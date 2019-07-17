Log in
Chinese People : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF (1) REGISTERED OFFICE IN BERMUDA; (2) PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA; AND (3) HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

07/17/2019 | 05:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 民 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (stock code: 681)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

(1)REGISTERED OFFICE IN BERMUDA;

(2)PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN BERMUDA; AND

(3)HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of below respective offices of the Company be changed as below:

ADDRESS

WITH

EFFECT FROM

Hong Kong Branch Share

Tricor Tengis Limited

11 July 2019

Registrar and Transfer Office

Level 54, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Hong

Kong

Principal Share Registrar and

4th Floor North Cedar House

19 July 2019

Transfer Agent in Bermuda

41 Cedar Avenue

Hamilton HM 12 Bermuda

Registered office in Bermuda

15 July 2019

Victoria Place, 5th

Floor

31 Victoria Street,

Hamilton HM 10,

Bermuda

By Order of the Board

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited

Mr. Fan Fangyi

Managing Director and Executive Director

Beijing, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Executive Directors namely, Dr. Mo Shikang (Chairman), Mr. Zhang Hesheng (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Chu Kin Wang Peleus (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Fan Fangyi (Managing Director) and Miss Mo Yunbi and three Independent Non-executive Directors namely, Dr. Liu Junmin, Prof. Zhao Yanyun and Mr. Sin Ka Man.

Disclaimer

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:44:02 UTC
