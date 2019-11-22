China XLX Fertiliser : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED BUSINESS UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

The Group's main products, urea and compound fertiliser continued to contribute profit growth for 9M2019. Nevertheless, the decrease in the Group's unaudited net profit for 9M2019 was mainly due to: (1) the decrease in the average selling price of melamine and dimethyl ether ("DME") of 28% and 22% respectively year on year ("YoY"). In 2019, international economic environment has been rapidly changing and China domestic consumption remained weak; we have seen a decline in China's export of chemical products. These factors have negatively impacted the domestic chemical products market, lowering average selling prices and profit margin of melamine, DME and methanol (2) the increase in general administrative expenses of approximately RMB166 million YoY, which comprised mainly the increase in staff costs by RMB65 million, depreciation by RMB34 million, environment safety expenses by RMB10 million, research and development expenses by RMB9 million and staff training cost by RMB7 million. The increase in staff costs and staff training cost were mainly due to the increase in production staff and management team for the Jiang Xi production base and the relocation project of the Group's Xinxiang production facilities. The increase in environment safety expenses and research and development expenses was the result of the Group's continued development of high efficient fertilisers and increase of production scale.

The decrease in the Group's unaudited net profit for 3M2019 of approximately 50% YoY was due mainly to the annual maintenance of the Production Plant III and the reduction of average selling price of the petrol chemical products such as melamine and DME.

UREA

Revenue derived from the sales of urea decreased by approximately 1.1% YoY to approximately RMB2,677 million for 9M2019 due mainly to a decrease in the sales volume of urea of approximately 4.2% YoY to approximately 1,520,000 tons. This resulted from the closure of Plant I during the relocation of the Group's Xinxiang production facilities in 9M2019.

Gross profit margin of urea of the Group increased to approximately 30.2% in 9M2019 from approximately 29% in 9M2018. The increase was mainly due to a higher percentage of 50% of high efficient fertiliser sold for 9M2019 as compared to the 43% sold for 9M2018 and an increase in the average selling price of urea by approximately 3.2%.

COMPOUND FERTILISERS

Revenue derived from the sales of compound fertilisers increased by approximately 4.9% YoY to approximately RMB2,337 million for 9M2019, due mainly to the increase in average selling price by approximately 5.6% as a result of a higher percentage of high-efficient fertilisers sold. The sales volume of compound fertilisers remained relatively stable at 1,115,000 tons for 9M2019.