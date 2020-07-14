China Yangtze Power : Record floods raise questions about China's Three Gorges Dam

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - As China counts the costs of
its most punishing flood season in more than three decades, the
role played by the massive and controversial Three Gorges Dam -
designed to help tame the Yangtze river - has come under fresh
scrutiny.
Amid some of the heaviest rainfall on record, the Chinese
government says the world's biggest hydroelectric plant has
reduced flood peaks, minimised economic losses and slashed the
number of deaths and emergency evacuations.
But critics say the historically high water levels on the
Yangtze and its major lakes prove the Three Gorges Dam isn't
doing what it was designed for.
"One of the major justifications for the Three Gorges Dam
was flood control, but less than 20 years after its completion
we have the highest floodwater in recorded history," said David
Shankman, a geographer with the University of Alabama who
studies Chinese floods. "The fact is that it cannot prevent
these severe events."
Ye Jianchun, China's vice-minister of water resources, said
at a Monday briefing the "detailed scheduling" of water
discharges from reservoirs, particularly the Three Gorges, had
been effective in controlling floods this year.
He said 64.7 billion cubic metres of floodwater has been
stored in 2,297 reservoirs, including 2.9 billion cubic metres
at Three Gorges.
The company running the Three Gorges Project also said on
Saturday that downstream water discharges had been halved since
July 6, "effectively reducing the speed and extent of water
level rises on the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze". The
total amount of stored floodwater had now reached 88% of the
reservoir's total capacity, it added.
But parts of the Yangtze, its tributaries and major lakes
like the Dongting and Poyang have hit record levels anyway.
Fan Xiao, a Chinese geologist and long-standing critic of
giant dam projects, said the storage capacity at Three Gorges
amounts to less than 9% of average floodwater.
"It can only partially and temporarily intercept the
upstream floods, and is powerless to help with floods caused by
heavy rainfall in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze
River," he said.
Fan said Three Gorges and other major dam projects could
even make flooding worse by altering the flow of sedimentation
down the Yangtze. The project's need to generate electricity has
also undermined flood control, he said.
"When people only consider using reservoirs to solve
flood-control problems, they often overlook or even weaken the
natural ability of rivers and their lakes to regulate floods,"
he said.
Shankman said that the Three Gorges Dam helps alleviate
flooding during normal years, but that it was always likely to
be vulnerable to more extreme weather, a problem that is
exacerbated by shrinking flood plains downstream.
"The Three Gorges Dam reservoir does not have the capacity
to significantly affect the most severe floods," he said.
"Floodwater storage along the middle Yangtze is less because
of stronger levees that are less likely to fail," he added.
"Both of those things are at play here. This was predictable."
(Reporting by David Stanway. Editing by Gerry Doyle)