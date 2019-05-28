Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd    CCIH

CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(CCIH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ChinaCache filed a Form NT 20-F with the SEC on April 29, 2019, disclosing that it would not be able to file its annual report for the fiscal year 2018 in a timely manner. ChinaCache then disclosed on May 17, 2019, that the Company and its CEO and Chairman Song Wang were under criminal investigation for bribery by the Chinese government. Wang resigned from the CEO and Chairman positions, NASDAQ halted trading in ChinaCache on the same day. The Company revealed on May 23, 2019, that it had received a letter from NASDAQ indicating that the Company was not in compliance with listing requirements, and asking questions about the resignation of its auditor, its selection of a new auditor, and the bribery allegations in China. Trading in ChinaCache remains halted, leaving the Company’s shares illiquid and seemingly worthless.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL H
08:21pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
05:32pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against ChinaCach..
BU
05/23CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL : Receives NASDAQ Notification Letter
AQ
2018ChinaCache Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
2018ChinaCache Terminated Agreement to Sell Data Center Assets
GL
2018ChinaCache Appoints Guangsheng Meng as Chief Financial Officer
GL
2018ChinaCache Announces Changes in Board of Directors
GL
2017ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Announces First Six Months of 2017 Fi..
GL
2017ChinaCache Has Regained Compliance with NASDAQ Rules
GL
2017ChinaCache Files 2016 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
More news
Chart CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Sheng Meng Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hong Kou Director & Senior Vice President
Yun Jie Liu Independent Director
Bang Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-21.59%23
ACCENTURE26.81%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.56%110 732
VMWARE, INC.44.38%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.44%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About