China ZhengTong Auto Services : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

07/28/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中 國 正 通 汽 車 服 務 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1728)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

PLACING OF EXISTING SHARES AND TOP-UP SUBSCRIPTION OF

NEW SHARES

Reference is made to the announcement (''Announcement'') of the Company dated 15 July 2020 in relation to placing of existing shares and top-up subscription of new shares. Unless the context requires otherwise, the capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as in the Announcement.

The Board would like to provide additional information regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Subscription.

The net proceeds from the Subscription are approximately HK$263.35 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Subscription primarily for general working capital purpose. In particular,

  • approximately 90% of the net proceeds will be used for providing capital for operation of the Company's automobile business, including purchases of automobiles and related components; and

- 1 -

  • approximately 10% of the net proceeds will be used for repayment of offshore operating expense.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

中國正通汽車服務控股有限公司

WANG Kunpeng

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. WANG Muqing (Chairman), Mr. WANG Kunpeng, Mr. LI Zhubo and Mr. WAN To as executive Directors; and Dr. WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin, Dr. CAO Tong and Ms. WONG Tan Tan as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 10:45:19 UTC
