ChinaCache International : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Investors (CCIH)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report “because U.S. GAAP audited financial statements of the [Company] are not yet available.”

Then, on May 17, 2019, the Company revealed that both the Company and its CEO were under criminal investigation in Beijing for bribery and that the CEO had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 20%, to close at $0.88 on May 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 23, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a NASDAQ Notification Letter regarding the Company’s inability to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements as a result of the delay in filing of its 2018 20-F, along with questions about the ongoing investigation into enterprise bribery as well as recent changes to the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

