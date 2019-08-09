Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd    CCIH

CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(CCIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) and Encourages ChinaCache Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased ChinaCache International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH) securities between April 10, 2015 and May 17, 2019 (the "Class Period").  Investors have until August 12, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on June 12, 2019, alleges that on April 29, 2019 ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that it would delay filing its annual report for fiscal year 2018.  On May 17, 2019, ChinaCache announced that the company and its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors ("Chairman"), Song Wang ("Wang"), were under criminal investigation by a government prosecutor office in Beijing for charges of enterprise bribery. Wang resigned as CEO and Chairman, and on that same day, ChinaCache securities were halted from trading on the NASDAQ.

Further, on May 23, 2019, ChinaCache said that it received a NASDAQ Notification Letter, three days earlier on May 20, 2019, because it failed NASDAQ listing requirements by delaying its 2018 Form NT 20-F (the "NASDAQ Letter").  The NASDAQ Letter also probed the company regarding the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton China, ChinaCache's engagement of its new auditor, and the allegations of enterprise bribery by ChinaCache and Wang.  To date, ChinaCache securities remain halted, and consequently ChinaCache securities are essentially valueless.

If you purchased ChinaCache securities during the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the ChinaCache lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/CCIH/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deadline-alert-bragar-eagel--squire-pc-reminds-investors-that-a-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-against-chinacache-international-holdings-ltd-nasdaq-ccih-and-encourages-chinacache-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300899684.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL H
09:31pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
08/07LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
08/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT - CHINACACHE INTER : August 12, 2019
PR
08/05ChinaCache Receives Temporary Stay of Delisting from Nasdaq
GL
07/18CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL : Appoints Marcum Bernstein Pinchuk LLP as the Company'..
AQ
07/09ChinaCache Receives Delisting Notice from Nasdaq but Plans to Appeal
GL
07/02CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
07/02DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group