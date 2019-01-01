Log in
China Yongda Automobile Services Hldg

CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILE SERVICES HLDG (3669)
China Yongda Automobile Services Hldg : Announcements and Notices -

01/01/2019 | 02:34pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

（中國永達汽車服務控股有限公司）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03669)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:

Directors Executive Directors

Board Committee

Mr. Cheung Tak On (Chairman) Mr. Cai Yingjie (Vice-chairman and

Chief Executive Officer)

- -

Mr. Wang Zhigao (Vice-chairman) Mr. Xu Yue (President)

Ms. Chen Yi (Vice-president)

- - - - -

C - - - -

M - -

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liqun

-

-

-

Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen

Mr. Lyu Wei

Mr. Mu Binrui

C M M

- M M

C M -

Notes:

  • C Chairman/Chairlady of Board committees

  • M Member of Board committees

January 1, 2019

Disclaimer

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 13:33:03 UTC
