INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or “the Company”)
(NASDAQ: CCIH)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the SEC on April 29,
2019, disclosing that it would not be able to file its annual report for
the fiscal year 2018 in a timely manner. ChinaCache then disclosed on
May 17, 2019, that the Company and its CEO and Chairman Song Wang were
under criminal investigation for bribery by the Chinese government. Wang
resigned from the CEO and Chairman positions, NASDAQ halted trading in
ChinaCache on the same day. The Company revealed on May 23, 2019, that
it had received a letter from NASDAQ indicating that the Company was not
in compliance with listing requirements, and asking questions about the
resignation of its auditor, its selection of a new auditor, and the
bribery allegations in China. Trading in ChinaCache remains halted,
leaving the Company’s shares illiquid and seemingly worthless.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
