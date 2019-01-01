China Yongda Automobile Services Hldg : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited
（中國永達汽車服務控股有限公司）
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 03669)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:
Directors Executive Directors
Mr. Cheung Tak On (Chairman) Mr. Cai Yingjie (Vice-chairman and
Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Wang Zhigao (Vice-chairman) Mr. Xu Yue (President)
Ms. Chen Yi (Vice-president)
- - - - -
C - - - -
M - -
Non-executive Director
Mr. Wang Liqun
-
-
-
Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen
Mr. Lyu Wei
Mr. Mu Binrui
C M M
- M M
C M -
Notes:
January 1, 2019
