China XLX Fertiliser : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

|
|
Executive Director (ED)/
|
|
|
Independent Non-executive
|
|
Name of Director
|
Director (INED)
|
Role and Function
|
|
|
|
Liu Xingxu
|
ED
|
Chairman of the Board
|
|
|
Member of Nomination Committee
|
|
|
In charge of overall strategic planning
|
|
|
and business development of the Group
|
|
|
|
Zhang Qingjin
|
ED
|
In charge of the decision making with
|
|
|
respect to overall management and day-
|
|
|
to-day business operations of the Group
|
|
|
|
Yan Yunhua
|
ED
|
In charge of the decision making with
|
|
|
respect to all financial matters within
|
|
|
the Group
|
|
|
|
Ong Kian Guan
|
INED
|
Chairman of Audit Committee
|
|
|
Member of Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
Member of Nomination Committee
|
|
|
|
Li Shengxiao
|
INED
|
Member of Audit Committee
|
|
|
Member of Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
Chairman of Nomination Committee
|
|
|
|
Ong Wei Jin
|
INED
|
Member of Audit Committee
|
|
|
Chairman of Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
Member of Nomination Committee
|
|
|
|
Li Hongxing
|
INED
|
Member of Audit Committee
|
|
|
Member of Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
Member of Nomination Committee
|
|
|
|
* for identification purpose only
|