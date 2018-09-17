ChinaNet Online Holdings Sponsored the Global Media Blockchain Summit in Vietnam

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChinaNet-Online Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ChinaNet" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analysis and management platform company, recently sponsored and exhibited at the Global Media Blockchain Summit in Nha Trang, Vietnam.



The Global Media Blockchain Summit is a series of blockchain technology conferences to promote collaboration among various blockchain communities around the world. The conference held in Nha Trang, Vietnam on September 12, 2018 drew attendance of more than 900 entrepreneurs and investors from a variety of industries including Finance, Internet of Things, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Advertisement. Keynote speakers including leading researchers in the blockchain field shared their expertise and perspective on the future of the blockchain industry. ChinaNet sponsored and exhibited at this event as part of the Company’s ongoing contributions to the blockchain industry as a whole.

Mr. George Chu, Chief Operating Officer of CNET, stated, “As the blockchain industry thrives both domestically and globally, it is crucial for blockchain professionals from all over the world to connect and share insights. The Global Media Blockchain Summit in Vietnam allows us to present our idea of developing a transparent business opportunity ecosystem and to showcase our first blockchain-powered product, BO!News (商机头条), to potential users and business partners.”

Mr. Chu added, ”We have made significant progress over the past months on the development of BO!News. Following multiple version updates, the application has now attracted more than 300,000 user downloads. Going forward we are confident that BO!News will garner wider user acceptance and adoption in global markets. The summit in Vietnam signifies a new chapter in our blockchain development and paves way for the international expansion of our blockchain-powered products. We believe that a more diversified group of participants will assist with our blockchain initiatives’ monetization and help us generate more shareholder value.”

About ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc.

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., a parent company of ChinaNet Online Media Group Ltd., incorporated in the BVI (ChinaNet), is an integrated online advertising, precision marketing and data-analysis and management services platform. ChinaNet provides prescriptive analysis for its clients to improve business outcomes and to create more efficient enterprises. The Company leverages an optimization framework, provided by its comprehensive data-analysis infrastructure, to blend data, mathematical, and computational sciences into an outcome management platform for which it monetizes on a per client basis. ChinaNet uniquely optimizes and prescribes its clients decision making processes based on its proprietary ecosystem. For more information, visit www.chinanet-online.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ChinaNet's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ChinaNet will be those anticipated by ChinaNet. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ChinaNet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1-646-308-1635

Email: CNET@icrinc.com