MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd    CCIH

CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

(CCIH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Investors (CCIH)

0
06/25/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (“ChinaCache” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCIH) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it could not timely file its 2018 annual report “because U.S. GAAP audited financial statements of the [Company] are not yet available.”

Then, on May 17, 2019, the Company revealed that both the Company and its CEO were under criminal investigation in Beijing for bribery and that the CEO had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.22, or nearly 20%, to close at $0.88 on May 17, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 23, 2019, the Company announced that it had received a NASDAQ Notification Letter regarding the Company’s inability to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements as a result of the delay in filing of its 2018 20-F, along with questions about the ongoing investigation into enterprise bribery as well as recent changes to the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

If you purchased ChinaCache securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Chart CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guang Sheng Meng Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Hong Kou Director & Senior Vice President
Yun Jie Liu Independent Director
Bang Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-21.59%23
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES20.20%121 590
ACCENTURE31.98%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%113 730
VMWARE, INC.28.00%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.94%67 896
