China Zhongwang : Chinese aluminum billionaire indicted for $2 billion tariff evasion scheme - WSJ

The indictment, which was reached in May but not unsealed until this week, alleges the scheme was hatched in 2008 and has continued to the present day, according to the newspaper, which cited prosecutors.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report. China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is accused of using aluminum shipments to inflate its revenue, the Journal reported. Liu faces charges of fraud and money laundering that carry a maximum prison sentence of 465 years, the newspaper said.

An arrest warrant has been prepared for Liu, who is believed to be in China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an official with knowledge of the probe.

The indictment was unsealed as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators attempt to end trade tensions between the two largest economies.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann and David Gregorio)