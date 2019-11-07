China XD Plastics : Specialty Chemicals Company China XD Plastics Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release for Thursday, November 14th, 2019

Log in
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

HARBIN, China, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC, "China XD Plastics" or the "Company"), one of China's leading specialty chemical producers engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer composite materials primarily for automotive applications, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Thursday, November 14th, 2019.

The third quarter 2019 earnings press release will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (http://chinaxd.net/) that day at approximately 8:30 am (U.S. Eastern Time) /21:30 pm (China Standard Time). China XD Plastics' senior management will host a conference call at 9:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) / 22:00 pm (China Standard Time) to discuss the results. The call is expected to last one hour.

Conference Call

The third quarter 2019 earnings conference call may be accessed by calling +1- 845-675-0437 (for callers in the U.S.), +86-4006-208-038 (for Mainland China callers) or +852- 3018-6771 (for Hong Kong callers) and entering passcode 3651209.

A recording of the conference call will be available through November 22nd, 2019 by calling +1-855-452-5696 (for callers in the U.S.) and entering passcode 3651209.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://chinaxd.net/.

About China XD Plastics Company Limited

China XD Plastics Company Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and sells polymer composites materials, primarily for automotive applications. The Company's products are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of 31 automobile brands manufactured in China, including without limitation, AUDI, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet, Mazda, Volvo, Ford, Citroen, Jinbei, VW Passat, Golf, Jetta, etc..  The Company's wholly-owned research center is dedicated to the research and development of polymer composites materials and benefits from its cooperation with well-known scientists from prestigious universities in China. As of September 30, 2019, 601 of the Company's products have been certified for use by one or more of the automobile manufacturers in China. For more information, please visit the Company's English website at http://www.chinaxd.net, and the Chinese website at http://www.xdholding.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-chemicals-company-china-xd-plastics-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-for-thursday-november-14th-2019-300953489.html

SOURCE China XD Plastics Company Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
