China Xiangtai Food : PLIN Provides Update on Current Business Operations

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) ("Xiangtai" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, today provided a business update and reported on recent corporate developments.

The Company noted that the U.S. Senate passed the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which would require the Securities Exchange Commission to prohibit the trading of companies whose auditor has not been under the inspection of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The Company assures that its consolidated financial statements were audited by a PCAOB-inspected public accounting firm and therefore would not be subject to proposed prohibition.

Although not affected by the Senate Bill so far, the Company remains committed to providing transparent disclosure to its shareholders. To protect the interests of investors, the Company will keep enhancing transparency and disclosure.

As the restaurants gradually reopen, overall pork demand in China is expected to recover. The Company has fully resumed manufacturing activities this month. All employees are required to adhere to applicable safety protocols including but not limited to appropriate social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices, the use of personal protection equipment, and daily employee health checks.

To maintain business continuity and stability, Xiangtai strategically develops towards the upstream of the food supply chain. Recently, the Company rented a 2,500 square meter hog farm in Guangxi Province, further expanded into hog breeding business and vertically integrated the food supply chain.

"Businesses are as usual for us and our operations are back to normal to meet the demand of our customers. As a company serving people's essential needs, we are doing our best to provide healthy and safe products to our customers and to support our valued channel partners," said Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. "While expanding into hog breeding business, we are producing our products in a more environmentally friendly way and ensuring higher quality. We expect to continue expanding the market share in the southwest area."

"During 2020 we have continued to make significant progress on our strategic priorities, despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic," Said Mr. Xiaohui Wu, President and Director of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. "We are confident that vertical integration strategy can benefit our shareholders as the retail trends are progressing more healthily."

About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, the Company has also expanded into the business of feed raw material and feed formula solutions. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

