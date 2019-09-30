Chinese People : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE FOR A JOINT VENTURE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 民 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (stock code: 681)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

- PROVISION OF CORPORATE GUARANTEE FOR A JOINT VENTURE

On 29 September 2019, Fujian An Ran (a joint venture of the Group and as the Borrower), entered into the Bank Borrowing Agreement with PSB (as the Lender), pursuant to which PSB has agreed to lend and Fujian An Ran has agreed to borrow the Loan in the principal amount of RMB20,000,000. On the same date, Beijing Civigas (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and as a Guarantor) entered into the Guarantee Agreement with PSB whereby Beijing Civigas has agreed to provide a joint and several corporate guarantee in favour of PSB for the Loan granted to Fujian An Ran from PSB on proportion of 51% shareholding in Fujian An Ran held by Beijing Civigas. PSB has also agreed to provide Fujian An Ran further loan of RMB130 million by installments up to the Loan Facility of RMB150 million in which Beijing Civigas has agreed to provide a joint and several corporate guarantee in favour of PSB under the Loan Facility on proportion of 51% shareholding in Fujian An Ran held by Beijing Civigas.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) as set out in the Listing Rules in respect of the maximum amount of the Guarantee under the Loan Facility exceed(s) 5% but all of them are less than 25%, the Guarantee constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the Shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules.

