Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd    CCIH

CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(CCIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ChinaCache International : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Investors (CCIH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report “because U.S. GAAP audited financial statements of the [Company] are not yet available.”

Then, on May 17, 2019, the Company revealed that both the Company and its CEO were under criminal investigation in Beijing for bribery and that the CEO had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 20%, to close at $0.88 on May 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 23, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a NASDAQ Notification Letter regarding the Company’s inability to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements as a result of the delay in filing of its 2018 20-F, along with questions about the ongoing investigation into enterprise bribery as well as recent changes to the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

If you purchased ChinaCache securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL H
06/21LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
06/18ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Lawsuit Alleges that ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd...
BU
06/14IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/13CCIH CLASS ACTION : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Announces Filing of S..
BU
06/13The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ch..
BU
06/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ch..
PR
06/12Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ChinaCach..
PR
06/07CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Resignation of Board Chairman
AQ
06/06ChinaCache Announces Resignation of Board Chairman
GL
05/29INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Chart CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Sheng Meng Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hong Kou Director & Senior Vice President
Yun Jie Liu Independent Director
Bang Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-21.59%23
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES20.20%121 590
ACCENTURE31.98%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%113 730
VMWARE, INC.28.00%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.94%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About