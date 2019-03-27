China Yurun Food : Announcements and Notices - Changes of Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Directors and Member of the Board Committees and Authorised Representative

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED

中 國 雨 潤 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1068)

CHANGES OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DIRECTORS AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD COMMITTEES AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Yurun Food Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to announce the following changes, all effective from 28 March 2019:

(1)Mr. Yu Zhangli ("Mr. Yu") has tendered his resignation as an exe cutive director, the chairman of the Board, a member of both the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee and an authorised representative of the Company and his roles of legal representative, chairman and/or director of the subsidiaries of the Group in the Mainland China due to personal reasons.

Mr. Yu confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

(2)Mr. Li Shibao ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company and his roles of legal representative, chairman and/or director of the subsidiaries of the Group in the Mainland China due to personal reasons.

Mr. Li confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

(3)Ms. Zhu Yuan ("Ms. Zhu") is appointed as an executive director, the chairman of the Board, the chief executive officer, a member of both the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee and an authorised representative of the Co mpany in place of Mr. Yu and Mr. Li. The biography of Ms. Zhu is set out below:

Ms. Zhu, aged 32, obtained a bachelor's degree of commerce in business economics and finance from The University of New South Wales and a master's degree of business administration from The University of Technology, Sydney. She has passed papers 1 and 6 in the Licensing Examination for Securities and Futures Intermediaries. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Zhu has over six years of working experience in human resources, finance analysis and investment.

