China Water Affairs Group Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in

Bermuda with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

"Chongqing Jinjun"

重慶金駿泰展投資有限公司 ( C h o n g q i n g J i n j u n

Taizhan Investment Co. Ltd.*), a wholly owned

subsidiary of the Company

"Capital Injection Agreement"

the agreement dated 28 February 2020 made between

L e i z h o u C o m p a n y , H o n g K o n g H u a s h e n g a n d

Chongqing Jinjun relating to the Capital Injection

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Hong Kong Huasheng"

Hong Kong Huasheng Water Affairs Investments

Limited (香港華盛水務投資有限公司), a non-wholly

owned subsidiary of the Company

"Independent Third Party"

a third party who is independent of and not connected

with the Company or its connected persons (as defined

under the Listing Rules)

"Leizhou Government"

廣東省雷州市人民政府 (The People's Government of

Leizhou, Guangdong Province)

"Leizhou Company"

雷州市自來水公司 ( L e i z h o u W a t e r S u p p l y

Company*), a PRC state-owned enterprise

2

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Target"

雷州市華洋水務有限公司 (Leizhou Huayang Water

Affairs Co. Ltd.*), a company incorporated in the PRC

By order of the Board

China Water Affairs Group Limited

Duan Chuan Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, being Mr. Duan Chuan Liang, Ms. Ding Bin, Ms. Liu Yu Jie, Mr. Li Zhong and Mr. Duan Jerry Linnan, four non-executive Directors, being Mr. Zhao Hai Hu, Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi, Mr. Makoto Inoue and Ms. Wang Xiaoqin, and five independent non-executive Directors, being Mr. Chau Kam Wing, Mr. Siu Chi Ming, Ms. Ho Ping, Ms. Zhou Nan and Mr. Chan Wai Cheung Admiral.

  • For identification purposes only

3

Disclaimer

China Water Affairs Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:03:16 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 8 990 M
EBIT 2020 3 250 M
Net income 2020 1 567 M
Debt 2020 12 734 M
Yield 2020 5,21%
P/E ratio 2020 6,39x
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 10 041 M
Managers
NameTitle
Chuan Liang Duan Chairman
Wen Zhi Zhou Non-Executive Director
Kam Wing Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Hu Zhao Non-Executive Director
Makoto Inoue Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA WATER AFFAIRS GROUP LIMITED0.00%1 288
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY4.01%23 100
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.85%12 415
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED0.81%4 783
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR4.32%2 319
SJW GROUP-9.43%1 831
