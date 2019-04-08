Chinasoft International : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Log in
CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0354)
04/08/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Chinasoft International Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(u) and Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The Company was notified by Dr. Zhang Yaqin ("Dr. Zhang"), a non-executive director of the Board (the "Board") of the Company, of his involvement in a securities class action lawsuit (the "Lawsuit") filed against NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) ("NIO") in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Kings regarding an alleged misrepresentation in the registration statement (Form F-1/A) filed by NIO on 11 September 2018 and the prospectus filed on 12 September 2018. Dr. Zhang was commissioned by his company to serve as a director of NIO for a short period from June 2018 to 11 September 2018, and together with certain current and former directors and senior officers of NIO and the underwriters of NIO's offering, is named as one of the defendants in the Lawsuit. Such litigation is not uncommon among companies listed in the United States of America.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Company is not aware of any information on the above matter which needs to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company. The Lawsuit does not involve the Company or any of its Subsidiaries (the ''Group''). The Board does not consider that the Lawsuit will have any material adverse impact on the business and/or operations of any member of the Group.

The Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the above matters as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Hong Kong, 8 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Dr. Chen Yuhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Tang Zhenming, three non-executive Director, namely Dr. Zhang Yaqin, Mr. Gao Liangyu and Mrs. Gavriella Schuster, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhijie, Dr. Lai Guanrong and Professor Mo Lai Lan.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

ChinaSoft International Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 07:47:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 12 164 M
EBIT 2019 1 039 M
Net income 2019 844 M
Finance 2019 1 315 M
Yield 2019 0,50%
P/E ratio 2019 13,08
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 10 799 M
Technical analysis trends CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5,56  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Hong Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Chung Chief Operating Officer
Leung Chai Leong Deputy CFO, Secretary & Accountant
Zhi Jie Zeng Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Ming Tang Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED27.51%1 608
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.05%127 055
ACCENTURE26.34%119 445
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.20%111 132
VMWARE, INC.35.48%74 450
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.31%69 413
