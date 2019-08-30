Log in
China Water Industry Group Limited    1129

CHINA WATER INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(1129)
News 
News

China Water Industry : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF BONDS

08/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited takes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1129)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF BONDS

Reference is made to the announcement of China Water Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 24 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the placing of bonds. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully issued the Bonds to the Placees in accordance with the terms of the Placing Agreement and the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds under the Placing Agreement is HK$25.20 million as at the date of this announcement. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees are independent third parties and are not connected persons of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Water Industry Group Limited

Mr. Lin Yue Hui

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Lin Yue Hui (Chairman and CEO), Mr. Liu Feng, Ms. Chu Yin Yin, Georgiana, Ms. Deng Xiao Ting, Mr. Zhong Wei Guang, Mr. Ho Chi Ho and Mr. Zhu Yongjun all being executive Directors, and Mr. Wong Siu Keung, Joe, Mr. Guo Chao Tian, Ms. Qiu Na and Mr. Lam Cheung Shing, Richard, all being independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

China Water Industry Group Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:30:02 UTC
