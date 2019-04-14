Chinasoft International : Announcements and Notices

consolidation or subdivision of ordinary shares of the Company is effected, the maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company that may be issued pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of ordinary shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly; and

(d)for the purpose of this resolution, "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the directors of the Company by this resolution.

"Rights Issue" means an offer of ordinary shares in the Company, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of ordinary shares in the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such ordinary shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements, or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, or the expense or delay which may be involved in determining the existence or extent of any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any jurisdiction applicable to the Company, or any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory applicable to the Company.)"

6."THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited or any other stock exchange on which the ordinary shares in the Company may be listed and recognized by the Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for such purpose, subject to and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the