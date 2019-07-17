Chinese People : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF (1) REGISTERED OFFICE IN BERMUDA; (2) PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA; AND (3) HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 民 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (stock code: 681)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

(1)REGISTERED OFFICE IN BERMUDA;

(2)PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA; AND

(3)HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of below respective offices of the Company be changed as below:

ADDRESS WITH EFFECT FROM Hong Kong Branch Share Tricor Tengis Limited 11 July 2019 Registrar and Transfer Office Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Principal Share Registrar and 4th Floor North Cedar House 19 July 2019 Transfer Agent in Bermuda 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda Registered office in Bermuda 15 July 2019 Victoria Place, 5th Floor 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton HM 10, Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Fan Fangyi

Managing Director and Executive Director

Beijing, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Executive Directors namely, Dr. Mo Shikang (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Hesheng (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Chu Kin Wang Peleus (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Fan Fangyi (Managing Director) and Miss Mo Yunbi and three Independent Non-executive Directors namely, Dr. Liu Junmin, Prof. Zhao Yanyun and Mr. Sin Ka Man.