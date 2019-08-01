Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd    1333   KYG215AT1023

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD

(1333)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China Zhongwang : Chinese billionaire indicted in U.S. for alleged $1.8 billion aluminum tariff evasion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO - China Zhongwang Holdings Chairman Liu Zhongtian toasts during the debut of Zhongwang Holdings at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Chinese billionaire has been indicted by a grand jury on charges he schemed with the aluminum company he founded to evade $1.8 billion of tariffs by smuggling huge amounts of the metal into the United States, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Liu Zhongtian, 55, and China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, where he served as chairman and president, were among several defendants charged in a 24-count indictment by a Los Angeles grand jury.

The May 7 indictment had been kept under seal until late Tuesday. It came as U.S. and Chinese negotiators resumed talks to end trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Neither Zhongwang or Liu, who is still the company's controlling shareholder, have received any notice of the proceedings, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday.

Zhongwang has previously described smuggling allegations as "misleading" and "without any factual basis."

"The company would like to clarify that the group has always strictly abided by in its business operation the laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China and destination countries of its exported products, and has developed overseas markets under the principle of fair and orderly competition," it said in the statement to the exchange.

Zhongwang's shares fell as much as 20.9% on Thursday to HK$3.17 ($0.41), the lowest since January 2016.

Liu is believed to be in China, which does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, and an arrest warrant has been drawn up, according to The Wall Street Journal. It was unclear whether Liu has a U.S.-based lawyer. Liu and his family are worth $3.2 billion, Forbes magazine said.

Prosecutors said the alleged scheme began as early as 2008, and eventually involved efforts to escape duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2011 on various types of extruded aluminum imported from China.

The indictment said companies affiliated with Liu went through ports in the Los Angeles area to import aluminum extrusions that were "tack-welded" together, to appear as finished "pallets" that were not subject to duties.

Prosecutors said Liu would then stockpile the aluminum at four southern California warehouses, and with his associates orchestrate bogus sales to companies he controlled to inflate Zhongwang's financials and make it appear more valuable.

Liu, also known as "Big Boss" and "Uncle Liu" according to the indictment, was also accused by prosecutors of running a "massive" money laundering operation involving the use of shell companies to transfer funds to Zhongwang.

U.S. authorities said the scheme gave Liu's companies an unfair advantage over American rivals and posed other hazards.

"Our national security is jeopardized when domestic industry loses its ability to develop and supply products for U.S. defense and critical infrastructure applications, forcing us to become dependent on unreliable imports," Joseph Macias, special agent in charge for homeland security investigations in Los Angeles, said in a statement.

Liu and several other defendants face charges of wire fraud, money laundering, passing fraudulent papers through a customhouse and conspiracy.

Most counts carry a maximum 20-year prison term, and if served consecutively carry a maximum 465-year term.

The case is U.S. v Liu et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 19-cr-00282.

(Reporting by Makini Brice in Washington, and Jonathan Stempel in New York; additional reporting by Tom Daly in BEIJING; editing by David Gregorio and Christian Schmollinger)

By Makini Brice and Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS L
01:36aCHINA ZHONGWANG : Chinese billionaire indicted in U.S. for alleged $1.8 billion ..
RE
07/31CHINA ZHONGWANG : Chinese billionaire indicted in US aluminum import scheme
AQ
07/31CHINA ZHONGWANG : Chinese billionaire indicted in US aluminum dumping scheme
AQ
06/04CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/26CHINA ZHONGWANG : 2019 First Quarter Revenue Surges 74.1% to RMB6.2 Billion
PU
2018Xi encourages businesses to innovate
AQ
2018ALL-AROUND REJUVENATION OF NORTHEAST : 新时代东北&..
AQ
2018ALL-AROUND REJUVENATION OF NORTHEAST : 新时代东北&..
AQ
2018CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018Make Northeast a pillar, Xi says
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 28 554 M
EBIT 2019 7 839 M
Net income 2019 4 804 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 4,72x
P/E ratio 2020 4,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 24 925 M
Chart CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,01  CNY
Last Close Price 3,53  CNY
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chang Qing Lu Chairman & President
Man Tat Kot Chief Financial Officer
Yan Chen Non-Executive Director
Zhen Hua Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Xian Jun Wen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD15.90%3 677
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC37.40%7 107
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD29.80%6 266
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BHD--.--%4 547
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINUM CO., LTD.4.74%3 837
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD--.--%1 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group