China Yongda Automobile Services Hldg : Announcements and Notices

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited

（中國永達汽車服務控股有限公司）

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03669)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited and their respective roles and functions in the Board and the Board committees are set out below:

Directors Executive Directors

Board Committee

Mr. Cheung Tak On (Chairman) Mr. Cai Yingjie (Vice-chairman and

Chief Executive Officer)

- -

Mr. Wang Zhigao (Vice-chairman) Mr. Xu Yue (President)

Ms. Chen Yi (Vice-president)

- - - - -

C - - - -

M - -

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liqun

-

-

-

Independent Non-executive Directors Ms. Zhu Anna Dezhen

Mr. Lyu Wei

Mr. Mu Binrui

C M M

- M M

C M -

Notes:

C Chairman/Chairlady of Board committees

M Member of Board committees

January 1, 2019