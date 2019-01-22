China Yurun Food : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1068)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the "Board") of China Yurun Food Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

In the afternoon of 22 January 2019, the Company received notice from the family members of Mr. Zhu Yicai ("Mr. Zhu"), the Honorary Chairman and the senior advisor to the Board, that Mr. Zhu has returned home.

Except for the information as provided by the family members of Mr. Zhu, the directors of the Company do not have any other information about the aforesaid as at the date of this announcement.

Mr. Zhu is the Honorary Chairman and the senior advisor to the Board, and he does not participate in the daily business operations of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, according to the requirements under Part XV of the SFO, Mr. Zhu declared that he is interested in 470,699,900 shares of the Company, which represents approximately 25.82% of the entire issued share capital of the Company.

