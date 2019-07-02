ChinaCache International : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) investors who purchased securities between April 10, 2015 and May 17, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report “because U.S. GAAP audited financial statements of the [Company] are not yet available.”

Then, on May 17, 2019, the Company revealed that both the Company and its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Song Wang, were under criminal investigation in Beijing for bribery and that the CEO had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 20%, to close at $0.88 on May 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 23, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a NASDAQ Notification Letter regarding the Company’s inability to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements as a result of the delay in filing of its 2018 20-F, along with questions about the ongoing investigation into enterprise bribery as well as recent changes to the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) ChinaCache and its CEO were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and its CEO at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company's operations; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

