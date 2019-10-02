Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chinese Estates Holdings Limited    0127   BMG2108M2182

CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0127)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chinese Estates : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30th September, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 12:38am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Chinese Estates Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

2nd October, 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

0127

Description :

-

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

-

Description :

-

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

-

-

-

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

-

-

-

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

HK$500,000,000.00

currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,907,619,079

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

1,907,619,079

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

-

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

Nominal value

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Description of warrants

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

-

(Preference shares)

-

(Other class)

-

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chinese Estates Holdings Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 04:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS L
12:38aCHINESE ESTATES : Monthly Return on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended ..
PU
09/18CHINESE ESTATES : Notification Letter to Existing Registered Shareholder (Websit..
PU
09/18CHINESE ESTATES : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-registered holder
PU
09/18CHINESE ESTATES : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Existing Regist..
PU
09/18CHINESE ESTATES : Interim Report for the Six Months Ended 30th June, 2019
PU
09/18CHINESE ESTATES : Letter and Reply Form to New Registered Shareholder
PU
08/14CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/28CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018EXCLUSIVE : China Evergrande seeks $1.5 billion via HK tower financing - sources
RE
2018CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 10 664 M
Chart CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chinese Estates Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,59  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sze Wan Chan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ming Wai Lau Chairman
Chi Ming Kong Head-Operations
Yuk Wai Lau Non-Executive Director
Kwok Wai Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.21%1 360
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.08%41 687
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.02%34 444
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.96%29 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.43%27 060
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.33%26 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group