Chinese Estates : Inside Information Announcement - Profit Warning

CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 127)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors that based on the information currently available to the Management, it is expected that the Group may record a decline in the Revenue ranging from 31% to 41% and a decrease in the Profit ranging from 17% to 27% for the Year, as compared with the revenue of HK$844 million and the consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$1,015 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. In addition, the Group may record an expense in the Other Comprehensive Expenses in respect of unrealised loss on fair value change of the Evergrande Shares of approximately HK$1.6 billion for the Year.

The Company is in the process of finalising the Group's final results for the Year. The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment made by the Management on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and is not based on any figures or information that have been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors, and may be subject to amendments. Details of the Group's financial information will be disclosed in the forthcoming final results announcement which is expected to be published in March 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company and, in case of doubt, to seek independent advice from professional or financial advisers.

This announcement is made by Chinese Estates Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

