Chinasoft International : Announcements and Notices

04/14/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
中 軟 國 際 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 354)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (the "Company") will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, 20 May 2019 at Taishan Room, Level 5 Island Shangri-La Hong Kong Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road Central, Hong Kong for the following purposes:
1.To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the directors and independent auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018;
2.(i) To re-elect Dr. Tang Zhenming as executive director of the Company;
(ii)To re-elect Dr. Zhang Yaqin as non-executive director of the Company;
(iii)To re-elect Mrs. Gavriella Schuster as non-executive director of the Company;
(iv)To re-elect Professor Mo Lai Lan as independent non-executive director of the Company;
3.To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of directors of the Company;
4.To re-appoint auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of auditor;
and as special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company with or without modifications:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
5."THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (c) of this resolution, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional ordinary shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant, whether conditionally or unconditionally, offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and any securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into ordinary shares in the capital of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution shall authorize the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and any securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into ordinary shares in the capital of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
(c)the aggregate nominal amount of ordinary share capital allotted, issued or dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued or dealt with (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) the grant to or exercise of any option under any share option scheme of the Company or any other option, scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries of shares in the Company or rights to acquire shares in the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares in the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of shares in the Company upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants or convertible bonds issued by the Company or any securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, shall not exceed 10% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue on the date of the passing this resolution provided that if any subsequent
consolidation or subdivision of ordinary shares of the Company is effected, the maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company that may be issued pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly; and
(d)for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and
(iii)the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of ordinary shares in the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of ordinary shares in the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such ordinary shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, or any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory applicable to the Company.)"
6."THAT:
(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other stock exchange on which the ordinary shares in the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for such purpose, subject to and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the
Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and all other applicable laws in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
(b)the aggregate number of ordinary shares in the Company which the Company is authorised to repurchase pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue as at the date of the passing of this resolution provided that if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of ordinary shares of the Company is effected, the maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company that may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly;
(c)for the purpose of this resolution,
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any other applicable laws to be held; and
(iii)the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution."
7."THAT conditional upon the resolutions set out in items 5 and 6 of the notice convening this meeting being passed, the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional ordinary shares in the Company pursuant to the said resolution under item 5 be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of the total number of ordinary shares repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the directors of the Company pursuant to the said resolution under item 6."
8."THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") granting the listing of, and permission to deal in, such number of fully paid ordinary shares of the Company which may fall to be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of the options which may be granted under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 20 May 2013 (the "Share Option Scheme") and any other share option scheme of the Company, representing 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company as at the day on which this resolution is passed, the existing scheme mandate limit in respect of the granting of share options under the Share Option Scheme be refreshed provided that the total number of ordinary shares of the Company which may be issued upon the exercise of all options to be granted under the Share Option Scheme and any other share option scheme of the Company shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate number of the ordinary shares of the Company in issue on the date of passing of this resolution."
9."THAT the payment of a dividend out of the share premium account of the Company of HK$0.0215 per ordinary share of the Company in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Dividend") to holders of ordinary shares of the Company as recorded on the register of holders of ordinary shares of the Company on 31 May 2019 be and is hereby approved."
By order of the Board
Chinasoft International Limited
Dr. Chen Yuhong
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
15 April 2019
Registered Office:
Century Yard, Cricket Square,
Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681 GT,
George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1111,
Cayman Islands,
British West Indies
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
Units 4607-8, 46th Floor,
COSCO Tower,
No.183 Queen's Road Central,
Hong Kong
