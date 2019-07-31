Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chinese People Holdings Company Ltd    0681   BMG2112G1087

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD

(0681)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chinese People : Proposals For General Mandates To Repurchase Securities And To Issue Securities, Re-election Of The Retiring Directors, And Notice Of Annual General Meeting

0
07/31/2019 | 04:30am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Chinese People Holdings Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular together with the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

! ! ! ! ! ! !

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (stock code: 681)

PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES

TO REPURCHASE SECURITIES AND TO ISSUE SECURITIES,

RE-ELECTION OF THE RETIRING DIRECTORS,

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited to be held at the head office of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited, Conference Room, 1st Floor, No. 36 BDA International Business Park, No. 2 Jingyuan North Street, Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, China on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 1:30 p.m. is set out on pages 17 to 20 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is also enclosed.

Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting of the Company or adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof if they so wish.

31 July 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

I.

Introduction . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

II.

Buyback Mandate and Issuance Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

III.

Re-election of the retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

IV.

Annual General Meeting. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

V.

Closure of Register of Members for the Attendance of Annual General Meeting . . . . . .

7

VI.

Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

VII.

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

VIII.

Responsibility Statement. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement - Buyback Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Appendix II

- Details of the retiring Directors proposed

to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

17

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at the head office of Chinese People Holdings Company

Limited, Conference Room, 1st Floor, No . 36 BDA

International Business Park, No. 2 Jingyuan North Street,

Economic Technological Development Area, Beijing, China

on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 at 1:30 p.m. or any

adjournment thereof, to consider, if appropriate to approve the

resolutions contained in the notice of the meeting which is set

out on pages 17 to 20 of this circular

"associate"

has the meaning ascribed to this term in the Listing Rules

"Audit Committee"

the audit committee of the Company

"Auditor"

an auditor of the Company

"Board"

the board of Directors from time to time

"Business Day"

a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the trading of

securities

"Buyback Mandate"

as defined in paragraph II of the Letter from the Board

"Bye-laws"

the bye-laws of the Company as amended, supplemented or

modified, if any, from time to time

"Company"

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited, a company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the Shares of

which are listed on main board of the Stock Exchange

"Companies Act"

The Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda, as amended from time

to time

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong

Kong) and includes any amendment, consolidation or re-

enactment thereof from time to time

"core connected persons"

has the meaning ascribed to this term in the Listing Rules

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Group"

the Company and its Subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Issuance Mandate"

as defined in paragraph II of the Letter from the Board

"Latest Practicable Date"

25 July 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information in

this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange, as amended from time to time

"Nomination Committee"

the nomination committee of the Company

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of

this circular, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"Remuneration Committee"

the remuneration committee of the Company

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong), as amended from time to time

"Share(s)"

fully paid-up ordinary share(s) of HK$0.07 each in the share

capital of the Company

"Shareholders"

holders of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subsidiary(ies)"

a subsidiary for the time being of the Company within the

meaning of the Companies Ordinance and "Subsidiaries" shall

be construed accordingly

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

issued by the Securities and Futures Commission as amended

from time to time

"%"

percent

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:29:04 UTC
