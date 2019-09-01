Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China XLX Fertiliser Ltd    CXLX   SG1V07936171

CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD

(CXLX)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China XLX Fertiliser : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD.

中國心連心化肥有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1866)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures as follows:

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

4

4,796,494

4,598,991

Cost of sales

(3,678,653)

(3,539,414)

Gross profit

1,117,841

1,059,577

Other income/(expense), net

4

31,896

(61,404)

Selling and distribution expenses

(251,991)

(190,637)

General and administrative expenses

(324,902)

(223,521)

Finance costs

5

(184,974)

(160,987)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

6

387,870

423,028

Income tax expense

7

(70,410)

(61,977)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

317,460

361,051

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Financial assets at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

1,657

  Change in fair value

(1,022)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

  THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

1,657

(1,022)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

319,117

360,029

Profit attributable to:

251,612

  Owners of the parent

338,289

Non-controlling interests

65,848

22,762

317,460

361,051

Total comprehensive income

  attributable to:

253,269

  Owners of the parent

337,267

Non-controlling interests

65,848

22,762

319,117

360,029

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO

  • ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF
  • THE COMPANY

Basic and diluted (RMB cents per share)

9

21.48

28.87

Details of the dividend paid for the period are disclosed in note 8 to the financial statements.

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

Notes

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

10

9,295,364

9,000,522

Property, plant and equipment

Prepaid land lease payments

10

50,187

630,606

  and other intangible assets

Goodwill

10

29,001

29,001

Coal mining rights

88,172

88,172

Equity investment at fair value

12

6,708

6,708

  through profit or loss

Deferred tax assets

96,283

83,322

Prepayments for purchases of items of

11

662,782

489,348

  plant and equipment

Pledged time deposits

15

107,000

110,289

Prepayments to related companies

30,743

25,635

Right of use asset

1,126,740

-

Other assets

131,558

114,318

Investment in joint venture

5,250

-

Investment in an associate

-

95,157

Total non-current assets

11,629,788

10,673,078

CURRENT ASSETS

12

95,257

37,178

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

Due from related companies

13

833

30,384

Inventories

839,249

1,066,853

Derivative financial instruments

14

-

17,719

Trade and bills receivables

402,624

331,131

Prepayments

11

359,203

552,404

Deposits and other receivables

398,788

431,385

Income tax recoverable

458

7,022

Other assets

15

13,441

13,441

Pledged time deposits

920,500

148,550

Cash and cash equivalents

15

1,179,078

346,151

Total current assets

4,209,431

2,982,218

CURRENT LIABILITIES

8,444

21,052

Due to related companies

16

Trade payables

309,655

282,825

Bills payable

782,662

280,105

Contract liabilities

337,878

689,951

Accruals and other payables

1,149,744

1,161,845

Income tax payable

33,653

20,835

Deferred grants

6,353

5,443

Derivative financial instruments

921

-

Loans from a non-controlling interest

17

50,500

50,500

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

3,279,320

2,774,452

Lease liabilities

102,102

-

Total current liabilities

6,061,232

5,287,008

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(1,851,801)

(2,304,790)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

9,777,987

8,368,288

- 3 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loan from a non-controlling interest

25,000

25,000

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

17

3,460,972

2,568,439

Deferred grants

93,787

90,190

Deferred tax liabilities

32,809

31,573

Provision for rehabilitation

23,836

23,836

Accruals and other payables

-

23,618

Lease liabilities

118,564

-

Bonds payable

693,605

692,833

Total non-current liabilities

4,448,573

3,455,489

NET ASSETS

5,329,414

4,912,799

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Share capital

1,194,686

1,194,686

Statutory reserve fund

84,498

45,753

Special reserve

10,247

2,433

Other reserve

2,060,422

2,060,422

Fair value adjustment reserve

1,657

-

Retained profits

704,427

618,520

4,055,937

3,921,814

Non-controlling interests

1,273,477

990,985

Total equity

5,329,414

4,912,799

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Group

Statutory

Special

Fair value

Non-

Share

reserve

Other

reserve-

adjustment

Retained

controlling

capital

fund

reserve

fund

reserve

profits

interests

Total equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

As at 1 January 2019

1,194,686

45,753

2,060,422

2,433

-

618,520

990,985

4,912,799

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

251,612

65,848

317,460

Acquisition of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

250,930

250,930

Transfer to statutory

  reserve fund

-

38,745

-

-

-

(38,745)

-

-

Safety product cost

-

-

-

7,814

-

(7,814)

-

-

Other comprehensive

  income for the period

-

-

-

-

1,657

-

-

1,657

Payment of final 2018

  dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

(34,286)

(34,286)

2018 proposed dividend

-

-

-

-

-

(119,146)

-

(119,146)

As at 30 June 2019

1,194,686

84,498

2,060,422

10,247

1,657

704,427

1,273,477

5,329,414

Fair value

Statutory

Non-

Share Convertible

adjustment

reserve

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

bonds

reserve

fund

profits

interests

Equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

As at 1 January 2018

872,579

322,436

(1,002)

327,793

1,844,869

283,279

3,649,954

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

338,289

22,762

361,051

Other comprehensive income

  for the period:

Change in fair value of

  an available-for-sale investment

-

-

(1,022)

-

-

-

(1,022)

Total comprehensive

  income for the period

-

-

(1,022)

-

338,289

22,762

360,029

Incorporation of subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

2,001

2,001

2017 final dividend declared

-

-

-

-

(85,500)

-

(85,500)

Interests on convertible bonds

-

2,702

-

-

(2,702)

-

-

As at 30 June 2018

872,579

325,138

(2,024)

327,793

2,094,956

308,042

3,926,484

- 5 -

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2019

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. is a limited liability company incorporated in Singapore on 17 July 2006 under the Singapore Companies Act and its shares are primary-listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK"). The registered office of the Company is located at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00, Singapore 068898. The principal place of business of the Group is located at Xinxiang Economic Development Zone (Xiaoji Town), Henan Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are mainly manufacturing and trading of urea, compound fertiliser, methanol, furfuryl alcohol, melamine, dimethyl ether, liquid ammonia and ammonia solution.

2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)s") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). For the purpose of SFRS(I)s, financial statements that have been prepared in accordance and complied with IFRSs are deemed to have also complied with SFRS(I)s. SFRS(I)s comprise standards and interpretations that are equivalent to IFRSs.

These financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for equity investments at fair value through profit or loss, which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") and all values in the tables are rounded to the nearest thousand ("RMB'000") except when otherwise indicated.

- 6 -

2.2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except in the current financial period, the Company has adopted all the new and revised standards which are effective for annual financial periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019. The adoption of these standards did not have any material effect on the financial performance or position of the Group and the Company.

The impacts arising from the adoption of IFRS 16 Lease as at 1 January 2019 are as follows:

Increase/(decrease)

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

Assets

  Increase in right-of-use assets

915,910

  Decrease in property, plant and equipment

(293,090)

  Decrease in prepaid land lease payments

(609,930)

  Increase in total assets

12,890

Increase/(decrease)

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

Liabilities

  Increase in lease liabilities

249,406

  Decrease in interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

(236,516)

  Increase in total liabilities

12,890

  Decrease in retained earnings

-

- 7 -

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION

For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units based on its products, and has six reportable operating segments as follows:

  • Manufacturing and sale of urea
  • Manufacturing and sale of compound fertiliser
  • Manufacturing and sale of methanol
  • Manufacturing and sale of melamine
  • Manufacturing and sale of furfuryl alcohol
  • Manufacturing and sale of dimethyl ether (DME)

Allocation basis

Segment results include items directly attributable to a segment as well as those that can be allocated on a reasonable basis. Unallocated items comprise mainly other income, other expenses, selling and distribution expenses, general and administrative expenses, finance costs and income tax expense.

Group assets and liabilities cannot be directly attributable to individual segments as it is impracticable to allocate them to the segments. Except for the assets and liabilities of the subsidiary acquired in 2011 which were not material for the purpose of segment reporting, assets of the Group are utilised interchangeably between different segments and there is no reasonable basis to allocate liabilities of the Group between the different segments. Accordingly, it is not meaningful to disclose assets, liabilities and capital expenditure by operating segments.

- 8 -

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Allocation basis (Continued)

An analysis by principal activity of contribution to the results is as follows:

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Compound

Furfuryl

Dimethyl

Urea

fertiliser

Methanol

Melamine

alcohol

ether

Others

Total

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

Sales to external customers

1,909,162

1,585,621

44,187

368,064

201,176

457,678

230,606

4,796,494

Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenue

1,909,162

1,585,621

44,187

368,064

201,176

457,178

230,606

4,796,494

Segment profit

608,967

236,209

1,908

139,038

15,222

44,333

72,164

1,117,841

Interest income

10,245

Unallocated other incomes

21,651

Unallocated expenses

(576,893)

Finance costs

(184,974)

Profit before tax

387,870

Income tax expense

(70,410)

Profit for the period

317,460

- 9 -

3. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)

Allocation basis (Continued)

For the six months ended 30 June 2018

Compound

Furfuryl

Dimethyl

Urea

fertiliser

Methanol

Melamine

alcohol

ether

Others

Total

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

Sales to external customers

1,837,080

1,454,445

260,541

237,034

272,984

392,766

144,141

4,598,991

Intersegment sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total revenue

1,837,080

1,454,445

260,541

237,034

272,984

392,766

144,141

4,598,991

Segment profit

558,585

188,259

35,855

129,230

26,462

97,161

24,025

1,059,577

Interest income

3,315

Unallocated other expenses

(64,719)

Unallocated expenses

(414,158)

Finance costs

(160,987)

Profit before tax

423,028

Income tax expense

(61,977)

Profit for the period

361,051

4. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES), NET

Revenue, which is also the Group's turnover, represents the net invoiced value of goods sold, after deduction of relevant taxes and allowances for returns and trade discounts.

An analysis of the Group's revenue, other income and other expenses is as follows:

Six months ended 30 June

20192018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue

Sale of goods

4,796,494

4,598,991

- 10 -

4. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES), NET (Continued)

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Other income

Bank interest income

10,245

3,315

Net profit from sales of by-products

27,334

18,513

Service fee income from related parties

6,561

539

Penalty income

1,120

1,186

Subsidy income

1,920

1,920

Investment income

24,938

-

Compensation income

5,893

-

Others

4,080

793

82,091

26,266

Other expenses

Loss on impairment of property, plant and equipment

(12,683)

(76,500)

Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment

(5,128)

(3,417)

Exchange loss, net

(1,776)

(7,112)

Loss on fair value change of derivative financial instrument

(18,640)

-

Loss on fair value change of equity investment

(9,921)

-

Others

(2,047)

(641)

(50,195)

(87,670)

Other income/(expenses)

31,896

(61,404)

5.

FINANCE COSTS

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Interest on bank loans, overdrafts and other loans,

  wholly repayable within five years

184,767

160,987

Interest on bank loans, overdrafts and other loans,

  wholly repayable after five years

207

-

184,974

160,987

- 11 -

6. PROFIT BEFORE TAX

The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cost of inventories sold

3,678,653

3,539,414

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

290,201

295,265

Amortisation of prepaid land lease payments

6,942

4,838

Amortisation of coal mining rights

-

2,721

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

23,474

-

Lease payment

26

1,319

Employee benefit expenses (including directors' remuneration):

Salaries and bonuses

369,212

274,876

  Contributions to defined contribution plans

43,833

36,203

Welfare expenses

21,095

18,338

434,140

329,417

Auditors' remuneration

767

1,000

Loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment

5,128

3,417

- 12 -

7. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

The Company is incorporated in Singapore and is subject to an income tax rate of 17% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: 17%).

Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates.

The Company's subsidiaries in Mainland China are subject to income tax rate of 25% (2018: 25%).

For the six months ended 30 June 2019, four subsidiaries were given the New/High Technology Enterprise Award and this award brought these subsidiaries a tax concession of a lower income tax rate of 15%.

The major components of income tax expense for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 are:

Six months ended 30 June

20192018

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

RMB'000 RMB'000

Current - PRC

  Charge for the period

83,381

61,977

Deferred

(12,971)

-

Total tax charge for the period

70,410

61,977

  1. DIVIDEND
    Final dividend of RMB119,146,000 for the year ended 31 December 2018 (year ended 31 December
    2017: RMB85,500,000) was proposed during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
    The Company did not recommend or declare any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June
    2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: Nil).
  2. EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
    Earnings per share is calculated by dividing the Group's profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of 1,171,621,000 (six months ended
    30 June 2018: 1,171,621,000) ordinary shares (inclusive of mandatorily convertible instruments issued) outstanding during the period.
    There were no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in existence during the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 and therefore the diluted earnings per share amounts for those periods were the same as the basic earnings per share amounts.

- 13 -

  1. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, PREPAID LAND LEASE PAYMENTS AND COAL MINING RIGHTS
    During the period, payments for purchases of items of property, plant and equipment, land use rights and coal mining rights and proceeds from disposal of items of property, plant and equipment of the Group amounted to approximately RMB677,186,965 and RMB353,335,308 (six months ended 30
    June 2018: RMB608,145,000 and RMB197,600,000), respectively.
  2. PREPAYMENTS

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT

Prepayments:

  Prepayments for purchases of items of

    property, plant and equipment

662,782

489,348

CURRENT

Prepayments:

  Advanced deposits to suppliers

359,203

530,686

  Current portion of prepaid land lease payments

-

17,753

  Other prepayments

-

3,965

359,203

552,404

- 14 -

12. EQUITY INVESTMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT

Unlisted equity investment at fair value:

PRC

6,708

6,708

CURRENT

Listed equity investment, at fair value:

Singapore

1,716

2,678

Hong Kong

25,245

34,500

Other unlisted debt investment, at fair value:

PRC

68,296

-

95,257

37,178

The above investment in equity securities have no fixed maturity or coupon rate.

13. INVENTORIES

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Raw materials

350,025

549,440

Parts and spares

132,663

116,035

Finished goods

356,561

401,378

839,249

1,066,853

- 15 -

14. TRADE AND BILLS RECEIVABLES

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Trade receivables

201,384

96,899

Bills receivable

201,240

234,232

402,624

331,131

Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on terms of 30 to 90 days. They are recognised at their original invoice amounts which represent their fair values on initial recognition. The Group's bills receivable are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on terms of 90 to 180 days. Trade and bills receivables are denominated in RMB.

The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly payment in advance or on credit for certain customers. Each customer has a maximum credit limit. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables and to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade receivables relate to a large number of diversified customers, there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements over these balances.

An aged analysis of the trade receivables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice due date and net of provisions, is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 1 month

88,689

62,991

1 to 3 months

74,933

21,630

3 to 6 months

15,093

6,120

6 to 12 months

17,188

2,149

Over 12 months

5,481

4,009

201,384

96,899

- 16 -

15. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND PLEDGED TIME DEPOSITS

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Fixed deposits

1,027,500

258,839

Less: Pledged time deposits

(1,027,500)

(258,839)

Cash at banks and on hand

1,179,078

346,151

Cash and cash equivalents

1,179,078

346,151

As at 30 June 2019, the cash and bank balances of the Group denominated in RMB amounted to RMB1,179,078,000 (31 December 2018: RMB337,267,000). The RMB is not freely convertible into other currencies, however, under Mainland China's Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sale and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Group is permitted to exchange RMB for other currencies through banks authorised to conduct foreign exchange business.

Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. Short-term time deposits are made for varying periods of between one day and three months depending on the immediate cash requirements of the Group, and earn interest at the respective short-term time deposit rates. The bank balances and pledged deposits are deposited with creditworthy banks with no recent history of default.

16. TRADE PAYABLES

An aged analysis of the trade payables as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 1 month

159,023

141,879

1 to 3 months

82,934

58,442

3 to 6 months

27,490

40,331

6 to 12 months

10,454

22,249

Over 12 months

29,754

19,924

309,655

282,825

The trade payables are non-interest-bearing and are normally settled on terms of 30 to 90 days. Trade payables are denominated in RMB.

- 17 -

17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

Contractual

Contractual

interest rate

Maturity

RMB'000

interest rate

Maturity

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

CURRENT

Bank loans

- secured

3.30% to 6.00%

2019 to 2020

604,480

4.35% to 6.58%

2019

200,428

- unsecured

4.75% to 6.53%

2019 to 2020

2,534,551

4.00% to 6.00%

2019

2,481,797

Finance lease payables

139,380

2019

92,227

Loan from the government

2020

909

-

3,279,320

2,774,452

NON-CURRENT

Bank loans

- secured

5.00% to 6.00%

2020

28,820

-

-

-

- unsecured

3.10% to 6.18%

2021 to 2026

3,025,438

4.50% to 6.18%

2020 to 2022

2,422,331

Loan from the government

-

Floating rate at

2020

1,818

0.3% above the

market prime

lending rate

Finance lease payables

406,714

2020 to 2021

144,290

3,460,972

2,568,439

6,740,292

5,342,891

- 18 -

17. INTEREST-BEARING BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (Continued)

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Analysed into:

Bank loans repayable:

3,139,940

  Within one year or on demand

2,682,225

  In the second year

1,428,758

1,852,543

  In the third to fifth years, inclusive

1,447,220

569,788

  Beyond five years

178,280

-

6,194,198

5,104,556

Loan from government in the second year

-

1,818

Finance lease payables:

139,380

  Within one year or on demand

92,227

  In the second year

206,962

99,782

  In the third to fifth years, inclusive

199,752

44,508

546,094

236,517

6,740,292

5,342,891

Notes:

  1. The secured bank loans amounting to RMB60 million are secured by certain of the Group's items of property, plant and equipment.
  2. The loan from the government bears interest at a floating rate of 0.30% (2018: 0.30%) above the market prime lending rate and is not due to be repaid within the next 12 months.

The fair values of the Group's interest-bearing bank and other borrowings approximate to their carrying values.

  1. MAJOR NON-CASH TRANSACTION - INTEREST CAPITALISATION
    During the period under review, the Group did not capitalised interest expenses (2018: Nil) to property, plant and equipment.
  2. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
    As at the end of the reporting period, the Group did not have any significant contingent liabilities.

- 19 -

20. COMMITMENTS

The Group had the following capital and other commitments at the end of the reporting period:

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Capital commitments

  Contracted, but not provided for:

Buildings

811,821

731,998

Plant and machinery

2,003,775

1,951,351

Coal mines

6,270

9,903

2,821,866

2,693,252

Other commitments

  Purchases of raw materials

489,471

793,264

- 20 -

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

  1. In addition to the transactions detailed elsewhere in this interim financial information, the
    Group had the following transactions with related parties during the period:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Sales of electricity, water and steam to:

- Xinxiang Xinlianxin Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.#

202

112

Service fee income for provision of calibration and

testing services to:

- Xinxiang Xinlianxin Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.#

-

6

Operating lease income from:

- Xinxiang Xinlianxin Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.#

19

-

Purchases of equipment and service fee expenses from:

- Xinxiang Xinlianxin Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.#

30,199

-

Purchase of raw materials and consumables from:

- Xinxiang Xinlianxin Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.#

-

26,221

Operating lease expenses to:

- Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co., Ltd.#

1,120

1,120

  • These companies are subsidiaries of Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. ("Henan Chemicals"), which has common shareholders with the Company. The Company's executive directors and executive officers have certain equity interests in Henan Chemicals.

- 21 -

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued)

  1. Compensation of directors and key management personnel of the Group:

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Directors' fees

525

400

Salaries and bonuses

4,554

6,900

Contributions to defined contribution plans

122

122

Total compensation paid to key management personnel

5,201

7,422

22. SEASONALITY OF OPERATIONS

Due to the seasonal weather conditions, the sales of compound fertiliser are subject to seasonal fluctuations, with peak demand in the third quarter of the year.

- 22 -

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  1. BUSINESS REVIEW
    Revenue
    Revenue for the half year ended 30 June 2019 ("1H2019") increased by approximately RMB197 million or 4% from approximately RMB4,599 million for the half year ended 30 June 2018 ("1H2018") to approximately RMB4,796 million for 1H2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in revenue derived from the sale of compound fertiliser, melamine, urea, DME and liquid ammonia. The increase in revenue was partially offset by the decrease in revenue derived from sales of methanol and furfuryl alcohol.
    Urea
    Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by approximately RMB72 million or 3.9% from approximately RMB1,837 million for 1H2018 to approximately RMB1,909 million for 1H2019 mainly due to the increase in average selling price by approximately 3.9%. The increase in average selling prices was mainly driven by selling higher percentage of high- efficiency urea. The sales volume of urea remained relatively the same year-on-year ("YoY") for 1H2019.
    Compound fertiliser
    Revenue derived from the sales of compound fertiliser increased by approximately RMB132 million or 9% from approximately RMB1,454 million for 1H2018 to RMB1,586 million for 1H2019. Such increase was due mainly to the increase in average selling price by approximately 8.3%. The increase in average selling price primarily resulted from selling higher percentage of high-efficiency fertilisers and a general increase in the costs of raw materials, such as potassium and phosphate.
    Methanol
    Revenue derived from the sales of methanol decreased by approximately RMB217 million or 83% from approximately RMB261 million for 1H2018 to approximately RMB44 million for 1H2019, as the Group chose to further process methanol products into DME products, which have higher profit margin, leading to the substantial decrease in the sales volume of methanol to external parties by approximately 79% YoY for 1H2019. In addition, the average selling price of methanol for 1H2019 decreased by approximately 18% YoY, which was in line with the overall price decline in petrochemicals products.

- 23 -

  1. BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)
    Melamine
    Revenue derived from the sales of melamine increased by approximately RMB131 million or 55% from approximately RMB237 million for 1H2018 to approximately RMB368 million for 1H2019 mainly due to the increase in sales volume by 101%. In July 2018, the Group's melamine project Phase II in Xinjiang Plant V with an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons successfully commenced operation, enabling the Group's total annual melamine production increase to 120,000 tons. The increase in sales volume was partially offset by the decrease in average selling price of melamine by approximately 23% YoY.
    Furfuryl Alcohol
    Revenue derived from the sales of furfuryl alcohol decreased by approximately RMB72 million or 26% from approximately RMB273 million for 1H2018 to approximately RMB201 million for 1H2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in average selling prices of furfuryl alcohol by approximately 32% YoY as a result of the oversupply in the market and a decline in cost of the raw materials. This was partially offset by the increase in sales volume of approximately 11% YoY to approximately 22,000 tons for 1H2019.
    Dimethyl Ether (DME)
    Revenue derived from the sales of DME increased by approximately RMB65 million or 17% from approximately RMB393 million for 1H2018 to approximately RMB458 million for 1H2019. This was due mainly to the increase in sales volume and the annual production capacity of 200,000 tons from the Group's Phase II DME project in Xinxiang, Henan Province, which commenced operations in July 2018. This brought the Group's total DME annual capacity to 400,000 tons.
    Gross profit margin
    Overall gross profit margin increased from approximately 23% in 1H2018 to approximately
    23.3% in 1H2019 mainly due to the increase in the gross profit margins for urea and compound fertiliser while being partially offset by the decrease in the gross profit margins for methanol, furfuryl alcohol, melamine, liquid ammonia.

- 24 -

  1. BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)
    Urea
    Gross profit margin of urea increased from approximately 30% in 1H2018 to approximately
    32% in 1H2019 due mainly to the increase in average selling prices by approximately 4% resulted from the continuous increase in percentage of the Group's sales of high-efficiency fertilisers.
    Compound fertiliser
    Gross profit margin of compound fertiliser increased from approximately 12.9% in 1H2018 to approximately 14.9% in 1H2019. This was due to the increase in average selling price resulted from a higher percentage of high-efficiency fertilisers sold. Although raw material costs also increased during the period, the increase in average selling price was higher by 3 percentage points.
    Methanol
    Gross profit margin of methanol further decreased from approximately 13.8% in 1H2018 to approximately 4.3% in 1H2019 due to the overall price decline in petrochemicals products. During the period, the Group continue to process methanol products into DME products and maintained relationship with the most strategic customers only. Average selling price and cost of methanol decreased by approximately 18% and 9% respectively during the period.
    Melamine
    Gross profit margin of melamine decreased from approximately 54.5% in 1H2018 to approximately 37.8% in 1H2019. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in average selling price of melamine by approximately 22.8% in 1H2019 and the increase in average cost of sales by approximately 5.6% as a result of higher coal prices.

- 25 -

  1. BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)
    Furfuryl Alcohol
    Gross profit margin of furfuryl alcohol decreased from approximately 9.7% in 1H2018 to approximately 7.6% in 1H2019. This was due mainly to a decrease in the average selling price as a result of the declined demand in the market which is partially set off by decline in cost of the raw materials.
    Dimethyl Ether (DME)
    The gross profit margin for DME decreased from approximately 24.7% in 1H2018 to approximately 9.7% in 1H2019 as a result of decrease in average selling price by approximately 18.3% which is in line with the weakened international energy prices. The Group adjusted the product mix and maximised the capacity utilization rate of DME facilities based on the profitability between DME and methanol products considering that the gross profit margin of DME is 5% point higher than the gross profit margin of methanol products.
    Other income/(expenses), net
    Other income increased to approximately RMB32 million in 1H2019 from net expenses of approximately RMB61 million in 1H2018. This was due mainly to the impairment loss on property, plant and equipment, exchange losses and loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment by approximately RMB77 million, RMB7 million and RMB3 million respectively recorded in 1H2018. The impairment loss on assets was mainly derived from the Group's shuts-down of its first production line and established a new advanced coal gasification production line in late 2018 in its industrial park in Henan. For 1H2019, other income mainly comprised of net income from sales of by-products, fair value changes, interest income, rental income and subsidy income of approximately RMB27 million, RMB19 million, RMB10 million, RMB7 million and RMB2 million respectively.
    Selling and distribution expenses
    Selling and distribution expenses increased by approximately RMB61 million or 32% from approximately RMB191 million in 1H2018 to RMB252 million in 1H2019. This was due mainly to increase in transportation expenses and traveling and meal expenses by RMB49 million and RMB3 million respectively.

- 26 -

  1. BUSINESS REVIEW (Continued)
    General and administrative expenses
    General and administrative expenses increased by approximately RMB101 million or 45% from approximately RMB224 million in 1H2018 to RMB325 million in 1H2019. The increase was mainly due to the increase in staff salaries by RMB11 million, depreciation by RMB8 million, consultation fees by RMB9 million, environmental safety expenses by RMB6 million, repair and maintenance expenses by RMB5 million, traveling expenses by RMB5 million, social security contribution by RMB5 million and social insurance by RMB5 million, research and development expenses by RMB4 million.
    Finance costs
    Finance costs increased by approximately RMB24 million or 15% from approximately RMB161 million in 1H2018 to RMB185 million in 1H2019, which was mainly due to the increase in amount of the Group's interest bearing borrowings.
    Income tax expense
    Income tax expense increased by approximately RMB8 million or 13.6% from approximately RMB62 million in 1H2018 to RMB70 million in 1H2019.
    Profit for the period
    The profit for the period decreased by approximately RMB44 million or 12.1% from approximately RMB361 million in 1H2018 to RMB317 million in 1H2019. This was mainly due to the increase in selling and distribution expenses, general and administration expenses, finance costs and income tax expenses by approximately RMB61 million, RMB101 million,
    RMB24 million and RMB8 million respectively. The increase in costs and expenses was partially offset by the increase in gross profit of approximately RMB58 million and other income of approximately RMB93 million.

- 27 -

  1. FINANCIAL REVIEW Gearing
    The Group monitors capital using a gearing ratio, which is net debt divided by the sum of total capital plus net debt. The Group's policy is to keep the gearing ratio below 90%.

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

Trade payables

309,655

282,825

Bills payable

782,662

280,105

Contract liabilities

337,878

689,951

Accruals and other payables

1,149,744

1,185,463

Amounts due to related companies

8,444

21,052

Loan from a non-controlling interest

75,500

75,500

Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings

6,740,292

5,342,891

Bonds payable

693,605

692,833

Lease liabilities

220,666

-

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(1,179,078)

(346,151)

Less: Pledged time deposits

(1,027,500)

(258,839)

Net debt

8,111,868

7,965,630

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

4,055,937

3,921,814

Less: Statutory reserve fund

(84,498)

(45,753)

Total capital

3,971,439

3,876,061

Capital and net debt

12,083,307

11,841,691

Gearing ratio

67.13%

67.27%

Net debt includes interest-bearing bank and other borrowings, trade and bills payables, amounts due to related companies, accruals and other payables, bonds payable, contract liabilities, loan from a non-controlling interest and lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and pledged time deposits. Capital includes equity attributable to owners of the Company less the statutory reserve fund.

- 28 -

  1. PROSPECTS
    Recent economic environments both within and outside China have become increasingly complex and challenging, and international energy prices have been persistently weak. This contributed to the low prices of petrol chemical products such as methanol, DME and melamine. As we move into winter in the second half of the year, it will be the high season for demand for energy and energy related petrol chemical products.
    Following urea industry's rapid market consolidation, the Group expects demand and supply of urea products to remain stable and hence may provide price support for urea in China. Chinese government's land reclamation policies have been steadily implemented in the country. This is expected to further propel modernisation of China's agriuculture industry. The Group will take this opportunity to further develop product differentiation strategy, strengthen research and promotion of the high efficient fertiliser, improve our services to agriculture industry, and elevate the Group's competitiveness in the market.
    Currently, the Group's relocation of the production facilities to the new industrial parks in Xinxiang Henan, and the building and installation of its Jiangxi production base are steadily progressing according to plans. Jiangxi production base is expected to complete and commence testing in the second half of next year. This will further strengthen the Group's economy of scale and cost competitiveness.

(IV) SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION

1. Operational and Financial Risks

  1. Market Risk
    The major market risks of the Group include changes in the average selling prices of key products, changes in the costs of raw materials (mainly coal) and fluctuations in interest and exchange rates.
  2. Commodity Price Risk
    The Group is also exposed to commodity price risk arising from fluctuations in product sale prices and costs of raw materials.

- 29 -

(IV) SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued)

1. Operational and Financial Risks (Continued)

  1. Interest Rate Risk
    The major market interest rate risk that the Group is exposed to includes the
    Group's long-term debt obligations which are subject to floating interest rates.
  2. Foreign Exchange Risk
    The Group's revenue and costs are primarily denominated in RMB. Some costs may be denominated in Hong Kong dollars, United States dollars or Singapore dollars.
  3. Inflation and Currency Risk
    According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the consumer price index of the PRC increased by 2.2% in the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to an increase of 2.3% in the same period in 2018. Such inflation in the PRC did not have a significant impact on the Group's operating results.
  4. Liquidity Risk
    The Group monitors its risk exposure to shortage of funds. The Group considers the maturity of both its financial investments and financial assets (e.g. trade receivables and other financial assets) and projected cash flows from operations.
    The Group's objective is to maintain a balance between continuity of funding and flexibility through the use of bank overdrafts and bank loans. As at 30 June 2019, approximately RMB3,279 million (31 December 2018: RMB2,774 million), or 31.19% (31 December 2018: 46%) of the Group's debts will mature in less than one year based on the carrying value of the borrowings reflected in the financial statements. Currently, the Group is adjusting the loan structures and obtained sufficient long term bank credit.

- 30 -

(IV) SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued)

  1. Operational and Financial Risks (Continued)
    1. Gearing Risk
      The Group monitors its capital ratios in order to support its business and maximise shareholders' value. The Group manages its capital structure and makes adjustments to it, in light of changes in economic conditions. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may raise new debt or issue new shares. No changes were made in the objectives, policies or processes for managing capital in 2018 and 2019. The gearing ratio of the Group as at 30 June 2019 (calculated as net debt divided by the sum of total capital plus net debt) was 67.13%, representing a decrease of 0.1 percentage points as compared to 31 December 2018.
  3. Contingent Liabilities
    As at 30 June 2019, the Group had no material contingent liabilities (2018: Nil).
  4. Material Litigation and Arbitration
    As at 30 June 2019, the Group was not involved in any material litigation or arbitration
    (2018: Nil).
  5. Audit Committee
    The audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") has reviewed the accounting principles and standards adopted by the Group, and has discussed and reviewed the internal control and reporting matters. The interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee.
  6. Compliance with the Code on Corporate Governance Practices
    The Company devotes to maintaining good practice of corporate governance, and has complied with all the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK (the "Listing Rules") for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

- 31 -

(IV) SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued)

  1. Compliance with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of
    Listed Issuers
    The Board has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules and its amendments from time to time as its own code of conduct regarding securities transaction by the directors of the Company. The Board confirms that, having made specific enquiries with all directors of the Company, during the six months ended 30 June 2019, all directors have complied with the required standards of the Model Code.
  2. Purchase, Sales or Redemption of the Company's Securities
    For the six months ended 30 June 2019, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries have purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities of the Company.
  3. Employees and Remuneration Policy
    As at 30 June 2019, there were 7,124 (2018: 5,965) employees in the Group. Staff remuneration packages are determined in consideration of market conditions and the performance of the individuals concerned, and are subject to review from time to time.
    The Group also provides other staff benefits including medical and life insurance, and grants discretionary incentive bonuses to eligible staff based on their performance and contributions to the Group.

- 32 -

(IV) SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (Continued)

9. Disclosure on the Websites of the SEHK and the Company

This announcement is published on the website of the SEHK (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and on the website of the Company (http://www.chinaxlx.com.hk).

By Order of the Board

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.

Yan Yunhua

Executive Director

30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Xingxu, Mr. Zhang Qingjin and Ms. Yan Yunhua; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ong Kian Guan, Mr. Li Shengxiao, Mr. Ong Wei Jin and Mr. Li Hongxing; and the non- executive director of the Company is Mr. Zheng Jiaqi.

* for identification purpose only

- 33 -

Disclaimer

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 10:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD
06:22aCHINA XLX FERTILISER : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six mon..
PU
03/20CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD : annual earnings release
02/01CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Fert expects 50+% increase in year net
AQ
2018CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Fert 9-month profit up 112% to RMB552m
AQ
2018CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD : annual earnings release
2015CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Reports Strong Revenue for First 9 Months in 2015　..
PU
2015CHINA XLX FERTILISER : to Partner with CAAS to Jointly Develop Fertilizer Effici..
PU
2015CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Starts Compound Fertilizer Production in Northeast　..
PU
2015CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a cont..
PU
2015CHINA XLX FERTILISER : Voluntary announcement increase in shareholding by a cont..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 2 619 M
Chart CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD
Duration : Period :
China XLX Fertiliser Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,94  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Jin Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xing Xu Liu Chairman
Yun Hua Yan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sheng Xiao Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Jin Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD-16.80%366
YARA INTERNATIONAL18.53%11 809
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.10.76%10 521
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 776
MOSAIC CO-37.04%7 096
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%2 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group