Chinese Estates : Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30th June, 2019

Date of this report: 2nd August, 2019 本報告日期：二零一九年八月二日 CORPORATE INFORMATION Directors Executive Directors: Chan, Sze-wan (Chief Executive Officer) Chan, Hoi-wan Chan, Lok-wan Lam, Kwong-wai Non-executive Directors: Lau, Ming-wai(Chairman) Amy Lau, Yuk-wai Independent Non-executive Directors: Chan, Kwok-wai Phillis Loh, Lai-ping Ma, Tsz-chun Audit Committee Chan, Kwok-wai(Chairman) Phillis Loh, Lai-ping Ma, Tsz-chun Investment Committee Chan, Sze-wan(Chairman) Lam, Kwong-wai (Chief Investment Officer) Chan, Kwok-wai Ma, Tsz-chun Nomination Committee Phillis Loh, Lai-ping(Chairman) Chan, Kwok-wai Ma, Tsz-chun Remuneration Committee Chan, Kwok-wai(Chairman) Phillis Loh, Lai-ping Ma, Tsz-chun Company Secretary Lam, Kwong-wai Authorised Representatives Chan, Sze-wan Lam, Kwong-wai Solicitors (Listed in alphabetical order) S.Y. Wong & Co. Sit, Fung, Kwong & Shum Auditors HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited Bankers (Listed in alphabetical order) China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited The Bank of East Asia, Limited, London Branch 公司資料 董事 執行董事： 陳詩韻（行政總裁） 陳凱韻 陳諾韻 林光蔚 非執行董事： 劉鳴煒（主席） 劉玉慧 獨立非執行董事： 陳國偉 羅麗萍 馬時俊 審核委員會 陳國偉（主席） 羅麗萍 馬時俊 投資委員會 陳詩韻（主席） 林光蔚（投資總監） 陳國偉 馬時俊 提名委員會 羅麗萍（主席） 陳國偉 馬時俊 薪酬委員會 陳國偉（主席） 羅麗萍 馬時俊 公司秘書 林光蔚 授權代表 陳詩韻 林光蔚 律師 （按字母順序排列） 黃倩儀律師事務所 薛馮鄺岑律師行 核數師 國衛會計師事務所有限公司 往來銀行 （按字母順序排列） 中國建設銀行（亞洲）股份有限公司 Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch 華僑永亨銀行有限公司 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited 東亞銀行有限公司（倫敦分行） 1 CORPORATE INFORMATION (continued) Place of Incorporation Bermuda Registered Office Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street Hamilton HM 10 Bermuda Principal Office in Hong Kong 26th Floor, China Evergrande Centre 38 Gloucester Road Wanchai, Hong Kong Principal Registrar and Transfer Office MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North, Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda Branch Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 2862 8555 Fax: (852) 2865 0990/(852) 2529 6087 Office in the People's Republic of China Room 1003, 10th Floor, Oriental Place No. 9 East Dongfang Road North Dongsanhuan Road Chaoyang District, Beijing, PRC Post Code: 100027 Tel: (8610) 6466 0638 Fax: (8610) 6466 0238 Website http://www.chineseestates.com Stock Code 127 Board Lot 500 shares Investor Relations For enquiries relating to investor relations, please contact: Tel: (852) 2866 6999 Fax: (852) 2866 2822/(852) 2866 2833 E-mail: investor.relations@chineseestates.com 公司資料（續） 註冊成立地點 百慕達 註冊辦事處 Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street Hamilton HM 10 Bermuda 香港主要辦事處 香港灣仔 告士打道38 號 中國恆大中心26 樓 主要過戶登記處 MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North, Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda 香港過戶登記分處 香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔 皇后大道東183 號 合和中心17 樓 1712 至1716 號舖 電話： (852) 2862 8555 傳真： (852) 2865 0990/(852) 2529 6087 中華人民共和國辦事處 中國北京市朝陽區 東三環北路 東方東路9 號 東方國際大廈10 樓1003 室 郵編： 100027 電話： (8610) 6466 0638 傳真： (8610) 6466 0238 網址 http://www.chineseestates.com 股份代號 127 買賣單位 500 股 投資者關係 有關投資者關係之查詢，請聯絡： 電話： (852) 2866 6999 傳真： (852) 2866 2822/(852) 2866 2833 電郵： investor.relations@chineseestates.com 2 RESULTS 業績 The board of directors (the "Board") of Chinese Estates Holdings Chinese Estates Holdings Limited（「本 公 司」）之 Limited (the "Company") would like to announce the unaudited 董 事 會（「董 事 會」）謹 此 公 布 本 公 司 及 其 附 屬 consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries 公 司（統 稱「本 集 團」）截 至 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 (together, the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 十 日 止 六 個 月（「本 期 間」）之 未 經 審 核 綜 合 中 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the 期業績，連同二零一八年同期之比較數字：- corresponding period in 2018:- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 簡明綜合全面收益報表 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Revenue 收入 3 269,865 559,741 Cost of sales 銷售成本 (14,788) (108,719) Gross profit 毛利 255,077 451,022 Other income 其他收入 5 30,080 51,931 Investment income (expenses), net 投資收入（開支）淨額 6 1,253,385 (540,830) Administrative expenses 行政開支 (137,072) (132,115) Gain on disposals of equipment 出售設備之收益 - 1,106 Fair value changes on investment properties 投資物業之公平值變動 (427,132) (22,755) Finance costs 財務費用 7 (192,625) (156,166) Other gains and losses 其他收益及虧損 (694) (1) Share of results of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之 for using the equity method 業績 95,209 94,293 Profit (loss) before tax 除稅前溢利（虧損） 876,228 (253,515) Income tax expense 所得稅開支 8 (29,870) (65,220) Profit (loss) for the period 本期間溢利（虧損） 9 846,358 (318,735) Other comprehensive expenses 其他全面支出 Items that will not be reclassified to 不會重新分類至損益之 profit or loss 項目 Gains and losses on investments in 通過其他全面收益以 equity instruments measured 反映公平值計量之 at fair value through other 股本工具投資之 comprehensive income 收益及虧損 (1,012,299) (5,815,551) Share of other comprehensive income 攤佔以權益法入賬投資 of investments accounted 之其他全面收益 for using the equity method 4 79 (1,012,295) (5,815,472) 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 簡明綜合全面收益報表（續） COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (continued) 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Other comprehensive expenses 其他全面支出（續） (continued) 隨後可能重新分類至損益 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 之項目 Exchange differences on translation 境外業務所產生之 of foreign operations 匯兌差額 (6,260) (105,340) Share of other comprehensive expenses 攤佔以權益法入賬投資 of investments accounted 之其他全面支出 for using the equity method (673) (2,462) (6,933) (107,802) Other comprehensive expenses 本期間其他全面支出 for the period (net of tax) （除稅後） (1,019,228) (5,923,274) Total comprehensive expenses 本期間全面支出總額 for the period (172,870) (6,242,009) Profit (loss) for the period 應佔本期間溢利（虧損）： attributable to: Owners of the Company 本公司擁有人 844,917 (363,534) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 1,441 44,799 846,358 (318,735) Total comprehensive expenses 應佔本期間全面支出總額： for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 本公司擁有人 (174,311) (6,286,808) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 1,441 44,799 (172,870) (6,242,009) Earnings (loss) per share (HK$) 每股盈利（虧損）（港元） 11 Basic and diluted 基本及攤薄 0.443 (0.191) 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 簡明綜合財務狀況報表 FINANCIAL POSITION 於二零一九年六月三十日 At 30th June, 2019 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Non-current assets 非流動資產 14,840,174 Investment properties 投資物業 12 15,280,848 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 35,271 36,654 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 38,654 - Intangible assets 無形資產 - - Goodwill 商譽 13 322,938 322,938 Investments accounted for using 以權益法入賬之投資 14 2,321,877 2,276,177 the equity method Advances to associates 墊付聯營公司款項 15 49,802 49,259 Advance to a joint venture 墊付 一 間合資公司款項 16 154,218 154,218 Financial assets measured at fair value 通過損 益以反映公平值 1,623,249 through profit or loss 計量 之金融資產 17 1,350,090 Financial assets measured at fair value 通過其 他全面收益以 through other comprehensive income 反映 公平值計量之 18 20,355,008 21,367,307 金融 資產 Advances to investee companies 墊付接 受投資公司款項 264,141 652,304 Advance to a non-controlling shareholder 墊付一 間非控股股東 11,170 11,170 款項 Deferred tax assets 遞延稅項資產 1,642 1,899 Pledged deposits 抵押存款 85,227 83,203 40,103,371 41,586,067 Current assets 流動資產 228,223 Stock of properties 物業存貨 228,799 Financial assets measured at fair value 通過損益以反映公平值 6,875,305 through profit or loss 計量之金融資產 17 5,415,827 Inventories 存貨 2,395 3,187 Debtors, deposits, other receivables and 應收賬項、按金、其他 341,661 prepayments 應收賬項及預付款項 19 517,562 Securities trading receivables and 應收證券交易賬項及 21,909 deposits 存款 22,497 Tax recoverable 可收回稅款 31,775 15,670 Pledged deposits 抵押存款 158,632 154,195 Time deposits, bank balances and cash 定期存款、銀行結餘及 870,895 714,572 Sales proceeds held by stakeholders 現金 保管人所持銷售所得 32,339 32,327 款項 8,563,134 7,104,636 5 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 簡明綜合財務狀況報表（續） FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) 於二零一九年六月三十日 At 30th June, 2019 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Current liabilities 流動負債 142,101 Creditors and accruals 應付賬項及應計款項 20 247,187 Securities trading and margin payable 應付證券交易賬項及 31,855 22,295 保證金 Deposits and receipts in advance 按金及預收款項 216,209 218,633 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 15,065 - Tax liabilities 稅項負債 42,825 62,656 Borrowings 借貸 21 9,873,923 9,303,688 Derivative financial instrument 衍生金融工具 377 - 10,322,355 9,854,459 Net current liabilities 流動負債淨值 (1,759,221) (2,749,823) Total assets less current liabilities 資產總額減流動負債 38,344,150 38,836,244 Equity attributable to owners of 本公司擁有人應佔 the Company 股本權益 190,762 Share capital 股本 22 190,762 Financial assets measured at fair value 通過其他 全面收益以 through other comprehensive income 反映公 平值計量之 6,004,072 reserve 金融資產之儲備 7,016,367 Statutory reserve 法定儲備 668 668 Special reserve 特別儲備 2,499,685 2,499,685 Capital redemption reserve 資本贖回儲備 138,062 138,062 Translation reserve 匯兌儲備 (600,141) (593,208) Retained profits 保留溢利 19,076 190,762 - declared/proposed dividend - 宣派╱擬派股息 - others - 其他 25,445,111 24,619,270 非控股權益 33,697,295 34,062,368 Non-controlling interests 32,642 81,201 Total equity 股本權益總額 33,729,937 34,143,569 Non-current liabilities 非流動負債 4,347,760 Borrowings 借貸 21 4,443,987 Amounts due to associates 欠負聯營公司款項 23 187,319 171,619 Amount due to a non-controlling 欠負一間非控股股東 253 shareholder 款項 23 24,177 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 23,151 - Deferred tax liabilities 遞延稅項負債 55,730 52,892 4,614,213 4,692,675 38,344,150 38,836,244 6 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 簡明綜合股本權益變動表 For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 Attributable to owners of the Company 本公司擁有人應佔股本權益 Financial assets measured at fair value through other Share comprehensive Statutory capital income reserve reserve 通過其他 全面收益以反映 公平值計量之 股本 金融資產之儲備 法定儲備 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 (note (i)) (note (ii)) （附註(i)） （附註(ii)） At 1st January, 2018 於二零 一八 年一月一 日 (audited) （經審核） 190,762 10,204,417 668 Loss for the period 本期間虧損 - - - Other comprehensive expenses 本期間其他全面支出 for the period - (5,815,472) - Total comprehensive expenses 本期間全面支出總額 for the period - (5,815,472) - Final dividend for 2017 paid 已付二 零一 七年末期股息 - - - Unclaimed dividends forfeited 沒收未被領取之股息 (note (iv)) （附註(iv)） - - - At 30th June, 2018 於二零 一八 年六月三 十日 (unaudited) （未經審核） 190,762 4,388,945 668 Profit for the period 本期間溢利 - - - Other comprehensive income 本期間其他全面收益 for the period - 2,968,157 - Total comprehensive income 本期間全面收益總額 for the period - 2,968,157 - Transfer of reserve upon disposal of 於出售通過其他全面收益 the investment in an equity instrument 以反映公平值計量之 measured at fair value through 股本工具投資時轉撥之 other comprehensive income 儲備 - (340,735) - Dividends paid to non-controlling 已付非控股股東股息 shareholders - - - Interim dividend for 2018 paid 已付二零一八年中期股息 - - - At 31st December, 2018 於二零一八年十二月三十一日 190,762 7,016,367 668 (audited) （經審核） Profit for the period 本期間溢利 - - - Other comprehensive expenses 本期間其他全面支出 - (1,012,295) - for the period Total comprehensive expenses 本期間全面支出總額 - (1,012,295) - for the period Dividend paid to a non-controlling 已付一間非控股股東股息 - - - shareholder Final dividend for 2018 paid 已付二零一八年末期股息 - - - At 30th June, 2019 於二零一九年六月三 十日 (unaudited) （未經審核） 190,762 6,004,072 668 7 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) 簡明綜合股本權益變動表（續） For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 Attributable to owners of the Company 本公司擁有人應佔股本權益 Capital Non- Special redemption Translation Retained controlling reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests Total equity 資本 股本權益 特別儲備 贖回儲備 匯兌儲備 保留溢利 總額 非控股權益 總額 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 (note (iii)) （附註(iii)） 2,499,685 138,062 (308,253) 23,660,575 36,385,916 107,086 36,493,002 - - - (363,534) (363,534) 44,799 (318,735) - - (107,802) - (5,923,274) - (5,923,274) - - (107,802) (363,534) (6,286,808) 44,799 (6,242,009) - - - (190,762) (190,762) - (190,762) - - - 3,270 3,270 - 3,270 2,499,685 138,062 (416,055) 23,109,549 29,911,616 151,885 30,063,501 - - - 1,378,824 1,378,824 (276) 1,378,548 - - (177,153) - 2,791,004 - 2,791,004 - - (177,153) 1,378,824 4,169,828 (276) 4,169,552 - - - 340,735 - - - - - - - - (70,408) (70,408) - - - (19,076) (19,076) - (19,076) 2,499,685 138,062 (593,208) 24,810,032 34,062,368 81,201 34,143,569 - - - 844,917 844,917 1,441 846,358 - - (6,933) - (1,019,228) - (1,019,228) - - (6,933) 844,917 (174,311) 1,441 (172,870) - - - - - (50,000) (50,000) - - - (190,762) (190,762) - (190,762) 2,499,685 138,062 (600,141) 25,464,187 33,697,295 32,642 33,729,937 8 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 Notes: The cumulative amount of the gain on a listed equity investment classified as financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVTOCI") was approximately HK$5,238,043,000 as at 30th June, 2019 (31st December, 2018: HK$6,571,043,000). 簡明綜合股本權益變動表（續） 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 附註： 於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日，上 市 股 本 投 資 分 類為通過其他全面收益以反映公平值（「通過 其他全面收益以反映公平值」）計量之金融資 產之累計收益金額約為 5,238,043,000 港元（二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日： 6,571,043,000 港 元）。 During the Period, the unrealised loss on fair value change from holding 於 本 期 間，通 過 其 他 全 面 收 益 以 反 映 公 平 值 shares of China Evergrande Group (stock code: 3333) ("Evergrande 計量之金融資產之儲備中錄得來自持有中國 Shares") of HK$1,333,000,000 (2018: HK$5,959,910,000) was 恆大集團（股份代號：3333）股份（「恆大股份」） recorded in financial assets measured at FVTOCI reserve. 之 公 平 值 變 動 之 未 變 現 虧 損1,333,000,000 港 元（二零一八年：5,959,910,000 港元）。 (ii) The statutory reserve of the Group refers to the People's Republic of (ii) 本集團的法定儲備指中華人民共和國（「中國」） China ("PRC") statutory reserve fund. Appropriations to such reserve 法 定 儲 備 基 金。向 該 儲 備 基 金 作 出 的 撥 款 乃 fund are made out of profit after tax as recorded in the statutory financial 撥自中國附屬公司法定財務報表的除稅後溢 statements of the PRC subsidiaries. The amount should not be less 利。所 撥 金 額 不 得 低 於 法 定 財 務 報 表 所 錄 得 than 10% of the profit after tax as recorded in the statutory financial 之 除 稅 後 溢 利 之10%，除 非 總 額 超 過 中 國 附 statements unless the aggregate amount exceeds 50% of the registered 屬 公 司 註 冊 資 本 之50%。法 定 儲 備 乃 於 填 補 capital of the PRC subsidiaries. The statutory reserve can be used to 過 往 年 度 虧 損（如 有）後 作 出，並 可 透 過 資 本 make up prior year losses, if any, and can be applied in conversion 化發行應用以兌換為中國附屬公司之資本。 into the PRC subsidiaries' capital by means of capitalisation issue. (iii) Special reserve represented the difference arising from the aggregate (iii) 特別儲備乃指前控股公司與本公司於一九八 of the share capital and premium amount of the former holding 九年遷冊該控股公司為百慕達公司時之股本 company and the Company upon redomicile of the holding company 及溢價賬總額產生之差額及為不可分配。 as a Bermuda Company in 1989 and is non-distributable. (iv) Unclaimed dividends forfeited represented dividends declared by the (iv) 沒收未被領取之股息乃指本公司於二零一一 Company on or before 17th August, 2011 remaining unclaimed by 年八月十七日或之前宣派而本公司之股東於 shareholders of the Company on 28th February, 2018. During the six 二零一八年二月二十八日仍未領取之股息。 months ended 30th June, 2018, unclaimed dividends amounted to 於截至二零一八年六月三十日止六個月內， approximately HK$3,270,000 were forfeited and transferred to retained 仍未被領取之股息金額約為3,270,000 港元已 profits. 被沒收並轉撥至保留溢利。 9 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF 簡明綜合現金流量表 CASH FLOWS 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Net cash (used in) generated from （用於）來自經營業務之 operating activities 現金淨額 (551,947) 2,761,355 Net cash generated from investing activities 來自投資業務之現金淨額 Increase in pledged deposits 抵押存款之增加 (4,521) (33,056) Repayments from an investee company 一 間接受投資公司還款 512,750 15,000 Other investing activities 其他投資業務 230,510 154,155 738,739 136,099 Net cash generated from (used in) 來自（用於）融資業務之 financing activities 現金淨額 New bank and other borrowings 新增（償還）銀行及其他 raised (repaid), net 借貸淨額 488,257 (551,556) Repayments of loans from a director 償還董事貸款 - (1,835,500) Principal elements of lease payments 租賃付款之本金部分 (3,446) - Interest elements of lease payments 租賃付款之利息部分 (304) - Dividend paid 已付股息 (190,762) (190,762) Other financing activities 其他融資業務 (266,422) (156,616) 27,323 (2,734,434) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等值項目之增加淨額 214,115 163,020 Cash and cash equivalents at 1st January 於一月一日之現金及現金等值 項目 605,872 570,578 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 匯率變動之影響 (1,982) 860 Cash and cash equivalents at 30th June 於六月三十日之現金及現金等值 項目 818,005 734,458 Analysis of the balances of cash and 現金及現金等值項目結餘分析 cash equivalents Time deposits, bank balances and cash 定期存款、銀行結餘及現金 870,895 913,208 Less: Time deposits with maturity greater 減：存款期多於三個月之 than three months 定期存款 (52,890) (178,750) 818,005 734,458 10 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 1. Basis of Preparation These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). As at 30th June, 2019, the Group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by approximately HK$1,759,221,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$2,749,823,000). Notwithstanding the above result, these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The management closely monitors the Group's financial performance and liquidity position. The validity of the going concern basis depends upon the success of the Group's future operations, its ability to generate adequate cash flows in order to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due, and its ability to refinance or restructure its borrowings such that the Group can meet its future working capital and financing requirements. As at 30th June, 2019, the Group had unutilised bank facilities. Based on the latest communications with the banks, the directors of the Company ("Directors") are not aware of any intention of the principal banks to withdraw their bank facilities or require early repayment of the borrowings, and the Directors believe that the existing bank facilities will be renewed or roll-overed when their current terms expire given the good track records and relationships the Group has with the banks. Further, the Group has unutilised loan facility from a Director. In addition, the Group held a portfolio of listed securities investments and treasury products presented as non-current assets as at 30th June, 2019 in aggregate of approximately HK$20,385,099,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$21,438,609,000) (Notes 17 and 18), which could be realised into cash, if necessary. The Directors have reviewed the Group's cash flow projections prepared by the management. The cash flow projections cover a period of not less than twelve months from 30th June, 2019. Based on the cash flow projections, the Group will have sufficient financial resources to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due in the coming twelve months from 30th June, 2019. The management has made key assumptions on the projections with regard to the anticipated cash flows from the Group's operations, capital expenditures and the continuous availability of bank facilities. The Group's ability to achieve the projected cash flows depends on the continuous availability of bank facilities from the banks. In view of the above, the Directors are of the opinion that there will be sufficient financial resources available to the Group to enable it to meet its liabilities as and when they fall due and to continue as a going concern. Accordingly, the Directors have prepared these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements on a going concern basis. 簡明綜合財務報表附註 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 1. 編製基準 本未經審核簡明綜合財務報表乃按照香港聯 合交易所有限公司證券上市規則附錄16 之適 用披露規定及香港會計師公會（「香港會計師 公會」）頒布之香港會計準則（「香港會計準則」） 第34 號「中期財務報告」編製。 於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日，本 集 團 之 流 動 負 債 超 逾 其 流 動 資 產 約1,759,221,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日：2,749,823,000 港 元）。儘管以上所述，本未經審核簡明綜合財 務報表乃按持續經營基準編製。 管理層密切監察本集團之財務表現及流動資 金 狀 況。持 續 經 營 基 準 之 有 效 性 取 決 於 本 集 團 未 來 營 運 之 成 果、其 產 生 足 夠 現 金 流 量 以 履 行 其 到 期 財 務 責 任 之 能 力、以 及 其 再 融 資 或 重 組 其 借 貸 之 能 力，以 滿 足 本 集 團 對 未 來 營運資金及融資之需要。 於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日，本 集 團 擁 有 未 動 用 之 銀 行 信 貸 額。根 據 與 銀 行 近 期 溝 通，本 公 司 之 董 事（「董 事」）並 無 知 悉 其 主 要 銀 行 有 任何意向撤回彼等之銀行信貸額或要求提早 償 還 借 貸。董 事 相 信，以 本 集 團 良 好 的 過 往 記 錄 及 與 銀 行 之 關 係，現 有 銀 行 信 貸 額 將 於 彼 等 現 有 條 款 期 滿 時 獲 續 期 或 滾 存。此 外， 本集團擁有來自一位董事之未動用貸款額。 另 外，於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日，本 集 團 持 有呈列為非流動資產之上市證券投資及財資 產 品 組 合 合 共 約 為20,385,099,000 港 元（二 零 一八年十二月三十一日：21,438,609,000港元） （附註17 及18），可於需要時變現為現金。 董事已審閱管理層編製之本集團現金流量預 測。該 等 現 金 流 量 預 測 涵 蓋 自 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 起 不 少 於 十 二 個 月 之 期 間。根 據 該 等 現 金 流 量 預 測，本 集 團 將 具 備 足 夠 財 務 資 源 以 履 行 其 自 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日 起 十 二 個 月 內 到 期 之 財 務 責 任。在 該 等 預 測 中， 管理層就有關本集團營運所得之預計現金流 量、資 本 開 支 及 持 續 可 動 用 之 銀 行 信 貸 額 作 出 關 鍵 假 設。本 集 團 能 否 取 得 預 測 現 金 流 量 取決於能否持續取得銀行授予可動用之銀行 信貸額。 鑑 於 上 文 所 述，董 事 認 為 本 集 團 將 具 備 足 夠 財 務 資 源 以 償 還 其 到 期 負 債，並 能 繼 續 持 續 經 營。據 此，董 事 已 按 持 續 經 營 基 準 編 製 本 未經審核簡明綜合財務報表。 11 1. Basis of Preparation (continued) 1. 編製基準（續） These unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis, except for certain properties and financial instruments, which are measured at their fair values. 本未經審核簡明綜合財務報表乃按歷史成本 法 編 製，惟 按 公 平 值 計 量 之 若 干 物 業 及 金 融 工具除外。 2. Principal Accounting Policies The accounting policies adopted in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the Period are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2018 except as described below. In the current period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"), new interpretation and amendments to existing HKFRSs ("2019 new HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA, which are effective for the current accounting period of the Group. The 2019 new HKFRSs adopted by the Group in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are set out below: HKFRSs (Amendments) Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle HKFRS 9 (Amendments) Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation HKFRS 16 Leases HKAS 19 (Amendments) Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement HKAS 28 (Amendments) Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments HKFRS 16 Leases Accounting policies applied from 1st January, 2019 HKFRS 16 introduces a comprehensive model for the identification of lease arrangements and accounting treatments for both lessors and lessees. HKFRS 16 superseded HKAS 17 "Leases" and the related interpretations when it became effective. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for most leases under a single lessee accounting model. It distinguishes leases and service contracts on the basis of whether an identified asset is controlled by a customer. In addition, HKFRS 16 requires sales and leaseback transactions to be determined based on the requirements of HKFRS 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" as to whether the transfer of the relevant asset should be accounted as a sale. HKFRS 16 also includes requirements relating to subleases and lease modifications. 2. 主要會計政策 除 下 述 者 外，本 期 間 之 未 經 審 核 簡 明 綜 合 財 務報表所採納之會計政策與編製本集團截至 二零一八年十二月三十一日止年度之綜合財 務報表所依循者一致。 於 本 期 間，本 集 團 已 首 次 應 用 下 列 由 香 港 會 計 師 公 會 頒 布 並 於 本 集 團 現 行 會 計 期 間 生 效之新訂香港財務報告準則（「香港財務報告 準 則」）、新 訂 詮 釋 及 對 現 有 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則之修訂（「二零一九年新訂香港財務報告準 則」）。本 集 團 於 本 未 經 審 核 簡 明 綜 合 財 務 報 表所採納之二零一九年新訂香港財務報告準 則載列如下： 香港財務報告準則 2015 年至2017 年週期 （修訂本） 頒布之香港財務報告 準則年度改進 香港財務報告準則 具有負補償特性之 9 號（修訂本） 預付款項

港財務報告準則 租賃

16 號

香港會計準則 計劃修訂、縮減或結算 第19 號（修訂本） 香港會計準則 於聯營公司及合資公司 28 號（修訂本） 之長期權益

港（國際財務報告 所得稅處理之不確定性

詮釋委員會）

- 詮釋第 23 號

詮釋委員會） - 23 港財務報告準則第 16 號 - 租賃

號 租賃 零一九年一月一日起應用之會計政策

港財務報告準則第 16 號為出租人及承租人 識別其租賃安排及會計處理引入一個全面的 模式。香港財務報告準則第 16 號於生效時取 代香港會計準則第 17 號「租賃」及有關之詮釋。 該 準 則 載 列 確 認、計 量、呈 列 及 披 露 租 賃 的 原 則，並 要 求 承 租 人 將 大 多 數 租 賃 以 單 一 承 租 人 會 計 模 式 入 賬。該 模 式 乃 根 據 客 戶 對 已 識 別 資 產 控 制 權 來 分 辨 租 約 及 服 務 合 約。此 外，香港財務報告準則第 16 號規定銷售及回 租 交 易 須 根 據 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 15 號「與 客 戶 合 約 之 收 入」之 規 定 而 釐 定 有 關 資 產 之 轉 讓 是 否 應 作 為 銷 售 入 賬。香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則第 16 號亦包括有關轉租及租賃修訂之規定。 12 2. Principal Accounting Policies (continued) HKFRS 16 Leases (continued) Accounting policies applied from 1st January, 2019 (continued) Subject to limited exceptions for short-term leases and low-value assets, distinctions of operating and finance leases are removed for lessee accounting, and is replaced by a model where a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability have to be recognised for all leases by lessees. However, the standard does not significantly change the accounting of lessors. The Group adopted HKFRS 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1st January, 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognised at the date of initial application and the comparative information for 2018 was not restated. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC) Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease" at the date of initial application. Nature of the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16 The Group has lease contracts for office premises and equipment. As a lessee, the Group previously classified leases as operating leases. Under HKFRS 16, the Group applies a single approach to recognise and measure right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for all leases, except for two elective exemptions for leases of low-value assets (elected on a lease-by-lease basis) and short-term leases (elected by class of underlying asset). The Group has elected not to recognise right- of-use assets and lease liabilities for (i) leases of low-value assets; and (ii) leases, that at the commencement date, have a lease term of twelve months or less. Accordingly, the Group recognises the lease payments associated with those leases as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. In addition, lease payments in relation to lease liability are allocated into a principal and an interest portion which are presented as financing cash flows in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows by the Group. Impacts on transition In accordance with the transitional provision under HKFRS 16, the Group applied the simplified transition approach on 1st January, 2019. Lease liabilities were recognised at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. All right-of-use assets were measured at the amount of lease liabilities on adoption (adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease expenses, if any). In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: applied the short-term lease recognition exemption to leases with lease term that ends within twelve months at the date of initial application; and

short-term lease recognition exemption to leases with lease term that ends within twelve months at the date of initial application; and excluded the initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. 2. 主要會計政策（續） 香港財務報告準則第16 號 - 租賃（續） 二零一九年一月一日起應用之會計政策（續） 除 短 期 租 賃 及 低 價 值 資 產 之 有 限 例 外 情 況 下，承 租 人 之 會 計 處 理 剔 除 營 業 租 賃 與 融 資 租 賃 之 分 辨，並 以 承 租 人 對 所 有 租 賃 確 認 使 用 權 資 產 及 相 關 負 債 的 模 式 取 代。然 而，該 準則對出租人之會計處理並無重大改變。 本集團採納香港財務報告準則第16 號時使用 經 修 改 追 溯 法，首 次 應 用 日 期 為 二 零 一 九 年 一月一日。根據該方法，已追溯應用該準則， 並於首次應用日期確認首次應用該準則之累 計影響，且不會重列二零一八年之比較資料。 本 集 團 選 擇 使 用 過 渡 性 的 實 際 權 宜 方 法，以 允許該準則僅應用於首次應用日期前已根據 香 港 會 計 準 則 第17 號 及 香 港（國 際 財 務 報 告 詮 釋 委 員 會）- 詮 釋 第4 號「釐 定 安 排 是 否 包 含租賃」識別為租賃之合約。 採納香港財務報告準則第16 號之影響性質 本集團擁有寫字樓物業及設備之租賃合約。 作 為 承 租 人，本 集 團 先 前 將 租 賃 分 類 為 營 業 租 賃。根 據 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第16 號，本 集 團應用單一方法確認及計量所有租賃的使用 權資產及租賃負債，惟低價值資產租賃（按個 別 租 賃基 準選 擇）及 短期 租 賃（按 相 關 資產 類 別選擇）之兩項選擇性豁免除外。本集團已選 擇不就(i) 低價值資產租賃；及(ii) 於開始日期 起計租期為十二個月或以下之租賃確認使用 權 資 產 及 租 賃 負 債。因 此，本 集 團 於 租 期 內 以直線法確認與該等租賃相關之租賃付款為 開 支。另 外，有 關 租 賃 負 債 之 租 賃 付 款 被 分 配 至 本 金 及 利 息 部 分，並 於 本 集 團 之 未 經 審 核簡明綜合現金流量表呈列為融資現金流量。 過渡影響 根 據 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第16 號 之 過 渡 性 條 文，本 集 團 於 二 零 一 九 年 一 月 一 日 應 用 簡 化 過 渡 法。租 賃 負 債 乃 按 於 首 次 應 用 日 期 承 租 人之遞增借貸利率貼現剩餘租賃付款之現值 予 以 確 認。所 有 使 用 權 資 產 按 採 納 時 之 租 賃 負 債 金 額 計 量（根 據 預 付 或 應 計 租 賃 開 支 進 行調整（如有））。 於首次應用香港財務報告準則第16 號時，本 集團已使用下列該準則所允許之實際權宜方 法： 對 租 期 於 首 次 應 用 日 期 起 計 十 二 個 月 內結束之租賃應用短期租賃確認豁免；

及

及 於 首 次 應 用 日 期 計 量 使 用 權 資 產 時 撇 除初步直接成本。 13 2. Principal Accounting Policies (continued) 2. 主要會計政策（續） HKFRS 16 Leases (continued) 香港財務報告準則第16 號 - 租賃（續） Accounting policies applied from 1st January, 2019 (continued) 二零一九年一月一日起應用之會計政策（續） Impacts on transition (continued) 過渡影響（續） The impacts arising from the adoption of HKFRS 16 as at 1st January, 於二零一九年一月一日採納香港財務報告準 2019 are as follows: 則第16 號所產生之影響如下： HK$'000 千港元 Assets 資產 Increase in right-of-use assets 使用權資產增加 7,825 Properties 物業 6,593 Equipment 設備 1,232 Liabilities 負債 Increase in lease liabilities 租賃負債增加 7,825 Non-current portion 非流動部分 4,588 Current portion 流動部分 3,237 The weighted average discount rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1st 於二零一九年一月一日應用於租賃負債之加 January, 2019 was 2.73%. The lease liabilities as at 1st January, 2019 權 平 均 貼 現 率 為2.73 厘。於 二 零 一 九 年 一 月 reconciled to the operating lease commitments as at 31st December, 一日之租賃負債及於二零一八年十二月三十 2018 is as follows: 一日之營業租賃承擔之對賬如下： HK$'000 千港元 Operating lease commitments as at 於二零一八年十二月三十一日之 31st December, 2018 營業租賃承擔 20,138 Less: Commitments relating to short-term leases 減： 有關短期租賃之承擔 (1,688) Leases not yet commenced on 1st January, 2019 於二零一九年一月一日尚未開始之租賃 (10,375) 8,075 Discounted operating lease commitments, lease 於二零一九年一月一日確認之租賃負債 liabilities recognised as at 1st January, 2019 （已貼現營業租賃承擔） 7,825 Summary of new accounting policies As a result of the adoption of HKFRS 16, the new accounting policies of the Group which have been applied from the date of initial application are set out below: Right-of-use assets The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date which the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, estimated costs to be incurred by the lessee in restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight- line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right-of-use assets are subject to impairment. 新會計政策概要 因採納香港財務報告準則第16 號，本集團由 首次應用日期起所應用之新會計政策載列如 下： 使用權資產 本 集 團 於 租 賃 開 始 日 期（即 相 關 資 產 可 供 使 用日期）確認使用權資產。使用權資產按成本 減 任 何 累 計 折 舊 及 減 值 虧 損 計 量，並 就 任 何 重 新 計 量 租 賃 負 債 作 出 調 整。使 用 權 資 產 成 本 包 括 已 確 認 租 賃 負 債 金 額、已 產 生 初 步 直 接 成 本、承 租 人 將 相 關 資 產 還 原 至 租 賃 條 款 及條件要求之狀況所產生之估計成本以及於 開始日期或之前作出之租賃付款減任何已收 租 賃 優 惠。除 非 本 集 團 合 理 地 確 定 於 租 期 結 束 時 取 得 租 賃 資 產 擁 有 權，否 則 已 確 認 使 用 權 資 產 於 其 估 計 可 使 用 年 期 及 租 期（以 較 短 者為準）按直線法計算折舊。使用權資產須予 以減值。 14 2. Principal Accounting Policies (continued) HKFRS 16 Leases (continued) Accounting policies applied from 1st January, 2019 (continued) Summary of new accounting policies (continued) Lease liabilities At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments). In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification (i.e. a change in future lease payments arising from change in an index or rate, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset). Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to short- term leases of assets (i.e. those leases that have a lease term of twelve months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). The Group also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered as low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as an expense on a straight- line basis over the lease term. Significant judgment in determining the lease term of contracts with termination option The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised. The Group has the option, under some of its leases, to terminate the lease with prior written notice without any compensation. The Group applies judgment in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to terminate. That is, the Group considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the termination option. After the commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option. 2. 主要會計政策（續） 香港財務報告準則第16 號 - 租賃（續） 二零一九年一月一日起應用之會計政策（續） 新會計政策概要（續） 租賃負債 於 租 賃 開 始 日 期，本 集 團 確 認 於 租 期 內 作 出 之 租 賃 付 款 現 值 計 量 之 租 賃 負 債。租 賃 付 款 包括定額付款（含實質定額付款）。 於 計 算 租 賃 付 款 之 現 值 時，倘 租 賃 之 隱 含 利 率 不 易 釐 定，則 本 集 團 使 用 租 賃 開 始 日 期 之 遞 增 借 貸 利 率 計 算。於 開 始 日 期 後，租 賃 負 債 金 額 之 增 加 反 映 利 息 之 增 加，其 減 少 則 為 租賃付款所致。此外，倘有任何修改（即指數 或 利 率 變 化 引 致 未 來 租 賃 付 款 出 現 變 動、租 期 之 變 動、實 質 定 額 租 賃 付 款 或 購 買 相 關 資 產 之 評 估 之 變 動）則 重 新 計 量 租 賃 負 債 之 賬 面值。 短期租賃及低價值資產租賃 本集團將短期租賃確認豁免應用於短期租賃 之 資 產（即 該 等 自 租 賃 開 始 日 期 起 計 租 期 為 十 二 個 月 或 以 下 且 不 包 含 購 買 選 擇 權 之 租 賃）。本 集 團 亦 將 低 價 值 資 產 租 賃 確 認 豁 免 應 用 於 被 認 為 低 價 值 之 辦 公 室 設 備 租 賃。短 期租賃及低價值資產租賃之租賃付款於租期 內以直線法確認為開支。 釐 定 具 終 止 選 擇 權 的 合 約 中 之 租 期 作 出 之 重大判斷 本集團將租期釐定為不可撤銷之租賃期限， 倘能合理地確定將不會行使終止租賃之選擇 權 時，租 期 還 應 包 括 該 選 擇 權 所 涵 蓋 的 任 何 期 間。本 集 團 根 據 其 部 分 租 賃，在 預 先 書 面 通 知 下，可 選 擇 無 償 終 止 租 賃。本 集 團 運 用 判 斷 評 估 行 使 終 止 選 擇 權 是 否 合 理 確 定。換 言 之，本 集 團 考 慮 到 所 有 能 形 成 經 濟 誘 因 而 促 使 其 行 使 終 止 選 擇 權 之 相 關 因 素。自 開 始 日 期 後，倘 若 在 本 集 團 控 制 範 圍 內 有 重 大 事 件或環境變化而影響本集團行使（或不行使） 該選擇權之能力，本集團會重新評估租期。 15 2. Principal Accounting Policies (continued) HKFRS 16 Leases (continued) Accounting policies applied from 1st January, 2019 (continued) Amounts recognised in unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements The carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the Period are as follows: 2. 主要會計政策（續） 香港財務報告準則第16 號 - 租賃（續）

零一九年一月一日起應用之會計政策 （續） 於未經審核簡明綜合財務報表中確認之金額 本集團之使用權資產及租賃負債之賬面值及 於本期間之變動如下： Right-of-use Lease assets liabilities 使用權資產 租賃負債 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 At 1st January, 2019 於二 零一 九年一月一日 7,825 7,825 Additions 添置 36,537 33,837 Depreciation (Note 9) 折舊（附註9） (5,708) - Interest expense (Note 7) 利息開支（附註7） - 304 Lease payments 租賃付款 - (3,750) At 30th June, 2019 於二 零一 九年六月三十日 38,654 38,216 Analysed for reporting purpose as: 作報 告用 途之分析： Non-current 非 流動 性質 38,654 23,151 Current 流動性質 - 15,065 38,654 38,216 The Group recognised rental expenses from short-term leases of approximately HK$19,195,000 (Note 9) during the Period. Save as disclosed above, the application of the 2019 new HKFRSs had no material effect on how the results and financial position for the current or prior accounting periods are prepared and presented. Accordingly, no prior period adjustment has been required. The Group has not early adopted the following new HKFRS and amendments to existing HKFRSs ("new and amended HKFRSs") that have been issued but are not yet effective. HKFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of a Business1 HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between (Amendments) an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture3 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2 HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material1 (Amendments) Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2020 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st January, 2021 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined 於 本 期 間，本 集 團 確 認 短 期 租 賃 之 租 金 開 支 19,195,000 港元（附註 9 ）。 除 上 文 所 披 露 者 外，應 用 二 零 一 九 年 新 訂 香 港財務報告準則不會對本會計期間或過往會 計期間之業績及財務狀況之編製及呈列方式 構成重大影響，故毋須作出過往期間調整。 本集團並未提早採納下列已頒布但仍未生效 之新訂香港財務報告準則及對現有香港財務 報告準則之修訂（「新訂及經修訂香港財務報 告準則」）。 香港財務報告準則 業務之定義1 第3 號（修訂本）

港財務報告準則 投資者與其聯營公司或 第10 號及香港 合資公司之間的資產 會計準則第28 號 出售或注資3 （修訂本） 香港財務報告準則 保險合同2 17 號

港會計準則第 1 號 重大之定義 1 及香港會計準則

號 重大之定義 及香港會計準則 8 號（修訂本）

於 二 零 二 零 年 一 月 一 日 或 之 後 開 始 之 度期間生效 於 二 零 二 一 年 一 月 一 日 或 之 後 開 始 之 度期間生效 尚 待 釐 定 之 日 期 或 之 後 開 始 之 年 度 期 間生效 16 2. Principal Accounting Policies (continued) 2. 主要會計政策（續） The Directors are in the process of assessing the potential impact of the new and amended HKFRSs but are not yet in a position to determine whether the new and amended HKFRSs will have a significant impact on how the Group's results of operations and financial position are prepared and presented. The new and amended HKFRSs may result in changes in the future as to how the results and financial position are prepared and presented. 董事現正評估該等新訂及經修訂香港財務報 告 準 則 之 潛 在 影 響，惟 尚 未 釐 定 該 等 新 訂 及 經修訂香港財務報告準則對本集團之經營業 績及財務狀況之編製及呈列方式會否構成重 大 影 響。該 等 新 訂 及 經 修 訂 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則或會導致日後業績及財務狀況之編製及呈 列方式出現變動。 3. Revenue 3. 收入 Revenue represents the aggregate amounts of sales of properties held for sale, commission from brokerage, settlement charges from brokerage, cosmetic goods sold less returns and amounts received and receivable from property rental income, are analysed as follows: 收 入 乃 指 持 作 出 售 物 業 之 銷 售、經 紀 佣 金、 經 紀 服 務 之 交 易 費 用、扣 除 退 貨 後 之 化 妝 品 銷售以及已收及應收之物業租金收入之合計 金額，分析如下： Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 20192018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Revenue from contracts with customers: 與客戶合約之收入： Recognised at a point in time 於某一時點確認 Sales of properties held for sale 持作出售物業之銷售 - 273,989 Brokerage and cosmetic income 經紀服務及化妝品銷售收入 8,103 10,730 8,103 284,719 Revenue from other source: 其他來源之收入： Property rental income 物業租金收入 261,762 275,022 269,865 559,741 4. Operating Segments 4. 營運分類 The Group determines its operating segments based on the reports 本集團根據主要營運決策者用於作出策略決 reviewed by the chief operating decision-makers that are used to make 定時審閱之報告以釐定營運分類。 strategic decisions. The Group has six reportable segments - (i) property development 本集團擁有六項可呈報分類 - (i) 物業發展及 and trading; (ii) property leasing for retail; (iii) property leasing for non- 買 賣、(ii) 零 售 物 業 租 賃、(iii) 非 零 售 物 業 租 retail; (iv) listed equity investments at FVTOCI; (v) listed investments 賃、(iv) 通 過 其 他 全 面 收 益 以 反 映 公 平 值 之 and treasury products at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"); 上市股本投資、(v)通過損益以反映公平值（「通 and (vi) unlisted investments, investment holding and brokerage. The 過損益以反映公平值」）之上市投資及財資產 segmentations are based on the information about the operation of 品 以 及(vi) 非 上 市 投 資、投 資 控 股 及 經 紀 服 the Group that management of the Group uses to make decisions. 務。上 述 分 類 方 式 乃 基 於 本 集 團 之 營 運 資 料 以供本集團管理層作出決策之用。 17 4. Operating Segments (continued) Principal activities are as follows: Property development and - Property development and sales trading of trading properties Property leasing - Retail - Property leasing from retail properties - Non-retail - Property leasing from non-retail properties Listed equity investments - Listed equity securities at FVTOCI at FVTOCI Listed investments and - Listed securities investments in treasury products at investments held-for-trading, FVTPL over-the-counter trading and structured products Unlisted investments, - Unlisted securities investments, investment holding and trading and brokerage brokerage The Group evaluates performance on the basis of profit or loss from operations after tax expense and non-controlling interests but not including the major non-cash items. The major non-cash items are unrealised fair value changes on investment properties and other properties together with their, if applicable, respective deferred tax. No intersegment revenue is accounted for as the intersegment revenue is mainly the rental income for administrative purpose. Unallocated corporate assets mainly comprised leasehold land and building for own use, right-of-use assets, advance to a non-controlling shareholder, deferred tax assets and tax recoverable (31st December, 2018: also included derivative financial instrument). Unallocated corporate liabilities mainly comprised tax liabilities, bank borrowings, amounts due to associates, amount due to a non-controlling shareholder, lease liabilities, deferred tax liabilities and derivative financial instrument. The Group's measurement methods used to determine reported segment profit or loss remain unchanged from 2018. The Group's reportable segments are strategic business units that operate different activities. They are managed separately because each business unit has different markets and requires different marketing strategies. Further, the business units are also managed to operate in different countries separately. Revenue and results are attributed to countries on the basis of the property or asset location. There was(were) one (2018: two) major customer(s) who individually accounted for 10% or more of the Group's revenue. Revenue of approximately HK$88,166,000 was derived from a customer in non-retail property leasing segment in the United Kingdom (2018: HK$273,989,000 was derived from a customer in property development and trading segment in Hong Kong and HK$93,623,000 was derived from a customer in non-retail property leasing segment in the United Kingdom). 4. 營運分類（續） 主要業務活動如下： 物業發展及買賣 - 物業發展及買賣 物業銷售 物業租賃 - 零售 - 來自零售物業租賃 - 非零售 - 來自非零售物業 租賃 通過其他全面收益 - 通過其他全面收益 以反映公平值之 以反映公平值之 上市股本投資 上市股本證券 通過損益以反映 - 於持作買賣之上市 公平值之上市 證券投資、 投資及財資產品 場外交易及 結構性產品 非上市投資、投資 - 非上市證券投資、 控股及經紀服務 買賣及經紀服務 本集團以扣除稅項開支及非控股權益後來自 經 營 之損 益（惟 不 包括 主要 非 現金 項 目）為 基 準 評 估 表 現。主 要 非 現 金 項 目 為 投 資 物 業 及 其他物業之未變現公平值變動連同其相關之 遞 延 稅 項（如 適 用）。由 於 分 類 間 之 收 入 主 要 為 就 行 政 目 的 之 租 金 收 入，因 此 並 無 將 分 類 間之收入入賬。 未分攤之公司資產主要包括自用之租賃土地 及 樓 宇、使 用 權 資 產、墊 付 一 間 非 控 股 股 東 款項、遞延稅項資產以及可收回稅款（二零一 八年十二月三十一日：且包括衍生金融工具）。 未 分 攤 之 公 司 負 債 主 要 包 括 稅 項 負 債、銀 行 借 貸、欠 負 聯 營 公 司 款 項、欠 負 一 間 非 控 股 股 東 款 項、租 賃 負 債、遞 延 稅 項 負 債 以 及 衍 生金融工具。 本集團用作釐定已呈報分類損益之計量方式 與二零一八年維持不變。 本集團可呈報分類為營運不同活動之策略業 務 單 元。由 於 各 業 務 單 元 擁 有 不 同 市 場，且 要求不同市場策略，故彼等受個別管理。 此 外，業 務 單 元 亦 於 不 同 國 家 受 個 別 營 運 管 理。各 國 應 佔 收 入 及 業 績 乃 按 物 業 或 資 產 所 在地為基準。 一 位（二 零 一 八 年：兩 位）主 要 客 戶 之 個 別 收 入 佔 本 集 團 收 入 之10% 或 以 上。一 位 來 自 英 國 非 零 售 物 業 租 賃 分 類 之 客 戶 所 產 生 之 收 入 約 為88,166,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年：一 位 來 自香港物業發展及買賣分類之客戶所產生之 收 入 為273,989,000 港 元，以 及一 位來 自 英 國 非 零 售 物 業 租 賃 分 類 之 客 戶 所 產 生 之 收 入 93,623,000 港元）。 18 4. Operating Segments (continued) Operating segment information is presented below: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 4. 營運分類（續） 營運分類資料呈列如下： 簡明綜合全面收益報表 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 Listed Unlisted Property leasing investments investments, Property 物業租賃 Listed equity and treasury investment development investments products holding and All other and trading Retail Non-retail at FVTOCI at FVTPL brokerage segments Consolidated 通過其他全面 通過損益以 非上市投資、 物業發展 收益以反映 反映公平值之 所有其他 零售 非零售 公平值之 上市投資及 投資控股及 綜合 及買賣 上市股本投資 財資產品 經紀服務 分類 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Major cash items excluding in revenue 收入以外之主要現金項目 - - - - 1,394,901 - - 1,394,901 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 138,403 - - 138,403 - - - - 1,533,304 - - 1,533,304 Revenue 收入 Revenue from external customers 來自外部客戶之收入 - 20,849 68,033 - - 3,060 5,043 96,985 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 17,432 155,134 - - - - 172,566 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - - 314 - - - - 314 - 38,281 223,481 - - 3,060 5,043 269,865 Revenue from external customers 來自外部客戶之收入 - 38,281 223,481 - - 3,060 5,043 269,865 Attributable rental revenue from associates/ 應佔聯營公司╱合資公司╱ joint venture/investee company 接受投資公司租金收入 - 10,136 23,628 - - - - 33,764 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 26,109 3,919 - - - - 30,028 - 74,526 251,028 - - 3,060 5,043 333,657 Result 業績 Segment result 分類業績 - 18,793 64,188 - 754,034 (1,598) 7,237 842,654 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 16,897 152,229 - - 48 - 169,174 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - - 144 - - 1,567 - 1,711 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 503,303 - - 503,303 Share of results of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之 - 35,690 216,561 - 1,257,337 17 7,237 1,516,842 for using the equity method 業績 - Attributable gross income - 應佔收入總額 - 9,658 23,483 - - - 1,103 34,244 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 26,109 3,919 - - - - 30,028 - Attributable operating cost - 應佔營運成本 - (399) (3,591) - - - - (3,990) - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - (11,820) (1,482) - - - - (13,302) - 59,238 238,890 - 1,257,337 17 8,340 1,563,822 Other income 其他收入 6,462 - - - - - - 6,462 Finance costs 財務費用 - - - (62,713) (49,318) - - (112,031) Other gains and losses 其他收益及虧損 (694) - - - - - - (694) Share of results of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之 for using the equity method 業績 682 (18,955) (3,664) - - - (162) (22,099) - Income tax and others - 所得稅及其他 6,450 40,283 235,226 (62,713) 1,208,019 17 8,178 1,435,460 Unallocated items 未分攤項目 (121,834) Unallocated corporate expenses, net 未分攤之公司開支淨額 Unallocated finance costs 未分攤之財務費用 (80,594) Income tax expense 所得稅開支 (28,088) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (1,441) Operating profit for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 經營溢利 1,203,503 Major non-cash items 主要非現金項目 - Unrealised fair value changes on investment properties - 投資物業之未變現公平值變動 (including share of results of investments accounted （包括攤佔以權益法入賬投資 (356,804) for using the equity method) 之業績） - Deferred tax expense - 遞延稅項開支 (1,782) Profit for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 溢利 844,917 Core profit for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 核心溢利 1,203,503 19 4. Operating Segments (continued) 4. 營運分類（續） Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 簡明綜合財務狀況報表 At 30th June, 2019 於二零一九年六月三十日 Listed Unlisted Property leasing investments investments, Property 物業租賃 Listed equity and treasury investment development investments products holding and All other and trading Retail Non-retail at FVTOCI at FVTPL brokerage segments Consolidated 通過其他全面 通過損益以 收益以反映 反映公平值之 非上市投資、 物業發展 公平值之 上市投資及 投資控股及 所有其他 及買賣 零售 非零售 上市股本投資 財資產品 經紀服務 分類 綜合 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Assets 資產 Segment assets 分類資產 1,103,136 2,189,581 5,264,914 18,834,010 6,996,262 406,547 156,382 34,950,832 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 1,497,861 7,129,364 - - - - 8,627,225 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 261,489 - 29,050 - - 6,850 - 297,389 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 1,631,262 522,606 - 2,153,868 Investments accounted for using the equity method 以權益法入賬之投資 36,356 428,011 1,662,352 - - 2,052 6,328 2,135,099 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 140,906 45,872 - - - - 186,778 Advances to associates and a joint venture 墊付聯營公司及一間合資公司款項 1,663 - 154,331 - - 2 1,117 157,113 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 35,389 11,518 - - - - 46,907 Reportable segment assets 可呈報分類資產 1,402,644 4,291,748 14,297,401 18,834,010 8,627,524 938,057 163,827 48,555,211 Unallocated corporate assets 未分攤之公司資產 111,294 Consolidated total assets 綜合資產總額 48,666,505 Liabilities 負債 Segment liabilities 分類負債 66,639 21,192 70,108 4,003,519 3,391,458 26,484 6,586 7,585,986 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 14,757 171,904 - - - - 186,661 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - - 184 - - - - 184 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 534,489 - - 534,489 Reportable segment liabilities 可呈報分類負債 66,639 35,949 242,196 4,003,519 3,925,947 26,484 6,586 8,307,320 Unallocated corporate liabilities 未分攤之公司負債 6,629,248 Consolidated total liabilities 綜合負債總額 14,936,568 Additions to non-current assets 非流動資產添置 (other than financial instruments and （金融工具及遞延稅項資產除外） deferred tax assets) - - 2,041 - - 6 44 20 4. Operating Segments (continued) 4. 營運分類（續） Other Material Items 其他重大項目 For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 截至二零一九年六月三十日止六個月 Condensed Adjustments Adjustments consolidated for for major statement of Reportable unallocated non-cash comprehensive segments items items income 未分攤項目 主要非現金 簡明綜合 可呈報分類 之調整 項目之調整 全面收益報表 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Interest income 利息收入 355,641 - - 355,641 Finance costs 財務費用 (112,031) (80,594) - (192,625) Net income 收入淨額 243,610 (80,594) - 163,016 Depreciation - property, plant 折舊 - 物業、廠房 and equipment 及設備 - (2,514) - (2,514) Depreciation - right-of-use 折舊 - 使用權資產 assets - (5,708) - (5,708) Fair value changes on 投資物業之公平值 investment properties 變動 - - (427,132) (427,132) Write-down of stock of 物業存貨之減值 properties (694) - - (694) Share of results of 攤佔以權益法入賬 investments accounted 投資之業績 for using the equity method 24,881 - 70,328 95,209 Income tax expense 所得稅開支 - (28,088) (1,782) (29,870) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 - (1,441) - (1,441) 21 4. Operating Segments (continued) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30th June, 2018 4. 營運分類（續） 簡明綜合全面收益報表 至二零一八年六月三十日止六個月 Listed Unlisted Property leasing investments investments, Property 物業租賃 Listed equity and treasury investment development investments products holding and All other and trading Retail Non-retail at FVTOCI at FVTPL brokerage segments Consolidated 通過其他全面 通過損益以 收益以反映 反映公平值之 非上市投資、 物業發展 公平值之 上市投資及 投資控股及 所有其他 及買賣 零售 非零售 上市股本投資 財資產品 經紀服務 分類 綜合 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Major cash items excluding in revenue 收入以外之主要現金項目 - - - - 4,674,329 - - 4,674,329 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 443,255 - - 443,255 - - - - 5,117,584 - - 5,117,584 Revenue 收入 Revenue from external customers 來自外部客戶之收入 273,989 20,907 68,271 - - 6,008 4,722 373,897 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 18,511 167,333 - - - - 185,844 273,989 39,418 235,604 - - 6,008 4,722 559,741 Revenue from external customers after 來自扣除非控股權益後之 non-controlling interests 外部客戶收入 191,792 39,418 235,601 - - 6,008 4,722 477,541 Attributable property sales from associates 應佔聯營公司物業銷售 2,908 - - - - - - 2,908 - Hong Kong - 香港 Attributable rental revenue from associates/ 應佔聯營公司╱合資公司╱ joint venture/investee company 接受投資公司租金收入 - 10,138 20,327 - - - - 30,465 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 37,779 4,824 - - - - 42,603 194,700 87,335 260,752 - - 6,008 4,722 553,517 Result 業績 Segment result 分類業績 179,149 17,235 67,024 575 (275,087) 12,857 9,557 11,310 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 17,967 163,972 - - 52 - 181,991 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - - - - - 1,737 - 1,737 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - (276,893) - - (276,893) Share of results of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之 179,149 35,202 230,996 575 (551,980) 14,646 9,557 (81,855) for using the equity method 業績 - Attributable property sales, net - 應佔物業銷售淨額 2,227 - - - - - - 2,227 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Attributable gross income - 應佔收入總額 - 9,696 19,596 - - - 1,085 30,377 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 37,779 4,824 - - - - 42,603 - Attributable operating cost - 應佔營運成本 - (375) (3,838) - - - - (4,213) - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - (14,311) (1,551) - - - - (15,862) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (52,741) - (3) - - - - (52,744) 128,635 67,991 250,024 575 (551,980) 14,646 10,642 (79,467) Finance costs 財務費用 - - - (52,899) (31,537) - - (84,436) Share of results of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之 for using the equity method 業績 8 (19,448) (2,016) - - - (218) (21,674) - Income tax and others - 所得稅及其他 128,643 48,543 248,008 (52,324) (583,517) 14,646 10,424 (185,577) Unallocated items 未分攤項目 Unallocated corporate expenses, net 未分攤之公司開支淨額 (87,032) Unallocated finance costs 未分攤之財務費用 (71,730) Income tax expense 所得稅開支 (64,410) Unallocated non-controlling interests 未分攤之非控股權益 7,945 Operating loss for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 經營虧損 (400,804) Major non-cash items 主要非現金項目 - Unrealised fair value changes on investment properties - 投資物業之未變現公平值變動 (including share of results of investments accounted （包括攤佔以權益法入賬投資 for using the equity method) 之業績） 38,080 - Deferred tax expense - 遞延稅項開支 (810) Loss for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 虧損 (363,534) Core loss for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 核心虧損 (400,804) 22 4. Operating Segments (continued) 4. 營運分類（續） Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 簡明綜合財務狀況報表 At 31st December, 2018 於二零一八年十二月三十一日 Listed Unlisted Property leasing investments investments, Property 物業租賃 Listed equity and treasury investment development investments products holding and All other and trading Retail Non-retail at FVTOCI at FVTPL brokerage segments Consolidated 通過其他全面 通過損益以 收益以反映 反映公平值之 非上市投資、 物業發展 公平值之 上市投資及 投資控股及 所有其他 及買賣 零售 非零售 上市股本投資 財資產品 經紀服務 分類 綜合 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Assets 資產 Segment assets 分類資產 1,651,525 1,948,679 5,253,665 20,167,010 5,499,322 420,325 76,278 35,016,804 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 1,632,210 7,433,806 - - - - 9,066,016 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 267,880 - 29,045 - - 6,821 - 303,746 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 1,272,109 493,267 - 1,765,376 Investments accounted for using the equity method 以權益法入賬之投資 68,750 424,507 1,582,710 - - 2,167 6,549 2,084,683 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 141,553 49,941 - - - - 191,494 Advances to associates and a joint venture 墊付聯營公司及一間合資公司款項 1,000 - 154,306 - - 2 1,160 156,468 - Hong Kong - 香港 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 - 34,751 12,258 - - - - 47,009 Reportable segment assets 可呈報分類資產 1,989,155 4,181,700 14,515,731 20,167,010 6,771,431 922,582 83,987 48,631,596 Unallocated corporate assets 未分攤之公司資產 59,107 Consolidated total assets 綜合資產總額 48,690,703 Liabilities 負債 Segment liabilities 分類負債 165,431 20,593 69,688 3,809,914 3,091,361 35,868 8,452 7,201,307 - Hong Kong - 香港 - United Kingdom - 英國 - 16,464 167,234 - - - - 183,698 - Mainland China - 中國大陸 778 - 31 - - 7 - 816 - Other countries - 其他國家 - - - - 432,759 9 - 432,768 Reportable segment liabilities 可呈報分類負債 166,209 37,057 236,953 3,809,914 3,524,120 35,884 8,452 7,818,589 Unallocated corporate liabilities 未分攤之公司負債 6,728,545 Consolidated total liabilities 綜合負債總額 14,547,134 Additions to non-current assets 非流動資產添置 (other than financial instruments and （金融工具及遞延稅項資產除外） deferred tax assets) - - 2,224 - - 40 16 23 4. Operating Segments (continued) Other Material Items For the six months ended 30th June, 2018 4. 營運分類（續） 其他重大項目 至二零一八年六月三十日止六個月 Condensed Adjustments Adjustments consolidated for for major statement of Reportable unallocated non-cash comprehensive segments items items income 未分攤項目 主要非現金 簡明綜合 可呈報分類 之調整 項目之調整 全面收益報表 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Interest income 利息收入 316,816 - - 316,816 Finance costs 財務費用 (84,436) (71,730) - (156,166) Net income 收入淨額 232,380 (71,730) - 160,650 Depreciation - property, plant 折舊 - 物業、廠房 and equipment 及設備 - (3,745) - (3,745) Fair value changes on 投資物業之公平值 investment properties 變動 - - (22,755) (22,755) Share of results of 攤佔以權益法入賬 investments accounted 投資之業績 for using the equity method 33,458 - 60,835 94,293 Income tax expense 所得稅開支 - (64,410) (810) (65,220) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (52,744) 7,945 - (44,799) 5. Other Income 5. 其他收入 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Included in other income are: 其他收入包括: Building management fee income 樓宇管理費收入 14,056 18,897 Building management fee expenses 樓宇管理費開支 (7,974) (10,944) 6,082 7,953 Rental services income 租賃服務收入 2,561 3,536 Property management services, 物業管理服務、 leasing administration services and 租務行政服務及 property administration services income 物業行政服務收入 14,250 14,850 Advisory and consultancy services income 諮詢及顧問服務收入 18 15 Asset management and maintenance services 資產管理及保養服務收入 income - 4 Overprovision of costs incurred in prior years 就一項發展項目所產生之成本 in respect of a development project 於過往年度超額撥備 6,462 - Consultancy fee income 顧問費收入 - 13,354 Exchange gain, net 匯兌收益淨額 - 3,563 Reversal of impairment in respect of 撥回其他應收賬項之減值及 other receivable and interest thereon of 相關利息約2,192,000 港元 approximately HK$2,192,000 - 4,884 24 6. Investment Income (Expenses), Net 6. 投資收入（開支）淨額 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Financial assets measured at fair value 通過損益以反映公平值 through profit or loss: 計量之金融資產： Unrealised gain (loss) arising from change 債券之公平值變動而產生之 810,665 in fair value of bonds 未變現收益（虧損） (868,114) Realised gain (loss) arising from change 債券之公平值變動而產生之 in fair value of bonds 已變現收益（虧損） - Change in fair value - 公平值變動 74,038 (9,850) - Exchange component of change - 匯兌部分變動 3,074 5,271 Net gain (loss) arising from change 債券之公平值變動而產生之 in fair value of bonds 收益（虧損）淨額 887,777 (872,693) Unrealised (loss) gain arising from change in 會籍及公司債券之公平值變動而 fair value of club and corporate debentures 產生之未變現（虧損）收益 (6,160) 5,158 Realised loss arising from change in 會籍債券之公平值變動而 fair value of a club debenture 產生之已變現虧損 (171) - (Loss) gain arising from change in 會籍及公司債券之公平值變動而 fair value of club and corporate debentures 產生之（虧損）收益 (6,331) 5,158 Unrealised loss arising from change in 衍生金融工具之公平值變動而 fair value of derivative financial instrument 產生之未變現虧損 (377) - Realised loss arising from change in 衍生金融工具之公平值變動而 fair value of derivative financial instrument 產生之已變現虧損 (1,921) - Loss arising from change in 衍生金融工具之公平值變動而 fair value of derivative financial instruments 產生之虧損 (2,298) - Other investment income 其他投資收入 18,845 12,446 Interest income 利息收入 355,392 314,259 1,253,385 (540,830) Interest income mainly included interest income from bonds of 利 息 收 入 中 主 要 包 括 債 券 利 息 收 入 約 為 approximately HK$350,715,000 (2018: HK$308,842,000). 350,715,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年：308,842,000 港元）。 25 7. Finance Costs 7. 財務費用 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Interest on: 利息： Bank borrowings 銀行借貸 78,180 67,087 Other borrowings 其他借貸 114,958 86,178 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 304 - Total interest 利息總額 193,442 153,265 Exchange gain on translation of foreign currency 外幣銀行及其他借貸之 bank and other borrowings, net 匯兌收益淨額 (4,446) (1,742) Other finance costs 其他財務費用 3,629 4,643 192,625 156,166 8. Income Tax Expense 8. 所得稅開支 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 The charge comprises: 支出包括： Current tax: 當期稅項： Hong Kong Profits Tax 香港利得稅 5,357 34,639 Other than Hong Kong 香港以外地區 21,155 23,621 26,512 58,260 Underprovision in prior years: 過往年度撥備不足： Hong Kong Profits Tax 香港利得稅 (30) 5,207 Other than Hong Kong 香港以外地區 201 (2,418) 171 2,789 Deferred tax: 遞延稅項： Current period charge 本期間支出 3,187 4,171 29,870 65,220 Under the two-tiered profits tax rates regime, the first HK$2,000,000 of profits of the qualifying group entity will be taxed at 8.25%, and profits above HK$2,000,000 will be taxed at 16.5%. The profits of group entities not qualifying for the two-tiered profits tax rates regime will continue to be taxed at a flat rate of 16.5%. The PRC Enterprise Income Tax for the PRC subsidiaries are calculated at the PRC Enterprise Income Tax rate of 25% (2018: 25%). Taxation arising from other jurisdictions is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions. 根 據 利 得 稅 兩 級 制， 合 資 格 集 團 實 體 首 2,000,000 港 元 之 溢 利 將 按 稅 率8.25% 課 稅， 而 超 過2,000,000 港 元 之 溢 利 將 按 稅 率16.5% 課 稅。不 符 合 利 得 稅 兩 級 制 之 集 團 實 體 之 溢 利 將 繼 續 按 統 一 稅 率16.5% 課 稅。中 國 附 屬 公司之中國企業所得稅乃按中國企業所得稅 25% （二 零 一 八 年： 25% ）計 算。其 他 司 法 權區產生之稅項乃按有關司法權區之現行稅

（二 零 一 八 年： ）計 算。其 他 司 法 權區產生之稅項乃按有關司法權區之現行稅 計算。 26 9. Profit (Loss) for the Period 9. 本期間溢利（虧損） Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Profit (loss) for the period has been arrived at 本期間溢利（虧損）已（扣除）計入： after (charging) crediting: Total staff costs: 僱員成本總額： Staff costs, including Directors' emoluments 僱員成本（包括董事酬金） (74,948) (80,887) Retirement benefit scheme contributions, 退休福利計劃供款，扣除已 net of forfeited contributions of approximately 沒收供款約171,000 港元 HK$171,000 (2018: HK$324,000) （二零一八年：324,000 港元） (4,099) (4,108) (79,047) (84,995) Auditors' remuneration: 核數師酬金： Auditors of the Company 本公司核數師 - Current period - 本期間 (1,007) (1,025) Other auditors 其他核數師 - Current period - 本期間 (131) (249) - Underprovision in prior years - 過往年度撥備不足 (5) (21) Depreciation of: 折舊： Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 (2,514) (3,745) Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 (5,708) - (8,222) (3,745) Exchange loss, net 匯兌虧損淨額 (718) - Rental expenses from short-term leases 短期租賃之租金開支 (19,195) - Cost of trading properties recognised 買賣物業成本確認 - (71,064) Cost of cosmetic products recognised 化妝品成本確認 (2,022) (1,754) Share of tax of associates 攤佔聯營公司稅項 (4,101) (6,409) Share of tax of a joint venture 攤佔一間合資公司稅項 (237) (259) Share of tax of investments accounted 攤佔以權益法入賬投資之稅項 for using the equity method （已計入攤佔以權益法入賬 (included in share of results of investments 投資之業績） accounted for using the equity method) (4,338) (6,668) Gross rental income from investment properties 投資物業租金收入總額 261,762 275,022 Less: Direct operating expenses from investment 減：本期間產生租金收入之 properties that generated rental income 投資物業直接經營開支 during the period (8,006) (7,665) Direct operating expenses from investment 本期間並無產生租金收入之 properties that did not generate rental 投資物業直接經營開支 income during the period (1,505) (1,159) 252,251 266,198 Reversal of impairment loss recognised 就應收貿易賬項確認之減值虧損 in respect of trade receivables, net 撥回淨額 30 13 (Impairment loss) reversal of impairment loss 就其他應收賬項確認之（減值虧損） recognised in respect of other receivables, net 減值虧損撥回淨額 (18) 2,445 27 10. Dividends 10. 股息 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Final dividend for 2018 paid on 12th June, 於二零一九年六月十二日已派付之 2019 of HK10 cents (2017: HK10 cents) 二零一八年末期股息每股10 港仙 per share （二零一七年：每股10 港仙） 190,762 190,762 Interim dividend for 2019 of HK1 cent (2018: HK1 cent) per share 董事會於中期期末後宣派二零一九年中期股 has been declared by the Board after interim period end. 息每股1 港仙（二零一八年：每股1 港仙）。 11. Earnings (Loss) per Share 11. 每股盈利（虧損） The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share 本公司擁有人應佔之每股基本及攤薄盈利（虧 attributable to owners of the Company is based on the following data: 損）乃根據以下數據計算： Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Earnings (loss): 盈利（虧損）︰ Earnings (loss) for the purposes of basic and 計算每股基本及攤薄盈利（虧損）之 diluted earnings (loss) per share 盈利（虧損） Profit (loss) for the period attributable to 本公司擁有人應佔本期間之 owners of the Company 溢利（虧損） 844,917 (363,534) Number of shares 股份數目 Six months ended 30th June, 截至六月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 Number of shares: 股份數目： Weighted average number of ordinary shares 計算每股基本及攤薄盈利（虧損）之 for the purposes of basic and diluted 普通股加權平均數 earnings (loss) per share 1,907,619,079 1,907,619,079 Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 and 2018 were the same as the basic earnings (loss) per share as there were no diluting events during both periods. 截至二零一九年及二零一八年六月三十日止 六 個 月，由 於 並 無 攤 薄 事 項，故 上 述 兩 個 期 間之每股攤薄盈利（虧損）與每股基本盈利（虧 損）相同。 28 12. Investment Properties 12. 投資物業 Completed properties 落成物業 HK$'000 千港元 Fair value 公平值 At 1st January, 2018 於二 零一 八年一月一日 15,649,991 Exchange adjustments 匯兌 調整 (491,444) Increase in fair value recognised in the consolidated 於綜 合全 面收益報表中確認之 statement of comprehensive income 公 平值 增加 - unrealised - 未變現 122,301 At 31st December, 2018 於二 零一 八年十二月三十一日 15,280,848 Additions 添置 861 Exchange adjustments 匯兌調整 (14,403) Decrease in fair value recognised in the condensed 於簡明綜 合全面收益報表中確認之 consolidated statement of comprehensive income 公平值 減少 - unrealised - 未變現 (427,132) Carrying amounts 賬面值 At 30th June, 2019 於二零一 九年六月三十日 14,840,174 All of the Group's property interests held under operating leases to earn rentals or for capital appreciation purposes are measured using the fair value model and are classified and accounted for as investment properties. Property valuations as at 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018 were carried out by B.I. Appraisals Limited ("B.I. Appraisals"), independent qualified professional valuer, in respect of the Group's investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. For the investment properties in the United Kingdom, the property valuations as at 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018 were carried out by Peak Vision Appraisals Limited ("Peak Vision Appraisals"), another independent qualified professional valuer. The valuers have recent relevant experience in the valuations of similar properties in the relevant locations. At the end of the reporting period, the management of the Group discussed with the independent qualified professional valuers about the appropriate valuation techniques and key inputs for Level 3 fair value measurements. The valuation reports for the investment properties as at 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018 were signed by the respective director of B.I. Appraisals and Peak Vision Appraisals, who are members of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and/or The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. The valuations were performed in accordance with "The HKIS Valuation Standards 2017 Edition" published by The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and/or "The RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2017" published by The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. 本集團所有持有營業租約以賺取租金或資本 增 值 之 物 業 權 益 乃 採 用 公 平 值 模 式 計 量，並 分類及列作投資物業入賬。 於二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年十二 月 三 十 一 日，本 集 團 位 於 香 港 及 中 國 大 陸 之 投資物業由獨立合資格專業估值師保柏國際 評 估 有 限 公 司（「保 柏 國 際 評 估」）進 行 物 業 估 值。至 於 位 於 英 國 之 投 資 物 業，由 另 一 獨 立 合資格專業估值師澋鋒評估有限公司（「澋鋒 評估」）進行於二零一九年六月三十日及二零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日 之 物 業 估 值。估 值 師 近期亦有評估相關地點類似物業之經驗。 於 報 告 期 末，本 集 團 之 管 理 層 與 獨 立 合 資 格 專業估值師討論有關合適之估值技術及第三 級公平值計量之主要數據。 於二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年十二 月 三 十 一 日，投 資 物 業 之 估 值 報 告 由 保 柏 國 際 評 估 及 澋 鋒 評 估 各 自 之 董 事（彼 等 為 香 港 測 量 師 學 會 會 員 及╱或 皇 家 特 許 測 量 師 學 會 會員）簽署。該等估值乃遵守香港測量師學會 所 頒 布 之「香 港 測 量 師 學 會 評 估 準 則 二 零 一 七 年 版 本」及╱或 皇 家 特 許 測 量 師 學 會 所 頒 布 之「皇 家 特 許 測 量 師 學 會 估 值 - 二 零 一 七 年全球準則」進行。 29 12. Investment Properties (continued) 12. 投資物業（續） The fair value of each investment property is individually determined 每項投資物業之公平值於各報告期末根據其 at the end of each reporting period based on its market value and by 市值，並採納投資法及╱或直接比較法（按適 adopting investment method, and/or direct comparison method, as 用情況而定）而個別釐定。投資法乃依據資本 appropriate. The investment method relying on the capitalisation of 化 租 金 收 入，並 以 對 各 項 物 業 未 來 業 績 之 估 rental income is based upon estimates of future results and a set of 計 及 一 系 列 特 定 假 設 為 依 據，以 反 映 其 租 賃 assumptions specific to each property to reflect its tenancy status. The 狀況。每項投資物業之公平值反映（其中包括） fair value of each investment property reflects, among other things, 現 有 租 約 期 限 之 租 金 收 入、租 約 期 限 之 回 報 rental income from current term leases, term yield rate, assumptions 率、基 於 現 時 市 況 對 未 來 復 歸 租 約 所 得 租 金 about rental income from future reversion leases in light of current 收 入 之 假 設、假 設 出 租 率 及 復 歸 回 報 率。於 market conditions, the assumed occupancy rate and reversionary yield 釐 定 主 要 估 值 因 素（包 括 租 約 期 限 之 回 報 率 rate. Judgment by the valuers is required to determine the principal 及復歸回報率）時須由估值師作出判斷。於採 valuation factors, including term yield rate and reversionary yield 納有關回報率時已考慮投資氣氛及市場對類 rate. Such yield rates were adopted after considering the investment 似 性 質 物 業 之 預 期。直 接 比 較 法 假 設 該 等 物 sentiments and market expectations of properties of similar nature. 業各自可以現況交吉出售及參照相關市場上 Direct comparison method assumes each of these properties is capable 可供比較之銷售證據。 of being sold in its existing state with the benefit of vacant possession and by making reference to comparable sales evidence as available in the relevant markets. The following tables analysed the investment properties which are 下表為於報告期末以公平值計量之投資物業 measured at fair value at the end of the reporting period into the 之 三 級 分 級 制（定 義 見 香 港 財 務 報 告 準 則 第 three-level hierarchy as defined in HKFRS 13 "Fair Value Measurement" 13 號「公 平 值 計 量」）分 析 及 於 附 註28 作 進 一 which is further elaborated in Note 28. 步詳述。 Fair value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 公平值 第一級 第二級 第三級 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Recurring fair value 經常性公平值計量： measurements: Completed properties 落成物業 At 30th June, 2019 於二零一九年 六月三十日 14,840,174 - 1,253,232 13,586,942 At 31st December, 2018 於二零一八年 十二月三十一日 15,280,848 - 1,296,616 13,984,232 Certain investment properties located in Hong Kong and Mainland China 分類為第二級公平值計量之若干位於香港及 categorised as Level 2 fair value measurement are determined using 中 國 大 陸 之 投 資 物 業 以 直 接 比 較 法 釐 定，參 direct comparison method with reference to the recent selling prices 考 可 供 比 較 物 業 之 最 近 每 平 方 呎 售 價，而 售 of comparable properties on a price per square foot basis which are 價為經調整以反映有關物業之狀況及位置。 adjusted to reflect the conditions and locations of the related properties. 30 12. Investment Properties (continued) 12. 投資物業（續） Details of valuation techniques used and key inputs to valuation on 於報告期末分類為第三級公平值計量之投資 investment properties which are categorised as Level 3 fair value 物業之估值所使用之技術及主要數據之詳情 measurement at the end of the reporting period are as follows: 如下： Significant Fair value Valuation techniques unobservable inputs Range 公平值 估值技術 重大非可觀察數據 範圍 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Properties held for investment 5,524,870 5,482,740 Combination of direct (1) Reversionary yield; and 2.50% to 4.75% in Hong Kong comparison method 復歸回報率；及 (31st December, 2018: 位於香港之持作投資物業 and investment method (2) Market rent per square 2.50% to 4.75%) 直接比較法及投資法 foot 2.50 厘至4.75 厘 之合併 每平方呎之市場租金 （二零一八年 十二月三十一日： 2.50 厘至4.75 厘） Properties held for investment 8,062,072 8,501,492 Combination of direct (1) Reversionary yield; and 3.00% to 5.00% in the United Kingdom comparison method 復歸回報率；及 (31st December, 2018: 位於英國之持作投資物業 and investment method (2) Market rent per square 2.88% to 4.75%) 直接比較法及投資法 foot 3.00 厘至5.00 厘 之合併 每平方呎之市場租金 （二零一八年 十二月三十一日： 2.88 厘至4.75 厘） Total 13,586,942 13,984,232 總額 Reversionary yield is the rate taking into account the capitalisation of potential rental income, nature of the property and prevailing market conditions. Market rent per square foot is the market rent taking into account the direct comparable market transactions to the related properties. The fair value measurements are negatively correlated to the reversionary yield, while positively correlated to the market rent per square foot. 復 歸 回 報 率 乃 計 及 潛 在 租 金 收 入 資 本 化、物 業 性 質 及 當 時 市 況 得 出 之 比 率。每 平 方 呎 之 市場租金乃計及相關物業之市場可供直接比 較交易得出之市場租金。 公 平 值 計 量 與 復 歸 回 報 率 成 反 比，而 與 每 平 方呎之市場租金則成正比。 31 12. Investment Properties (continued) Movements of investment properties which are categorised as Level 3 fair value measurement during the period/year are as follows: 12. 投資物業（續） 分 類 為 第 三 級 公 平 值 計 量 之 投 資 物 業 於 期 內╱年內之變動如下： 30th June, 31st December, 20192018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 At the beginning of the period/year 於期初╱年初 13,984,232 14,248,322 Additions 添置 861 - Exchange adjustments 匯兌調整 (14,297) (490,024) (Decrease) increase in fair value recognised in 於綜合全面收益報表中確認之 the consolidated statement of 公平值（減少）增加 comprehensive income - unrealised - 未變現 (383,854) 225,934 Carrying amounts 賬面值 At the end of the period/year 於期末╱年末 13,586,942 13,984,232 There were no transfers into or out of Level 3 fair value measurement 於 期 內╱年 內，第 三 級 公 平 值 計 量 之 投 資 物 during the period/year and no change in valuation techniques used in 業 並 無 轉 入 或 轉 出，而 所 用 之 估 值 技 術 與 過 prior years. In estimating the fair value of the properties, their current 往 年 度 所 用 的 亦 無 轉 變。就 估 計 物 業 之 公 平 use equates to the highest and best use of the properties. 值，物業之當前用途等同其最高及最佳用途。 13. Goodwill 13. 商譽 HK$'000 千港元 Cost 成本 At 1st January, 2018, 於二 零 一八年一月一 日、 31st December, 2018 and 二 零 一八年十二月 三十 一日及 30th June, 2019 二 零 一九年六月三 十日 370,686 Impairment 減值 At 1st January, 2018, 於二 零 一八年一月一 日、 31st December, 2018 and 二 零 一八年十二月 三十 一日及 30th June, 2019 二 零 一九年六月三 十日 47,748 Carrying amounts 賬面 值 At 30th June, 2019 於二 零 一九年六月三 十日 322,938 At 31st December, 2018 於二 零 一八年十二月 三十 一日 322,938 32 14. Investments Accounted for Using the Equity Method 14. 以權益法入賬之投資 30th June, 31st December, 20192018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Interests in associates: Cost of investment in associates

unlisted

Share of post-acquisition profits/losses

post-acquisition profits/losses and other comprehensive income/

expenses net of dividends received Interest in a joint venture: Cost of investment in a joint venture

unlisted

Share of post-acquisition profits 聯營公司權益： 投資聯營公司成本 - 非上市 1,204,736 1,204,736 攤佔收購後溢利╱虧損及 其他全面收益╱支出 扣除已收股息 1,103,316 1,067,815 2,308,052 2,272,551 一間合資公司權益： 投資一間合資公司成本 - 非上市 150 150 攤佔收購後溢利 13,675 3,476 13,825 3,626 2,321,877 2,276,177 The Company provided corporate guarantees to secure bank borrowings granted to its associates in prior years and joint venture during the Period. The fair value of the financial guarantee contract at initial recognition was determined by Norton Appraisals Limited, independent qualified professional valuer, and was recognised as investments accounted for using the equity method and financial guarantee liabilities in the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position. As at 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018, the investment properties held by the Group's principal associates and joint venture were revalued by B.I. Appraisals. B.I. Appraisals continues to adopt investment method and/or direct comparison method as the valuation methodologies. The valuation methods and significant assumptions applied in determining the fair values of investment properties are detailed in Note 12. 本公司於過往年度為其聯營公司及於本期間 為合資公司提供公司擔保作為獲授銀行借貸 之 抵 押。財 務 擔 保 合 約 初 步 確 認 之 公 平 值 由 獨立合資格專業估值師普敦國際評估有限公 司 釐 定，並 已 於 本 集 團 之 未 經 審 核 簡 明 綜 合 財務狀況報表內確認為以權益法入賬之投資 及財務擔保負債。 於二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年十二 月 三 十 一 日，本 集 團 主 要 聯 營 公 司 及 合 資 公 司持有之投資物業已由保柏國際評估進行重 估。保 柏 國 際 評 估 持 續 採 納 投 資 法 及╱或 直 接 比 較 法 為 估 值 方 法。應 用 於 釐 定 投 資 物 業 公平值之估值方法及主要假設於附註12詳述。 33 15. Advances to Associates 15. 墊付聯營公司款項 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Interest-bearing advances to associates 墊付聯營公司之計息款項 48,000 48,147 Interest-free advances to associates 墊付聯營公司之免息款項 1,802 1,112 49,802 49,259 The advances to associates are unsecured. The Group will not demand 墊 付 聯 營 公 司 款 項 為 無 抵 押。本 集 團 不 會 要 for repayment within one year from the end of the reporting period and 求 於 報 告 期 末 起 計 一 年 內 償 還，故 將 該 等 款 the amounts are therefore shown as non-current. The interest-bearing 項 列 作 非 流 動 性 質。墊 付 聯 營 公 司 之 計 息 款 advances to associates bear interest at the prevailing market rates. 項以當時之市場借貸利率計息。 16. Advance to a Joint Venture 16. 墊付一間合資公司款項 The advance to a joint venture is unsecured and interest-free. The Group 墊 付 一 間 合 資 公 司 款 項 乃 無 抵 押 及 免 息。本 will not demand for repayment within one year from the end of the 集團不會要求於報告期末起計一年內償還， reporting period and the amount is therefore shown as non-current. 故將該款項列作非流動性質。 17. Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through 17. 通過損益以反映公平值計量之金融資產 Profit or Loss 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Bonds 債券 8,426,404 6,685,515 Club and corporate debentures 會籍及公司債券 72,150 78,481 Derivative financial instrument 衍生金融工具 - 1,921 8,498,554 6,765,917 Analysed for reporting purpose as: 作報告用途之分析： Non-current 非流動性質 1,623,249 1,350,090 Current 流動性質 6,875,305 5,415,827 8,498,554 6,765,917 34 17. Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss (continued) Major terms of the bonds denominated in United States dollar ("US$") and Pound Sterling ("GBP") are as follows: Notional amount Maturity US$9,000,000 2021 US$49,000,000 2022 US$187,000,000 2023 US$267,000,000 2024 US$40,000,000 2025 US$9,000,000 2036 US$21,000,000 2046 US$464,365,000 Perpetual GBP25,500,000 Perpetual Included in non-current assets, there were financial assets measured at FVTPL of approximately HK$1,623,249,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$1,350,090,000). They were included in non-current assets according to their intended holding periods. Notwithstanding the presentation of the above assets as non-current assets, these financial assets to the extent of approximately HK$1,551,099,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$1,271,609,000) were treasury products and could be realised in the market at any time within twelve months from the end of the reporting period. 17. 通過損益以反映公平值計量之金融資產（續） 以 美 元（「美 元」）及 英 鎊（「英 鎊」）計 值 之 債 券 之主要內容如下： 名義金額 到期日 9,000,000 美元 二零二一年 49,000,000 美元 二零二二年 187,000,000 美元 二零二三年 267,000,000 美元 二零二四年 40,000,000 美元 二零二五年 9,000,000 美元 二零三六年 21,000,000 美元 二零四六年 464,365,000 美元 永久 25,500,000 英鎊 永久 非流動資產中包括通過損益以反映公平值計 量 之 金 融 資 產 約1,623,249,000 港 元（二 零 一 八年十二月三十一日：1,350,090,000 港元）。 根據彼等之擬定持有期而計入非流動資產。 儘 管 上 述 資 產 呈 列 為 非 流 動 資 產，該 等 金 融 資 產 之 金 額 約1,551,099,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年十二月三十一日：1,271,609,000 港元）為財 資產品並可於報告期末起十二個月內任何時 間於市場上變現。 18. Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through 18. 通過其他全面收益以反映公平值計量之 Other Comprehensive Income 金融資產 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Listed investment: 上市投資： - Equity securities listed in Hong Kong - 於香港上市股本證券 (note (i)) （附註(i)） 18,834,000 20,167,000 Unlisted equity securities: 非上市股本證券： - Incorporated in Hong Kong (note (ii)) - 於香港註冊成立（附註(ii)） 998,909 707,542 - Incorporated elsewhere (note (iii)) - 於其他地區註冊成立（附註(iii)） 522,099 492,765 20,355,008 21,367,307 35 18. Financial Assets Measured at Fair Value Through 18. 通過其他全面收益以反映公平值計量之 Other Comprehensive Income (continued) 金融資產（續） Notes: 附註： (i) As at 30th June, 2019, the Group held certain Evergrande Shares. (i) 於二零一九年六月三十日，本集團持有 The unrealised loss on fair value change of the Evergrande Shares 若 干 恆 大 股 份。於 本 期 間，根 據 於 活 躍 of HK$1,333,000,000 (during the year ended 31st December, 市 場 之 買 入 報 價 而 釐 定 恆 大 股 份 公 平 2018: HK$3,052,253,000), which was determined based on 值變動之未變現虧損1,333,000,000 港元 quoted market bid price in active market, was recorded in （於 截 至 二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日 止 financial assets measured at FVTOCI reserve during the Period. 年 度：3,052,253,000 港 元）已 於 通 過 其 The carrying amount of the Evergrande Shares held by the Group 他 全 面 收 益 以 反 映 公 平 值 計 量 之 金 融 as at 30th June, 2019 was HK$18,834,000,000 (31st December, 資產之儲備內入賬。於二零一九年六月 2018: HK$20,167,000,000). 三十日，本集團持有恆大股份之賬面值 為18,834,000,000 港元（二零一八年十二 月三十一日：20,167,000,000 港元）。 (ii) As at 30th June, 2019, the carrying amount mainly comprised (ii) 於二零一九年六月三十日，賬面值主要 investment in a property development project in Hong Kong of 為 投 資 於 一 項 位 於 香 港 之 物 業 發 展 項 HK$829,517,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$540,659,000). 目829,517,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三十一日：540,659,000 港元）。 (iii) As at 30th June, 2019, the carrying amount mainly comprised (iii) 於 二 零 一 九 年 六 月 三 十 日，賬 面 值 主 investment in an exempted limited partnership formed under 要 為 投 資 於 一 間 按 開 曼 群 島 獲 豁 免 有 the Exempted Limited Partnership Law (Revised) of the Cayman 限 合 夥 企 業 法（經 修 訂）成 立 之 獲 豁 免 Islands ("Cayman Islands Partnership") of approximately 有限合夥企業（「開曼群島合夥企業」）約 HK$432,764,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$408,159,000). 432,764,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十一日：408,159,000 港元）。 Included in non-current assets, there were financial assets measured 非 流 動 資 產 中 包 括 通 過 其 他 全 面 收 益 以 反 at FVTOCI of approximately HK$20,355,008,000 (31st December, 映 公 平 值 計 量 之 金 融 資 產 約20,355,008,000 2018: HK$21,367,307,000). They were included in non-current 港 元（ 二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日： assets according to their intended holding periods. Notwithstanding the 21,367,307,000 港 元 ）。 根 據 彼 等 之 擬 定 持 presentation of the above assets as non-current assets, these financial 有 期 而 計 入 非 流 動 資 產。 儘 管 上 述 資 產 assets to the extent of HK$18,834,000,000 (31st December, 2018: 呈 列 為 非 流 動 資 產，該 等 金 融 資 產 之 金 額 HK$20,167,000,000) were listed securities investments and could be 18,834,000,000 港 元（二 零 一 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 realised in the market at any time within twelve months from the end 一 日：20,167,000,000 港 元）為 上 市 證 券 投 資 of the reporting period. 並可於報告期末起十二個月內任何時間於市 場上變現。 36 19. Debtors, Deposits, Other Receivables and Prepayments 19. 應收賬項、按金、其他應收賬項及 預付款項 Included in debtors, deposits, other receivables and prepayments are 應 收 賬 項、按 金、其 他 應 收 賬 項 及 預 付 款 項 trade receivables of approximately HK$4,834,000 (31st December, 包 括 應 收 貿 易 賬 項 約4,834,000 港 元（二 零 一 2018: HK$3,553,000) comprised rental receivables billed in advance 八年十二月三十一日：3,553,000 港元），包括 and settlements from tenants which are expected upon receipts of 預先開單而預期租戶會於收到租單後支付之 billings and receivables from cosmetic business. 應收租金，以及來自化妝品業務之應收賬項。 The carrying amounts of trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful 本集團主要業務應收貿易賬項（扣除呆賬撥備） debts) of the Group's major businesses are as follows: 之賬面值如下： 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Property leasing 物業租賃 2,312 1,240 Cosmetic business 化妝品業務 2,522 2,313 4,834 3,553 The following is the aged analysis of trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful debts), presented based on the respective revenue recognition dates, at the end of the reporting period: 0-30 days 零至三十日 31-60 days 三十一日至六十日 61-90 days 六十一日至九十日 Over 90 days 九十日以上 根據各項收入之確認日期呈列之應收貿易賬 項（扣 除呆 帳撥 備）於 報 告期 末之 賬 齡 分析 如 下： 30th June, 31st December, 20192018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 2,164 755 984 534 742 634 944 1,630 4,834 3,553 37 20. Creditors and Accruals Included in creditors and accruals are trade payables of approximately HK$3,579,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$6,555,000). The following is the aged analysis of trade payables at the end of the reporting period: 20. 應付賬項及應計款項 付 賬 項 及 應 計 款 項 包 括 應 付 貿 易 賬 項 約

3,579,000 港元（二零一八年十二月三十一日：

6,555,000 港元）。

港元（二零一八年十二月三十一日： 6,555,000 付貿易賬項於報告期末之賬齡分析如下： 30th June, 31st December, 20192018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 0-90 days 零至九 十日 3,150 6,531 Over 90 days 九十日以上 429 24 3,579 6,555 21. Borrowings 21. 借貸 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Secured bank borrowings repayable 須於下列期間償還之有抵押 within a period of (note): 銀行借貸（附註）： Less than one year 一年以下 1,370,126 1,371,935 More than one year but within two years 一年以上但不超逾兩年 1,147,810 131,385 More than two years but within five years 兩年以上但不超逾五年 3,199,950 4,312,602 5,717,886 5,815,922 Secured bank borrowing that contains 附帶按要求償還條款之有抵押 repayment on demand clause 銀行借貸（列作流動負債）， (shown as current liability) but repayable 惟須於下列期間償還（附註）： within a period of (note): More than two years but within five years 兩年以上但不超逾五年 586,642 601,279 Total secured bank borrowings 有抵押銀行借貸總額 6,304,528 6,417,201 Other secured borrowings repayable 須於一年內償還之其他有抵押 within one year 借貸 7,917,155 7,330,474 14,221,683 13,747,675 Less: Amounts due within one year 減：一年內到期之款項 (9,873,923) (9,303,688) Amounts due after one year 一年後到期之款項 4,347,760 4,443,987 Note: The amounts due are based on scheduled repayment dates 附註: 該 等 到 期 之 金 額 按 貸 款 協 議 中 載 列 as set out in the loan agreement(s). 之預定還款日期。 38 22. Share Capital 22. 股本 Number of shares Share capital 股份數目 股本 HK$'000 千港元 Ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 每股面值0.10 港元之普通股 Authorised: 法定股本： At 1st January 2018, 於二零一八年一月一日、 31st December, 2018 and 二零一八年十二月三十一日及 30th June, 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 5,000,000,000 500,000 Issued and fully paid: 已發行及繳足股本： At 1st January 2018, 於二零一八年一月一日、 31st December, 2018 and 二零一八年十二月三十一日及 30th June, 2019 二零一九年六月三十日 1,907,619,079 190,762 23. Amount(s) due to Associates and a Non-controlling 23. 欠負聯營公司及一間非控股股東款項 Shareholder The amount(s) due to associates and a non-controlling shareholder 欠負聯營公司及一間非控股股東款項均為無 is(are) unsecured and interest-free. The associates and non-controlling 抵 押 及 免 息。該 等 聯 營 公 司 及 非 控 股 股 東 不 shareholder will not demand for repayment within one year from the 會 要 求 於 報 告 期 末 起 計 一 年 內 償 還，故 將 該 end of the reporting period and the amount(s) is(are) therefore shown 等款項列作非流動性質。 as non-current. 24. Capital Commitments 24. 資本承擔 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Authorised and contracted for: 已批准及已簽約： Capital investment in limited partnership 有限合夥企業之 (note) 資本投資（附註） 78,202 98,387 Purchases of equipment, furniture and 購買設備、傢俬及 leasehold improvement 租賃物業裝修 17,745 - 95,947 98,387 Note: The Group had committed to make a capital contribution of 附註: 本集團就開曼群島合夥企業承諾作出 US$100,000,000 (equivalent to HK$781,450,000) in the 100,000,000 美元（相當於781,450,000 Cayman Islands Partnership. Up to the end of the reporting period, 港 元）之 資 本 注 資。截 至 報 告 期 末 approximately US$89,993,000 (equivalent to approximately 止，本 集 團 已 注 資 約89,993,000 美 元 HK$697,973,000) (31st December, 2018: US$87,437,000 （相 當於 約697,973,000 港元）（二 零 一 (equivalent to approximately HK$677,957,000)) among the 八 年 十 二 月 三 十 一 日：87,437,000 contribution has been paid by the Group. The outstanding 美 元（ 相 當 於 約677,957,000 港 元 ）） amount was approximately US$10,007,000 (equivalent to 資 本 承 擔 金 額。未 注 資 之 金 額 約 為 approximately HK$78,202,000, after exchange adjustment) 10,007,000 美元（相當於約78,202,000 (31st December, 2018: US$12,563,000 (equivalent to 港元（經匯兌調整後））（二零一八年十 approximately HK$98,387,000, after exchange adjustment)). 二 月 三 十 一 日：12,563,000 美 元（ 相 當 於 約98,387,000 港 元（經 匯 兌 調 整 後）））。 39 24. Capital Commitments (continued) 24. 資本承擔（續） Other than the capital commitments as disclosed above, an interest-free 除 以 上 披 露 之 資 本 承 擔 外，本 集 團 向 一 間 合 funding undertaking in proportion of 50% has been provided by the 資 公 司（佔50%）- 隆 裕（香 港）有 限 公 司（「隆 Group to a 50% joint venture, Landrich (H.K.) Limited ("Landrich"), in 裕」）提 供 按50% 比 例 之 免 息 出 資 承 諾，即 任 the event that the funds raised from banks or financial institutions by 何時候倘隆裕從銀行或金融機構取得之資金 Landrich are not sufficient for satisfying any working capital requirements 未 能 滿 足 其 任 何 營 運 資 金 需 求 時 而 作 出。於 at any time. As at 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018, Landrich 二零一九年六月三十日及二零一八年十二月 was in net asset position and the Directors considered that Landrich 三 十 一 日，隆 裕 之 狀 況 為 資 產 淨 值 以 及 董 事 had sufficient working capital and therefore no funding was required 認 為 隆 裕 已 具 備 充 足 營 運 資 金，故 於 該 等 日 as of these dates. 期無須提供資金。 25. Contingent Liabilities 25. 或然負債 30th June, 31st December, 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 六月三十日 十二月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Guarantee given to a bank in respect of banking facilities in lieu of the cash

public utility deposit jointly

utilised by subsidiaries Guarantees given to banks in respect of banking facilities utilised by

investee companies Guarantee given to a bank in respect of a banking facility utilised by

a joint venture 為附屬公司獲授銀行共用之 銀行信貸額以取替現金公用事務 存款而向一間銀行提供之擔保 15,000 15,000 為接受投資公司動用銀行信貸額 而向銀行提供之擔保 625,178 625,178 為一間合資公司動用銀行信貸額 而向一間銀行提供之擔保 90,000- 730,178 640,178 No provision for financial guarantee contracts have been made as at 由 於 董 事 認 為 違 約 風 險 低，故 於 二 零 一 九 年 30th June, 2019 and 31st December, 2018 as the Directors considered 六月三十日及二零一八年十二月三十一日並 the default risk is low. 無就財務擔保合約作出撥備。 26. Major Non-cash Transactions Save as disclosed elsewhere in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group did not have major non- cash transactions. 26. 主要非現金交易 除本未經審核簡明綜合財務報表其他部分所 披露者外，本集團並無主要非現金交易。 27. Material Related Party Transactions Transactions: In February 2019, the Group entered into a three-year lease ("Lease") and a framework agreement ("Framework Agreement") in respect of leases of certain leasehold properties held by a company controlled by a Director and a trustee of substantial shareholders of the Company ("Trustee of Substantial Shareholders") as the headquarter of the Group. 27. 重大關連人士交易 交易： 於 二 零 一 九 年 二 月，本 集 團 訂 立 一 項 為 期 三 年 之 租 賃（「租 賃」）及 一 份 框 架 協 議（「框 架 協 議」），內 容 關 於 承 租 由 一 位 董 事 及 本 公 司 之 主 要 股 東 之 信 託 人（「主 要 股 東 之 信 託 人」）控 制之公司持有之若&