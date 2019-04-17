China Yurun Food : Circulars - Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered Shareholders

China Yurun Food Group Limited

中國雨潤食品集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司)

(Stock Code 股份代號: 1068)

18 April 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of Securities of China Yurun Food Group Limited ("the Company") (1)

Notification of publication of Annual Report 2018 ("Annual Report") and circular in relation to proposed general mandates to repurchase shares and issue new shares, re-election of directors and notice of annual general meeting ("Circular") on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the Annual Report and the Circular of the Company, in both English and Chinese, are now available on the Company's website at www.yurun.com.hk and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may have access to the Annual Report and the Circular on the Company's website or the Stock Exchange's website.

If you have difficulty, for any reason, in gaining access to the Annual Report or the Circular on the Company's website or the Stock Exchange's website, and/or if you wish to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report and Circular, please complete the enclosed request form and return it to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Annual Report and Circular will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the request form to request a printed copy of the Annual Report and Circular, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future corporate communications (2) of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact the Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Investor Services Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

China Yurun Food Group Limited

Zhu Yuan

Chairman

Notes: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-Registered Holders of securities of the Company ("Non-Registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

(2)Corporate communications refer to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy forms.

*For identification purposes only

二零一九年四月十八日

致中國雨潤食品集團有限公司（「本公司」）證券的非登記持有人(1)

於本公司網站刊發二零一八年年報（「年報」）及有關建議購回股份及發行新股份之一般授權、重選董事及股東 週年大會通告的通函（「通函」）之通知

本公司現謹通知 閣下，本公司年報及通函的中英文版本，現已登載於本公司網站 www.yurun.com.hk 及香港聯合交 易所有限公司（「聯交所」）網站 www.hkexnews.hk。

閣下可於本公司網站或聯交所網站內閱覽年報及通函。

倘 閣下因任何理由難以於本公司網站或聯交所網站閱覽年報或通函，及/或倘 閣下有意收取年報及通函的印刷本， 可填妥隨附的申請表格及使用郵寄標籤寄回本公司於香港的股份過戶登記分處 - 卓佳證券登記有限公司。收到 閣下 的申請表格後，年報及通函的印刷本將免費發送予 閣下。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取年報及通函的印刷本後，即明確表示 閣下願意收取本公司日後刊發的 所有公司通訊(2)的印刷本。

倘 閣下對本通知有任何查詢，請於星期一至星期五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時至下午 5 時致電卓佳證券登記有限公 司客戶服務熱線，電話號碼為 2980 1333。

代表

中國雨潤食品集團有限公司 主席

祝媛

謹啟

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司證券的非登記持有人（"非登記持有人" 指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司不 時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

(2)公司通訊指由公司發出或將予發出以供公司證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於年報、中期報告、會議通告、上市 文件、通函及代表委任表格。

*僅供識別