CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(0354)
Chinasoft International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

10/02/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINASOFT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中 軟 國 際 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 354)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE SHARE AWARD SCHEME

This announcement is issued by Chinasoft International Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement to allow the public to understand the latest information on the Company.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 10 December 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the share award scheme on 10 December 2018 (the "Share Award Scheme"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

On 2 October 2019, the Trustee purchased a total number of 2,000,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market for the purpose of the Share Award Scheme. Details of the Shares purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Selected Employee are as follows:

Trade date:

2 October 2019

Settlement date:

4 October 2019

Total number of Shares purchased:

2,000,000 Shares

Percentage of the Shares purchased

Approximately 0.80%

to the total number of Shares in

issued as at the date of this

announcement:

Average consideration per Share:

Approximately HK$3.49

Total consideration of Shares

Approximately HK$6,976,000

purchased (excluding all related

expenses, transaction levy,

brokerage, tax, duties and levies):

Balance of number of Shares held

by the Trustee:

- prior to the Share Purchase

117,502,000 Shares (4.62%)

(Percentage to the total number

of Shares in issued as at the

date of this announcement)

- immediately after the Share

119,502,000 Shares (4.70%)

Purchase (Percentage to the

total number of Shares in issued

as at the date of this

announcement)

As at the date of this announcement, no Award Share has been granted to any Selected Employee pursuant to the Share Award Scheme. The Board will determine at its absolute discretion such number of Award Shares to be granted to the Selected Employee under the Share Award Scheme with such vesting criteria and conditions as it may deem appropriate.

By order of the Board

Chinasoft International Limited

Dr. Chen Yuhong

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2 October 2019, Hong Kong

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Dr. Chen Yuhong (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Tang Zhenming, three non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Zhang Yaqin, Mr. Gao Liangyu and Mrs. Gavriella Schuster, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zeng Zhijie, Dr. Lai Guanrong and Professor Mo Lai Lan.

*  For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

ChinaSoft International Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:43:11 UTC
