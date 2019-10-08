China Yongda Automobiles Services : Yongda Acquires the Entire Issued Shares of Inchca...

Log in
10/08/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Hong Kong02 October 2019China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited 'Yongda Auto' or the 'Company' andtogether with its subsidiariesthe 'Group'stock code03669HK），a leading passenger vehicle retailer and comprehensive service provider in Chinais pleased to announce that the Company entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Inchcape Overseas Limited 'Inchcape Overseas'and agreed to acquire the entire 776167720issued shares of Inchcape Asia Pacific Limited 'Inchcape Asia Pacific'）。The consideration of the Acquisition was determined after taking into account of the factors including the net assetsprofitability and business prospect of Inchcape Asia PacificBased on the due diligence assessmentthe consolidated net assets of Inchcape Asia Pacific was approximately RMB5909 million as at 30 April 2019including cash and cash equivalent of approximately RMB3673 million and after deducting borrowings from financial institutions of approximately RMB224 millionThe consideration was RMB8300 million and the Acquisition premium was RMB2391 millionThe audited consolidated net profit after tax of Inchcape Asia Pacific for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB6290 million

Inchcape Overseas is a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Inchcape LSEINCHwhich is a global distributionand retailleader for leading OEM partners in the automotive sector

CurrentlyInchcape Asia Pacific has a Porsche 4S dealership and an authorised Tesla repair centreboth in Nanchang CityJiangxi ProvinceIt also operates the only Mercedes-Benz 4S dealership in Jiujiang CityJiangxi Province and the only Lexus 4S dealership in Shaoxing CityZhejiang Provinceand has built solid client bases and gained first-mover advantage

The Acquisition will further expand Yongda's 4S dealership network of luxury and ultra-luxury automobiles brandsin particular PorscheMercedes-Benzand Lexus and enrich Yongda'sluxury and ultra-luxury automobiles brand portfolioWith the steady growth of sales of automobiles brandsincludingPorscheMercedes-Benzand Lexus in the domestic marketthe Acquisition will further supplement the network layout of Yongda in key yet undeveloped potential regional marketsThe Company will be in a favorable position toseize market development opportunitiesimprove profitabilityand continue to enhance Yongda's one-stop and all-round vehicle services

Recentlymany favorable policies are released for the automobile industryincluding thepromotion ofthe updateand upgradeof automobile consumptionthe promotion ofautomobiles replacementa gradual loosen or removalof car purchase limitsprovision of incentive schemes for new energy vehicle buyers and cancellationof second-hand car transactionpolicyMeanwhilepositive factors such as accelerated demandof luxury automobilemore competitive vehiclemodelcycle and policy support will benefit the future growth of the GroupSince the potential of automobile consumption is further stimulatedYongda's diversified business with balanceddevelopment and the advantages of large-scale network coverage will enable the Group to graspthe opportunityWell-known investment banks are optimistic about the investment value of Yongda and give the Company a 'Buy' rating

- End -

About China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited Stock Code3669

Yongda Auto is a leading passenger vehicle retailer and comprehensive service provider in Chinafocusing on luxury and ultra-luxury automobile brandsincluding BMWBentleyAston MartinPorscheMercedes-BenzJaguarLand RoverAudiLincolnVolvoInfinitiCadillacand LexusYongda Auto's extensive 4S dealership network has a strong presence in ChinaYongda Auto is committed to providing a comprehensive range of automobile-related serviceswhich includes new vehicle salesautomobile finance and insuranceauto accessoriesafter-sales servicespre-owned vehicles replacement and salesrepair chain brandauto spare parts and maintenance and other related servicesThe Group builds an omni-channel retail industry condition combined by online platform and offline networkscreating efficiency auto-life service platformThe Group has garnered China's Top 500 Enterprises （中國企業500强），China Well-known Trademark （中國馳名商標），China's Top 100 Automobile Dealerships （中國汽車經銷商集團百强企業）and Civilized Unit in China （全國文明單位）。

Disclaimer

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 04:41:04 UTC
