China Water Industry : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF BONDS

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1129)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of China Water Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of bonds. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully issued the Bonds to the Placees in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement and the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds under the Placing Agreement is HK$25.20 million as at the date of this announcement. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are independent third parties and are not connected persons of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Water Industry Group Limited

Mr. Lin Yue Hui

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Yue Hui (Chairman and CEO), Mr. Liu Feng, Ms. Chu Yin Yin, Georgiana, Ms. Deng Xiao Ting, Mr. Zhong Wei Guang, Mr. Ho Chi Ho and Mr. Zhu Yongjun all being executive Directors, and Mr. Wong Siu Keung, Joe, Mr. Guo Chao Tian, Ms. Qiu Na and Mr. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard, all being independent non-executive Directors.