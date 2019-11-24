China XLX Fertiliser : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA XLX FERTILISER LTD.

中國心連心化肥有限公司*

(Incorporated in Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1866)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Zheng Jiaqi ("Mr. Zheng") has resigned as the non-executive director of the Company with effect from 23 November 2019 because he needs to spend more time on his personal affairs.

Mr. Zheng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and is not aware of any matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Taking this opportunity, the Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Zheng for his efforts and contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.

Yan Yunhua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Xingxu, Mr. Zhang Qingjin and Ms. Yan Yunhua; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ong Kian Guan, Mr. Li Shengxiao, Mr. Ong Wei Jin and Mr. Li Hongxing.