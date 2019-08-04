Log in
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD    1333

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD

(1333)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Zhongwang : Aluminium firm Zhongwang seeks advice after U.S. smuggling charges

08/04/2019 | 11:15am EDT
IPO brochures of China Zhongwang Holdings Limited are displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Zhongwang Holdings said on Sunday it was seeking legal advice after the company and its controlling shareholder, Liu Zhongtian, were indicted on charges they evaded $1.8 billion of tariffs by smuggling aluminium into the United States.

Zhongwang said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it and Liu had still not been served with any notice in relation to the legal proceedings.

"The company takes seriously any allegations that it may have violated any law, and is seeking legal advice in relation to the alleged proceeding," it said in the statement, adding it would keep shareholders informed of further developments.

Zhongwang is based in northeast China's Liaoning province and makes aluminium products for the automotive and construction industries.

U.S. prosecutors have alleged that companies affiliated with Liu used ports in the Los Angeles area to import aluminium from China that was disguised as a finished product not subject to duties, before making bogus sales.

Zhongwang has previously described smuggling allegations as "misleading" and "without any factual basis."

Liu stepped down as Zhongwang chairman in 2017 but remains its largest shareholder with a 74.16% stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"If the allegations were proven in court, the company could face monetary penalties," Zhongwang said in the statement.

Zhongwang's share price fell by 14.2% on Thursday, after the indictment was reported, and fell a further 7.6% on Friday to end the week on HK$3.18 ($0.4062), its lowest close since October 2015.

In its statement, Zhongwang said its board believed the legal proceedings had so far had no material adverse impact on the company's operations or its financial condition.

"The company continues to operate as normal," it said, adding that a further announcement would be published if the situation changes.

($1 = 7.8290 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Gao Liangping; editing by David Evans and Jane Merriman)

By Tom Daly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD -7.56% 3.18 End-of-day quote.-8.09%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH -1.10% 1757 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 28 554 M
EBIT 2019 7 839 M
Net income 2019 4 804 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,95%
P/E ratio 2019 3,77x
P/E ratio 2020 3,32x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 19 925 M
Chart CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,01  CNY
Last Close Price 2,82  CNY
Spread / Highest target 77,6%
Spread / Average Target 77,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Qing Lu Chairman & President
Man Tat Kot Chief Financial Officer
Yan Chen Non-Executive Director
Zhen Hua Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Jun Wen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD-8.09%2 871
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC32.06%6 715
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD22.80%5 956
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 691
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.4.27%3 737
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 687
Categories
