CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED

(CXDC)
CHINA XD PLASTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of China XD Plastics Company Limited - CXDC

06/27/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NasdaqGM: CXDC) to Faith Dawn Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of China XD will receive only $1.20 in cash for each share of China XD that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-cxdc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 448 M - -
Net income 2019 3,06 M - -
Net Debt 2019 1 001 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 77,0 M 77,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 972
Free-Float 50,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Han Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Qing Wei Ma Chief Operating Officer
Da He Zhang CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jun Jie Ma Chief Technology Officer
Lin Yuan Zhai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA XD PLASTICS COMPANY LIMITED-35.75%77
DENSO CORPORATION-13.83%30 930
APTIV PLC-21.94%20 017
CONTINENTAL AG-26.22%19 066
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-22.46%15 404
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-13.38%15 031
