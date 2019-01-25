Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Yurun Food Group Limited    1068   BMG211591018

CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED (1068)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Yurun Food : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 09:29am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED 中 國 雨 潤 食 品 集 團 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1068)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by the board of directors (the

"Board") of China Yurun Food Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

The company has recently discovered that online media has circulated a report in relation to Mr. Zhu Yicai ("Mr. Zhu"), the Honorary Chairman of the Company and Senior Advisor to the Board, which mentioned that Mr. Zhu bribed the employees of 南京中央商 場（集團）股份有限公司 (Nanjing Central Emporium (Group) Stocks Co., Ltd.*)

("Central Emporium") and misappropriated the funds of the Central Emporium.

After the Board enquiring Mr. Zhu, Mr. Zhu confirmed that such report is false and incorrect. According to Mr. Zhu, as clarified by the Central Emporium in the morning on 25 January 2019, the Chinese prosecutor believed that the incident mentioned therein does not constitute a misappropriation of funds and it has taken the initiative to withdraw the allegations of bribery against Mr. Zhu. Apart from the above, there is no further supplemental information from Mr. Zhu.

Save as the information provided by Mr. Zhu as mentioned above, as at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have any further information about this incident, and the Company will not comment on any statements in such report regarding Mr. Zhu.

Mr. Zhu is the Honorary Chairman of the Company and Senior Advisor to the Board, and is not currently involved in the day-to-day operation of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu declares that he holds an interest in 470,699,900 shares of the Company, representing approximately 25.82% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, in accordance with the provisions of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

By Order of the Board

Yu Zhangli

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Yu Zhangli, Li Shibao, Sun Tiexin, Yang Linwei and Yao Guozhong; the independent non-executive directors are Gao Hui, Chen Jianguo and Miao Yelian.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Yurun Food Group Limited published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 14:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIM
09:29aCHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement
PU
01/22CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement
PU
2018CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Audit Committee Terms of Referenc..
PU
2018CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transactions..
PU
2018CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Change of Auditor
PU
2018CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Continuing Connected Transactions..
PU
2018CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
2017CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Busi..
PU
2017CHINA YURUN FOOD : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for t..
PU
2017CHINA YURUN FOOD : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Sec..
PU
More news
Chart CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Yurun Food Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shi Bao Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Li Yu Chairman
Hui Gao Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Guo Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Tie Xin Sun Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA YURUN FOOD GROUP LIMITED70.31%253
HORMEL FOODS-2.58%22 228
TYSON FOODS12.53%21 971
WH GROUP LTD12.69%12 795
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 937
JBS SA24.07%10 486
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.