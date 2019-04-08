Chinasoft International : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by Chinasoft International Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(u) and Rule 13.51B(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

The Company was notified by Dr. Zhang Yaqin ("Dr. Zhang"), a non-executive director of the Board (the "Board") of the Company, of his involvement in a securities class action lawsuit (the "Lawsuit") filed against NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) ("NIO") in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Kings regarding an alleged misrepresentation in the registration statement (Form F-1/A) filed by NIO on 11 September 2018 and the prospectus filed on 12 September 2018. Dr. Zhang was commissioned by his company to serve as a director of NIO for a short period from June 2018 to 11 September 2018, and together with certain current and former directors and senior officers of NIO and the underwriters of NIO's offering, is named as one of the defendants in the Lawsuit. Such litigation is not uncommon among companies listed in the United States of America.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Company is not aware of any information on the above matter which needs to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company. The Lawsuit does not involve the Company or any of its Subsidiaries (the ''Group''). The Board does not consider that the Lawsuit will have any material adverse impact on the business and/or operations of any member of the Group.