Chinasoft International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME
09/18/2019 | 07:42am EDT
CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
中 軟 國 際 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 354)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME
This announcement is issued by Chinasoft International Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement to allow the public to understand the latest information on the Company.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 December 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme on 10 December 2018 (the "Share Award Scheme"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.
On 18 September 2019, the Trustee purchased a total number of 2,000,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme. Details of the Shares purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Selected Employee are as follows:
Trade date:
18 September 2019
Settlement date:
20 September 2019
Total number of Shares purchased:
2,000,000 Shares
Percentage of the Shares purchased
Approximately 0.08%
to the total number of Shares in
issued as at the date of this
announcement:
Average consideration per Share:
Approximately HK$3.59
1
Total consideration of Shares
Approximately HK$7,179,000
purchased (excluding all related
expenses, transaction levy,
brokerage, tax, duties and levies):
Balance of number of Shares held
by the Trustee:
- prior to the Share Purchase
108,502,000 Shares (4.26%)
(Percentage to the total number
of Shares in issued as at the
date of this announcement)
- immediately after the Share
110,502,000 Shares (4.34%)
Purchase (Percentage to the
total number of Shares in issued
as at the date of this
announcement)
As at the date of this announcement, no Award Share has been granted to any Selected Employee pursuant to the Share Award Scheme. The Board will determine at its absolute discretion such number of Award Shares to be granted to the Selected Employee under the Share Award Scheme with such vesting criteria and conditions as it may deem appropriate.
By order of the Board
Chinasoft International Limited
Dr. Chen Yuhong
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
18 September 2019, Hong Kong
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Dr. Chen Yuhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Tang Zhenming, three non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Zhang Yaqin, Mr. Gao Liangyu and Mrs. Gavriella Schuster, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhijie, Dr. Lai Guanrong and Professor Mo Lai Lan.
