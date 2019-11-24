China XLX Fertiliser : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Log in
CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD.

中國心連心化肥有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1866)

(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Executive Director (ED)/

Independent Non-executive

Name of Director

Director (INED)

Role and Function

Liu Xingxu

ED

Chairman of the Board

Member of Nomination Committee

In charge of overall strategic planning

and business development of the Group

Zhang Qingjin

ED

In charge of the decision making with

respect to overall management and day-

to-day business operations of the Group

Yan Yunhua

ED

In charge of the decision making with

respect to all financial matters within

the Group

Ong Kian Guan

INED

Chairman of Audit Committee

Member of Remuneration Committee

Member of Nomination Committee

Li Shengxiao

INED

Member of Audit Committee

Member of Remuneration Committee

Chairman of Nomination Committee

Ong Wei Jin

INED

Member of Audit Committee

Chairman of Remuneration Committee

Member of Nomination Committee

Li Hongxing

INED

Member of Audit Committee

Member of Remuneration Committee

Member of Nomination Committee

* for identification purpose only

Date: 24 November 2019

Disclaimer

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 10:12:06 UTC
